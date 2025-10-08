This Under-The-Radar Georgia Suburb Is A Charming Retirement Escape With Tree-Lined Streets And Historic Homes

Georgia not only has fantastic food — think peach cobbler, fried chicken, and cornbread – but it also has beautiful cities that are just waiting to be discovered. Visitors often flock to see the gorgeous architecture of Savannah or to experience the great culinary scene and rich history of Atlanta. However, if you're looking to retire or for just something with a slower pace, you may not be in the mood for a bustling metropolis.

Luckily, one way to enjoy the advantages of a major city, such as access to healthcare and transportation, while still luxuriating in that small-town feel, is to find an under-the-radar suburb. One such place, which is located just a 15-minute drive from downtown Atlanta, is Druid Hills. Druid Hills has been named the third-best place to retire in Georgia by Niche. The primary reason for this is that Druid Hills offers its residents everything from green spaces to good schools to trendy restaurants and bars.

Many young professionals reside in Druid Hills, and it's easy to see why, as the suburb is known for its parks, safety, and proximity to major hospitals, with Emory Decatur Hospital only 15 minutes away. On the downside, home prices here tend to be far more expensive than the national average, starting at an eye-watering $800,000. However, being close to Atlanta opens up a world of activities, from exploring some of the city's best neighborhoods for upscale shopping and a vibrant nightlife to visiting one of the best aquariums in America. If that wasn't enough to convince you, with Druid Hills' proximity to one of the world's busiest airports, you won't have any issues catching a flight abroad or to another major city in the U.S. to see the grandkids.