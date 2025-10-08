This Under-The-Radar Georgia Suburb Is A Charming Retirement Escape With Tree-Lined Streets And Historic Homes
Georgia not only has fantastic food — think peach cobbler, fried chicken, and cornbread – but it also has beautiful cities that are just waiting to be discovered. Visitors often flock to see the gorgeous architecture of Savannah or to experience the great culinary scene and rich history of Atlanta. However, if you're looking to retire or for just something with a slower pace, you may not be in the mood for a bustling metropolis.
Luckily, one way to enjoy the advantages of a major city, such as access to healthcare and transportation, while still luxuriating in that small-town feel, is to find an under-the-radar suburb. One such place, which is located just a 15-minute drive from downtown Atlanta, is Druid Hills. Druid Hills has been named the third-best place to retire in Georgia by Niche. The primary reason for this is that Druid Hills offers its residents everything from green spaces to good schools to trendy restaurants and bars.
Many young professionals reside in Druid Hills, and it's easy to see why, as the suburb is known for its parks, safety, and proximity to major hospitals, with Emory Decatur Hospital only 15 minutes away. On the downside, home prices here tend to be far more expensive than the national average, starting at an eye-watering $800,000. However, being close to Atlanta opens up a world of activities, from exploring some of the city's best neighborhoods for upscale shopping and a vibrant nightlife to visiting one of the best aquariums in America. If that wasn't enough to convince you, with Druid Hills' proximity to one of the world's busiest airports, you won't have any issues catching a flight abroad or to another major city in the U.S. to see the grandkids.
Enjoying the tree-lined downtown of Druid Hills
Words like "historic" and "beautiful" don't even come close to justifying the sheer magnificence of Druid Hills' avenues. As you walk down the streets, you become enveloped in a sea of green and floral purples and reds. It soon becomes clear that this famed suburb was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted – a visionary of American landscape architecture.
Druid Hills derives its name from ancient Celtic priests, and the area stands as a testament to outer-city living — combining the ease of the metropolis with the beauty of the rural countryside. It's a beautiful dichotomy, with iconic homes standing in conjunction with the surrounding beauty, not in opposition to it. Visitors to the Druid Hills area are free to roam the green spaces of Emory University or simply drive around, admiring the tranquility of the neighborhood.
Druid Hills has some of Atlanta's most affluent and historic homes, many of which reflect the Georgian, Tudor, and Craftsman styles of the early 20th century. The community has so many beautiful vintage homes that it's even been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors to Druid Hills can check out Emory University, not just for the gardens and parks, but also to learn more about the local history. In the rich libraries, one can observe the Gothic style of architecture adopted by many 19th-century universities, or marvel at ancient wonders at the Michael C. Carlos Museum, which is also part of the university.
Parks, golf courses, and more in Druid Hills
There's a lot to do in Druid Hills, regardless of where your interests lie. From the annual Fourth of July parade to the shopping available at Emory Village, Druid Hills is a hub of activity. For the shopaholics, Emory Village — located only a short 2-minute drive away — is home to bookstores like Barnes and Noble, meat markets like Shield's, spas, and several restaurants serving Mediterranean and Indian cuisine.
Next, after you've explored the historic homes in the neighborhood, you can enjoy some of the town's green spaces that were meant to help make this the perfect suburb in the eyes of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. The best place to start would be at Olmsted Linear Park, which provides walkers, joggers, and more the luxury of enjoying several different parks in a linear pattern without having to worry about noise from outside streets. Paved pathways ensure that visitors can enjoy this sprawling 45-acre area in gorgeous green grandeur as a welcome respite from the stresses of city life.
If you've retired to Druid Hills and are looking for a community that likes to stay fit, Arora is a great club that encourages both strength training and community building. The studio offers seniors over the age of 65 yoga lessons, pickleball sessions, and aerobic workouts, while also keeping it fun through trivia nights, bingo meetups, and dance parties. If you're the kind of person who'd rather breathe the fresh air than exercise indoors, then Druid Hills Golf Club is where you want to be. It's one of the oldest golf courses in Georgia and dates all the way back to 1912.