Pennsylvania's Best Place To Live Blends Historic Streets, Small-Town Charm, And Art Deco Flair
Pennsylvania might be popular for its family-friendly suburbs and serene charm, but not many folks are familiar with the quaint and charming town of Jenkintown. If you are looking for the best things to do on your vacation to Philadelphia, this romantic little borough has stunning Art Deco architecture, beautiful stone churches, and picturesque homes just 20 miles away from the Philly airport. Visitors will enjoy touring the historic buildings and cute shops around this lovely area, which is very walkable and spans just half a square mile.
Weary travelers can stop by for a cup of java at White Horse Coffee & Creamery or grab some ice cream and healthy snacks. As you get a glimpse of the beauty shops, delis, and outdoor cafes lined up along Jenkintown's downtown streets, you'll begin to get an idea of the town's relaxed, peaceful pace and realize why so many folks consider it to be the best place to live in the state. In fact, GOBankingRates officially listed Jenkintown as the most livable Pennsylvania city in 2025.
Jenkintown has excellent public transportation and is easy to get to by car or rail. The Jenkintown-Wyncote station offers access to many railways, allowing you to taxi back and forth from Philly and other nearby cities. Crime rates are lower than the national and state averages, making it a safe place to live and raise a family. Visitors can stroll along lovely tree-lined walkways and cozy downtown shops, making it the perfect place to stop on a day trip. There are excellent schools in this tight-knit community, and a variety of homes available, ranging from condos to single-family homes. As an added bonus, Jenkintown is also where the actor Bradley Cooper grew up. You might even catch a glimpse of him around town when he comes back to visit his old stomping grounds.
See whimsical art displays in Abington's Art Park
Close to Philadelphia's trendy melting pot of culture, Jenkintown boasts big city spirit while retaining its serene, small-town vibes. Visitors will find evidence of Art Deco flair while exploring different buildings in this lively town. One of its landmark buildings is the former Strawbridge & Clothier Store, which is now used to house offices and an Outback restaurant. This architectonic wonder, located at 680 Old York Road, still retains its Art Deco appeal and is considered one of the most impressive buildings in the area. It has been on the National Registry of Historic Places since 1988 and the subject of many photo shoots.
The Abington Art Center is housed in the lovely Art Deco-style Alverthorpe Manor, located at 515 Meetinghouse Road. The art center has been part of the manor since 1970; since then, pedestrian paths and event spaces have been added for the public to enjoy. Alverthorpe Manor is also a lovely venue for weddings and other special events. If you choose to host your big day here, guests will have access to Abington's interior galleries as well as their 27-acre art park, filled with magnificent interactive sculptures. Walking through this outdoor sculpture park is a whimsical experience, especially at night, with some of the sculptures lighting up and creating a marvelous light display on the surrounding landscape. You can walk over rustic wooden bridges and experience a magical forest-like adventure when you visit this spectacular art park open year-round.
The Jenkintown Library is another historic building of interest for travelers interested in the town's origins. Formerly known as Jenkin's Town Lyceum, this building has been around since 1839. This establishment was once a lecture hall, but additions were made during renovations before it eventually became a library. The building is also on the National Registry of Historic Places, added in 1979.
Visit a historic theater and great restaurants in Jenkintown
Stop by for lunch at one of the many delicious restaurants in the Jenkintown area, such as the West Avenue Grille, a supposed favorite of Bradley Cooper, according to Philadelphia Magazine. Hungry travelers can find mouth-watering burgers and dessert treats there to satisfy any appetite. This local favorite food spot, located at 718 West Avenue, serves breakfast all day, so you can treat yourself to French toast anytime you want. For a more upscale Italian experience, visit Via 417 for a romantic dinner. Enjoy some succulent chicken piccata and escargot as the wine flows in this fancy dining establishment, located at 417 Old York Road. There is certainly no shortage of scrumptious eateries in this vibrant town.
While you're downtown, visit the historic Hiway Theater, located at 212 Old York Road. You can munch on popcorn as you watch artsy indie films in this retro cinema, or revisit some of your favorite retro flicks as they were meant to be seen on the big screen. The inside of the theater is just as you would expect, with a classic decor of red chairs and red carpet, with built-in trays between some seats to hold snacks and drinks. There is a classic General Electric sign right next to the theater entrance, reminiscent of a more classic era.
But don't let the old-town feel fool you, Jenkintown's downtown is pretty bustling for a small borough. Travelers will enjoy perusing the red-bricked buildings and lovely shops as they make their way around the lovely little town's downtown streets. An old stone church can be seen across the street from the main shops, adding to the area's charming atmosphere and serving as a reminder of the diverse architecture this town has to offer.