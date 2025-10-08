Pennsylvania's Best Place To Live Blends Historic Streets, Small-Town Charm, And Art Deco Flair

Pennsylvania might be popular for its family-friendly suburbs and serene charm, but not many folks are familiar with the quaint and charming town of Jenkintown. If you are looking for the best things to do on your vacation to Philadelphia, this romantic little borough has stunning Art Deco architecture, beautiful stone churches, and picturesque homes just 20 miles away from the Philly airport. Visitors will enjoy touring the historic buildings and cute shops around this lovely area, which is very walkable and spans just half a square mile.

Weary travelers can stop by for a cup of java at White Horse Coffee & Creamery or grab some ice cream and healthy snacks. As you get a glimpse of the beauty shops, delis, and outdoor cafes lined up along Jenkintown's downtown streets, you'll begin to get an idea of the town's relaxed, peaceful pace and realize why so many folks consider it to be the best place to live in the state. In fact, GOBankingRates officially listed Jenkintown as the most livable Pennsylvania city in 2025.

Jenkintown has excellent public transportation and is easy to get to by car or rail. The Jenkintown-Wyncote station offers access to many railways, allowing you to taxi back and forth from Philly and other nearby cities. Crime rates are lower than the national and state averages, making it a safe place to live and raise a family. Visitors can stroll along lovely tree-lined walkways and cozy downtown shops, making it the perfect place to stop on a day trip. There are excellent schools in this tight-knit community, and a variety of homes available, ranging from condos to single-family homes. As an added bonus, Jenkintown is also where the actor Bradley Cooper grew up. You might even catch a glimpse of him around town when he comes back to visit his old stomping grounds.