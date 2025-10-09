The Only Place To Stay The Night Inside Badlands National Park Is This Rustic Lodge With Charming Old-School Cabins

Badlands National Park is one of America's best road trip destinations, with a ton of free campsites to stay at, but if you're looking for a slightly more accommodating place to stay, it only has one authorized lodge inside the park: Cedar Pass Lodge. The lodge, which sits inside the park near the Northeast Entrance, has a mix of quaint old-school cabins and basic lodging rooms.

These cabins were built in 2013, with architecture inspired by the "parkitecture" styles from the late 1920s, which focused on building structures that felt organic in their surroundings. Step back into time with rooms decorated with traditional handcrafted lodgepole pine furniture, and enjoy the sweeping views of the Badlands from the comfort of a hotel-like suite.

Rooms include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a hair dryer, heater, microwave, and mini fridge, and you may even get a private balcony depending on the room. With ADA-accessible options and Gold Level LEED standards, this lodging option is inclusive and eco-friendly. Whichever room you choose, be sure to take advantage of your proximity to the park and all of the activities, including the spectacular sunrises and sunsets, which are unlike anything you've ever seen.