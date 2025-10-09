The Only Place To Stay The Night Inside Badlands National Park Is This Rustic Lodge With Charming Old-School Cabins
Badlands National Park is one of America's best road trip destinations, with a ton of free campsites to stay at, but if you're looking for a slightly more accommodating place to stay, it only has one authorized lodge inside the park: Cedar Pass Lodge. The lodge, which sits inside the park near the Northeast Entrance, has a mix of quaint old-school cabins and basic lodging rooms.
These cabins were built in 2013, with architecture inspired by the "parkitecture" styles from the late 1920s, which focused on building structures that felt organic in their surroundings. Step back into time with rooms decorated with traditional handcrafted lodgepole pine furniture, and enjoy the sweeping views of the Badlands from the comfort of a hotel-like suite.
Rooms include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a hair dryer, heater, microwave, and mini fridge, and you may even get a private balcony depending on the room. With ADA-accessible options and Gold Level LEED standards, this lodging option is inclusive and eco-friendly. Whichever room you choose, be sure to take advantage of your proximity to the park and all of the activities, including the spectacular sunrises and sunsets, which are unlike anything you've ever seen.
Making the most of your stay at Cedar Pass Lodge
While there are many great lodging options outside of Badlands National Park, some of which have even had a big glow-up, one of the best parts about staying at Cedar Pass Lodge is the proximity to activities. Staying here will mean immediate access to many of the park's most popular hikes since the lodge is just a five-minute walk from the Ben Reifel Visitor Center. That means you'll be able to explore trails like Cliff Shelf without even getting into your car.
But before you head out, make sure to stop by the Ben Reifel Visitor Center, because you're sure to meet park rangers or scientific experts who can give you a deeper insight into the Badlands and all the wildlife that thrives here. Some may even tell you where you might see the most bison or deer, or recommend good hikes for your experience level based on current trail conditions. Explore museum exhibits, peek into the Fossil Prep Lab to see how they give fossils a polish, and there's even a little gift shop for Badlands-inspired souvenirs.
When you get hungry, circle back to the Cedar Pass Lodge, which has a restaurant that features the local flavors of South Dakota. This area is famous for keeping Sioux Native American traditions alive, with dishes featuring fry bread and buffalo meat. Cedar Pass Restaurant even has a few fusion dishes, like their famous Sioux Indian Tacos.