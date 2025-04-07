Hidden In South Dakota's Black Hills Is A Mountain City For Year-Round Adventure That Had A Big Glow-Up
South Dakota is home to a unique geographic area. Rising up from the middle of the Great Plains like cresting waves on a calm sea, the Black Hills offer some of the most captivating and dramatic landscapes in the state. And, being home to artsy, off-the-beaten-path towns like Lemmon, the Black Hills are an area where everyone can find adventures worth having. Still, if there is one town that truly encapsulates the spirit of this region, it would have to be the glowing mountain city of Lead (pronounced: leed).
Founded in 1876, Lead's character is intrinsically linked to gold. Flakes of the precious metal were found in the streams surrounding the town, and the Homestake Claim was, until 2002, the largest, deepest, longest-running gold mine in the Western Hemisphere. From its caverns came 41 million ounces of gold that brought wealth and prosperity to this beautiful mountain town. Though the mine is closed today, a strong community spirit combined with innovative new industries continues to make Lead the crown jewel of the Black Hills.
From the state capital at Pierre, the drive to Lead takes a little over three hours. It's easier to catch a smaller flight to Rapid City Regional Airport, rent a car, and drive 50 minutes north into the city. Once you see "The Open Cut" — the enormous gap left by over a century of gold mining — you'll know you've arrived at this truly unique, historic South Dakota destination.
Explore historic Lead
South Dakota is proud of its history. The state's pride over its past can be seen through history-filled drives like the Native American National and State Scenic Byway and more locally-focused preservation efforts. While the Homestake Claim was taken over by the Sanford Underground Research Facility in 2006, Lead still works to preserve the history this iconic mine brought to the town. The best displays of the Homestake's past can be found at the Black Hills Mining Museum, which displays real artifacts, equipment, and exhibits that detail the everyday life of the miners who called Lead home.
Visitors are also welcome at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center. Here, you'll find incredible views of the Open Cut, surface and underground tours, a gift shop, and exhibits on the mine itself. Heading into town, you can see evidence of the city's unique history in buildings like the Highland Hotel, the post office constructed out of local Hot Springs sandstone, and the art deco style City Hall.
If there is one historic building to patronize over the others, however, it's the Homestake Opera House. Built in 1914 and devastated by a fire in 1984, ongoing community fundraising efforts are helping to restore this historic building that was once the center of arts and culture in Lead. Catch concerts and community theatre performances and visit the attached Lead-Deadwood Arts Center to see the work of local artisans.
Lead's endless outdoor adventures
The amenities of the great outdoors are ever present, no matter where you are in South Dakota. Whether you're visiting Keystone, the self-proclaimed playground of the Black Hills, or staying at the historic lodge in Custer State Park, the beauty of South Dakota's nature is not to be missed. Being smack in the middle of the Black Hills, Lead has nature in abundance, offering year-round outdoor recreation for adventurers of all levels and abilities.
The Mickelson Trail is a popular spot just outside of the town center. Converted from the old railroad line that used to wind through Lead, the trail now offers hikers, mountain bikers, and ATV riders 109 miles of crisscrossing paths. There are 15 trailheads that provide easy access to over 100 converted railroad bridges, four amazing rock tunnels, and a grade that never exceeds 4%. This makes for easy walking and biking for everyone.
Nearby Spearfish Canyon Nature Area is another excellent wildlife preserve that's perfect for hiking, birdwatching, and mountain biking. The canyon also offers up some world-class fly fishing. The streams are filled with native brown, rainbow, and brook trout, and the surrounding mountain and forest scenery turn a day casting out onto the water into one of the most serene sporting experiences of all time.
Winter visitors experience Light Up Lead
Summertime in Leads is amazing, but winter might just be the town's best season. The Mickelson Trail is still highly accessible in once the weather shifts to frozen temperatures, offering great opportunities for snow showers, cross country skiers, and snowmobilers to explore Lead's wilderness. Terry Peak is the local ski area. It rises 7,100 feet with a vertical incline of 1,000 feet, making for great skiing and snowboarding down the mountains 30 trails. A ski school is also offered for beginners looking to engage in the sport.
In February, Lead plays host to the incredibly popular WinterFest. Endless activities, including being able to sled down a city street that's been closed to traffic, make this a can't miss experience. Plus, the annual fireworks over Open Cut light up the night during this dark, cold time of the year.
Speaking of lighting up the city, during the Christmas season, Lead invites homes to participate in the Light Up Lead contest. Private homes and businesses are decorated to the nines with Christmas lights and festive adornments. The city literally glows during this time of year, just another thing that makes this hidden South Dakota city an absolute must visit Black Hills destination.