Hidden In South Dakota's Black Hills Is A Mountain City For Year-Round Adventure That Had A Big Glow-Up

South Dakota is home to a unique geographic area. Rising up from the middle of the Great Plains like cresting waves on a calm sea, the Black Hills offer some of the most captivating and dramatic landscapes in the state. And, being home to artsy, off-the-beaten-path towns like Lemmon, the Black Hills are an area where everyone can find adventures worth having. Still, if there is one town that truly encapsulates the spirit of this region, it would have to be the glowing mountain city of Lead (pronounced: leed).

Founded in 1876, Lead's character is intrinsically linked to gold. Flakes of the precious metal were found in the streams surrounding the town, and the Homestake Claim was, until 2002, the largest, deepest, longest-running gold mine in the Western Hemisphere. From its caverns came 41 million ounces of gold that brought wealth and prosperity to this beautiful mountain town. Though the mine is closed today, a strong community spirit combined with innovative new industries continues to make Lead the crown jewel of the Black Hills.

From the state capital at Pierre, the drive to Lead takes a little over three hours. It's easier to catch a smaller flight to Rapid City Regional Airport, rent a car, and drive 50 minutes north into the city. Once you see "The Open Cut" — the enormous gap left by over a century of gold mining — you'll know you've arrived at this truly unique, historic South Dakota destination.