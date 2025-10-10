This Outrageously Gorgeous Louisiana River Trail Through Peaceful Bayou Scenes Is A Paddler's Dream
The state of Louisiana is known for many things: from Creole culture, natural beauty, and history to New Orleans' vibrant Bourbon Street, a playground of unique entertainment, and beyond. But perhaps most famous of all is the concept of the bayou. Characterized by brackish water and swampy surroundings, bayous are notably found in the southeastern U.S. and the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana. Curious to see for yourself? Grab your sunscreen (and your bug spray) and head to the Bayou Vermilion Paddle Trail.
Located near the charming town of Lafayette, this scenic river trail shows you the rich environment that Acadian, Creole, and Native American people in the Attakapas region have long called home. The Vermilion River has experienced a renaissance of sorts in recent decades: Back in the 1970s, as a result of flood-prevention levees cutting off the flow of fresh water, the river was heavily polluted. But in the mid-1980s, the state of Louisiana began investing in restoring water quality in the river and cleaning up the bayou. Today, Bayou Vermilion is a thriving ecosystem with much cleaner water, and is a popular site for tourism and recreational activities — like paddling. After all, what better way to see the bayou than from within it?
Choose between the Bayou Vermilion Paddle Trail's multiple options
It's up to you whether you're in the mood for a more active paddling trip or a leisurely excursion through the Bayou Vermilion Paddle Trail. For a varied and more strenuous option, you can opt for the Vermilionville to Lake Charlo to Vermilionville route: a 6.6-mile loop that will take you around three and a half hours. You'll set out upstream to start – getting the most challenging segment done first — before turning at the river's juncture to kick back and take in the scenic views and then paddling downstream to return to Vermilionville.
If what you're after is a more relaxed — albeit longer — half-day outing, you can paddle from Acadiana Park Nature Station to Vermilionville. This route is gorgeous — and, crucially, downstream the whole time — and takes under four hours on average to complete. You also have the option to tack on an extra scenic detour to see Lake Charlo's swamps and Bayou Tortue along the way, taking another 90 minutes or so. No matter which paddling route you choose, you'll be treated to a paddler's dream. Like the tunnel of greenery that is the Tualatin River Water Trail in Oregon, the Bayou Vermilion Paddle Trail offers you a stunning journey through lush, peaceful nature.