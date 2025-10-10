This Outrageously Gorgeous Louisiana River Trail Through Peaceful Bayou Scenes Is A Paddler's Dream

The state of Louisiana is known for many things: from Creole culture, natural beauty, and history to New Orleans' vibrant Bourbon Street, a playground of unique entertainment, and beyond. But perhaps most famous of all is the concept of the bayou. Characterized by brackish water and swampy surroundings, bayous are notably found in the southeastern U.S. and the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana. Curious to see for yourself? Grab your sunscreen (and your bug spray) and head to the Bayou Vermilion Paddle Trail.

Located near the charming town of Lafayette, this scenic river trail shows you the rich environment that Acadian, Creole, and Native American people in the Attakapas region have long called home. The Vermilion River has experienced a renaissance of sorts in recent decades: Back in the 1970s, as a result of flood-prevention levees cutting off the flow of fresh water, the river was heavily polluted. But in the mid-1980s, the state of Louisiana began investing in restoring water quality in the river and cleaning up the bayou. Today, Bayou Vermilion is a thriving ecosystem with much cleaner water, and is a popular site for tourism and recreational activities — like paddling. After all, what better way to see the bayou than from within it?