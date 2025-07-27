Hidden In A Portland Suburb Is Oregon's Shady River That's A Tunnel Of Greenery With Bike And Paddle Trails

Portland, Oregon, is well-known for its hipster culture, made famous in the sketch comedy TV series "Portlandia" — but it's also filled to the brim with magnificent nature and opportunities to get outside. From a top-rated rustic restaurant in a real log cabin to a sandy swim beach with a scenic backdrop, Oregon is a dream destination for anyone who loves the great outdoors. But you don't have to venture too far from Portland to experience the state's lush natural offerings. Just a 20-minute drive from the heart of the city, you'll find the suburb of Tualatin, which offers a tapestry of trails and parks spanning over 200 acres along the Tualatin River.

Around 38 miles of the Tualatin River itself — including its passage through the city of Tualatin — have been designated as a Water Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. What does this mean? The Tualatin River Water Trail can best be described as a "schoolhouse without walls": a navigable water corridor paddlers can traverse with numerous onshore sites and attractions along the way. Not to mention, there's also the Tualatin River Greenway, offering multitudes of (land) trails that allow cyclists and walkers to enjoy the views, wildlife, and lush greenery in this wetland area.