Hidden In A Portland Suburb Is Oregon's Shady River That's A Tunnel Of Greenery With Bike And Paddle Trails
Portland, Oregon, is well-known for its hipster culture, made famous in the sketch comedy TV series "Portlandia" — but it's also filled to the brim with magnificent nature and opportunities to get outside. From a top-rated rustic restaurant in a real log cabin to a sandy swim beach with a scenic backdrop, Oregon is a dream destination for anyone who loves the great outdoors. But you don't have to venture too far from Portland to experience the state's lush natural offerings. Just a 20-minute drive from the heart of the city, you'll find the suburb of Tualatin, which offers a tapestry of trails and parks spanning over 200 acres along the Tualatin River.
Around 38 miles of the Tualatin River itself — including its passage through the city of Tualatin — have been designated as a Water Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. What does this mean? The Tualatin River Water Trail can best be described as a "schoolhouse without walls": a navigable water corridor paddlers can traverse with numerous onshore sites and attractions along the way. Not to mention, there's also the Tualatin River Greenway, offering multitudes of (land) trails that allow cyclists and walkers to enjoy the views, wildlife, and lush greenery in this wetland area.
Exploring the Tualatin River Trail
If your preferred mode of exploration is on two wheels, head to the Tualatin River Trail. With new segments periodically added to the trail, there's always new places to explore and new points to jump on the route: including schools, community sites, nature spots, and more. You can bike, under the cover of shade and greenery, from Brown's Ferry Park to Tualatin Community Park, passing by Tualatin Commons and its stunning lake on your way.
If the river is calling you, follow in the footsteps of generations of Indigenous inhabitants who navigated this area by water, and hop in a canoe or kayak. Paddling the above route from Brown's Ferry Park to Tualatin Community Park will take you approximately 45 minutes — with each minute more scenic than the last. You can rent a vessel from various river access points, including Alder Creek Kayak & Canoe Rentals, which is located at Browns Ferry Park.
Planning your visit to Tualatin
The aquatic fun has long continued at the annual Tualatin Crawfish Festival: one of the oldest crawfish celebrations in the country. Famously, an envious Louisianan was once said to put a voodoo curse on the festival. Luckily, the voodoo didn't land — but sadly, this eccentric festival has been on pause since 2019. If you're a fan of creative and food-themed small-town festivals, like this Michigan beach city's legendary cheeseburger festival, keep your eyes peeled for news about a possible reinstatement of the Crawfish Festival.
Getting to Tualatin is simple. From Portland, you'll continue southwest to reach the suburb in less than half an hour. If you're traveling by public transit, take TriMet Bus Line 96 between downtown Portland and Tualatin. You'll want to wear appropriate attire and footwear for cycling, walking, or paddling — and, despite the shade, be sure to bring sun protection in the summer. Year-round, you also can't go wrong with a rain jacket, just in case. This is the Pacific Northwest after all. Have some extra time on your hands? Check out a jaw-dropping submarine in Portland, which is one of the city's coolest attractions.