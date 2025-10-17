This Stunning, Blustery Stretch Of Oregon Coast Is Considered The 'Kite Capital Of The World'

The blustery town of Lincoln City, Oregon, is the self-proclaimed "Kite Capital of the World". It's not the oldest kite festival in the state. That honor goes to the quaint coastal town of Rockaway Beach, hosting its kite fest since 1972. Nor is it the country's biggest. Washington State lays claim to that title with a weeklong spectacle that decks the sky with colored sails. Instead, Lincoln City says its beaches have the best conditions in the world for kite-flying. Sitting right on the 45th parallel, halfway between the equator and the north pole, Lincoln City is in a prime position to catch the westerlies — the prevailing winds that blow west across the Pacific Ocean along the mid-latitudes. The result is a consistent, stiff wind that can swiftly but gently carry a kite into the air.

If you want to see this kite and wind spectacle, take a two-hour drive southwest of Portland on Oregon Route 18W, also known as the Salmon River Highway, to Lincoln City. The best time to visit is during the town's two kite festivals: First in mid-June and then in mid-September, a perfect way to bookend the summer.