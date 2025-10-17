This Stunning, Blustery Stretch Of Oregon Coast Is Considered The 'Kite Capital Of The World'
The blustery town of Lincoln City, Oregon, is the self-proclaimed "Kite Capital of the World". It's not the oldest kite festival in the state. That honor goes to the quaint coastal town of Rockaway Beach, hosting its kite fest since 1972. Nor is it the country's biggest. Washington State lays claim to that title with a weeklong spectacle that decks the sky with colored sails. Instead, Lincoln City says its beaches have the best conditions in the world for kite-flying. Sitting right on the 45th parallel, halfway between the equator and the north pole, Lincoln City is in a prime position to catch the westerlies — the prevailing winds that blow west across the Pacific Ocean along the mid-latitudes. The result is a consistent, stiff wind that can swiftly but gently carry a kite into the air.
If you want to see this kite and wind spectacle, take a two-hour drive southwest of Portland on Oregon Route 18W, also known as the Salmon River Highway, to Lincoln City. The best time to visit is during the town's two kite festivals: First in mid-June and then in mid-September, a perfect way to bookend the summer.
Best places to see and fly kites in Lincoln City
The D River State Recreation Site is the premier place for kite flying in Lincoln City. Right on the beach where Devil's Lake empties into the Pacific, this is the staging ground for both kite festivals. Kite-making workshops and performances by featured kite-flying teams are the main events. Giant squid and octopuses glide through the air. Kite teams fly with amazing synchronized precision, while Japanese-style rokkaku kites climb and dive, battling to cut each other's strings. As with all outdoor events, the weather may not cooperate with kite-flying plans. So, make sure you check festival events ahead of time.
If you want to fly your own kite, however, you'll have to choose another beach. During the festivals, D River is for professional and featured kite flyers only. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to catch a good breeze. Lincoln City recommends Taft Waterfront Park and Roads End State Recreation Site. At NW 15th Street, you can even drive right onto the beach, which is especially good for large kites. If you're looking to buy a kite, Winddriven in the Ocean Lake area of Lincoln City is a good place for kite shopping.
Places to stay and eat in Lincoln City
For sheer location, it's hard to beat Kyllos Seafood and Grill. This popular restaurant sits right on the beach of the D River State Recreation Area, and several window-seat tables have uninterrupted sea views. For something more casual, continue south on the 101 and you'll get to Otis Cafe, an Oregon institution that claims to have "the best homecooking on the Oregon Coast." It's especially popular for breakfast (their German potatoes with shredded Tillamook cheddar get rave reviews). Be sure to bring an appetite: Portions are large! The Pines Dine in the Taft Beach area is also a favorite. This "village" features a dozen food trucks serving everything from locally-sourced poke bowls to Nepalese dumplings.
For the best seats to the kite festival, Sea Gypsy Vacation Rentals has apartments right on the D River beachfront. You can watch the action unfold from your balcony. Alternatively, the D Sands Rentals are on the south side of the same beach. Some ground-floor studios even have fireplaces. For a more rustic experience, check out the yurts available at Devil's Lake. This State Park is also near the kite festival and makes a base that's also pet-friendly.
If kite-flying has you hooked, check out how kites have been used in other cultures. From Japan's Giant Kite Battle in Niigata, pitting 300 kites against each other in a fight to the finish, to Guatemala, where a unique festival uses giant, circular kites to celebrate the Day of the Dead.