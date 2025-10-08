California's Most Scenic Paved Mountain Trail Is The Perfect Hike Or Ride Through Sierra Nevada Landscapes

There are plenty of contenders out there for the title of California's easiest and most scenic trail. Tahoe's legendary East Shore Trail is a paved 3-mile romp past boulder-dotted beaches washed by glass-clear water. The short yet astonishing Rockefeller Loop passes through a fairy-tale forest within Humboldt Redwoods State Park. And then there's the Lakes Basin Path, a way for hikers, bikers, strollers, and more to enjoy the jewels of the Mammoth Lakes area.

The 5.3-mile route is but a fraction of the greater 300 miles of marked trails that weave and wiggle around the year-round adventure town of Mammoth Lakes and its corner of the Eastern Sierra. While some of its sibling trails pass through great granite crags and high-alpine passes, the Lakes Basin Path bends a dogleg through the town, following the curves of Lake Mary Road. The journey tops out at Horseshoe Lake, a vision of alpine beauty with jagged mountains and volcano-scarred landscapes looming in the background. Along the way, you'll whiz by a true highlight reel of the Mammoth Lakes.

The starting point for this exceptional odyssey through the California peaks is the Village at Mammoth, specifically the intersection of Main Street and Minaret Road. To get there, you're looking at a drive of only 12 minutes or so from the Mammoth Yosemite Airport, which sits adjacent to the iconic mountain and desert highway of U.S. Route 395. It'll take a lot longer to come in from the larger air hubs of the West Coast — San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport are both over 5 hours away.