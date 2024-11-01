Hidden In The California Mountains Is A Beautiful 'Year-Round Adventureland' Resort Town

One of the best hidden hot spring hikes in California is Hilltop Hot Springs near Mammoth Lakes (also known as Pulkey's Pool). This small, natural hot spring bath can fit about eight people and stays at around 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The pool is free to enter and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Because of its remote location, you're unlikely to be disturbed. For breathtaking views of the mountains and candy-colored skies, visit at sunrise or sunset. It's worth noting that these hot springs are clothing optional, so it's not uncommon to find visitors bathing in the nude.

For a break from hiking, take a ride to the top of Mammoth Mountain via a gondola ride, open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The summit, at 11,053 feet above sea level, offers incredible 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Keep your gondola ticket handy — it allows you unlimited rides throughout the day. Stop by Eleven53 Cafe for a snack while soaking up the vistas.

Just over an hour's drive away from Mammoth Lakes, Bodie is a historic state park and ghost town with the coolest temperatures in California. Once home to nearly 8,000 people in the peak of the gold-mining era, this town is now well preserved, with decaying buildings that create an eerie yet fascinating atmosphere. There is a small entrance fee to enter, and while the park has restrooms, the amenities and cell service are minimal, so plan ahead for your visit.

