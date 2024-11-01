Hidden In The California Mountains Is A Beautiful 'Year-Round Adventureland' Resort Town
California is no stranger when it comes to outdoor recreation and adventure. The state boasts diverse topography, from forests and mountains to beaches and deserts, making it a top destination for nature lovers. While many adventure spots are best enjoyed seasonally, few offer year-round activities and accessibility like Mammoth Lakes. This mountain resort town in the Sierra Nevada, which was once a hub for miners and prospectors, has evolved into an adventure capital.
No matter the season or weather, there's something for everyone at Mammoth Lakes. In summer, you can swim, camp, and enjoy water sports. As fall settles in, hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking become popular. The resort transforms into a snow-covered wonderland in winter, with skiing, snowboarding, and ice-skating. Come spring, fishing, birdwatching, and sightseeing are prime activities. Beyond recreation, Mammoth Lakes offers hidden gems like ghost towns, thermal hot springs, and gondola rides, providing a unique perspective on this stunning natural playground. For first time visitors, the Mammoth Lakes Trip Planner is an ideal tool to organize your stay based on your interests and the time of year.
Visit Mammoth Lakes' nearby natural sights and attractions
Mother Nature spoils Mammoth Lakes visitors with an array of stunning attractions. The Devils Postpile National Monument is a geological marvel, showcasing a well-preserved basalt column. This unique rock formation is a must-see, located about 30 minutes away from Mammoth Lakes. Nearby, Rainbow Falls, an impressive 101-feet waterfall, lives up to its name with a colorful rainbow mist that sometimes appears in the sunlight.
Red's Meadow Valley is an excellent hiking area located near Devil's Postpile and Rainbow Falls. The 12.7-mile Agnew Meadows to Devils Postpile trail passes through scenic meadows, wildflowers, lakes, and rugged mountain landscapes. A convenient shuttle operates from Mammoth Lakes Adventure Center to Devil's Postpile and Red's Meadow from mid-June to September. Tickets can be purchased in advance or via cash on the shuttle. Yosemite National Park is close to Mammoth Lakes, making it the perfect addition to your road trip itinerary to explore every national park in California.
Explore some of Mammoth Lakes' best-kept secrets
One of the best hidden hot spring hikes in California is Hilltop Hot Springs near Mammoth Lakes (also known as Pulkey's Pool). This small, natural hot spring bath can fit about eight people and stays at around 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The pool is free to enter and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Because of its remote location, you're unlikely to be disturbed. For breathtaking views of the mountains and candy-colored skies, visit at sunrise or sunset. It's worth noting that these hot springs are clothing optional, so it's not uncommon to find visitors bathing in the nude.
For a break from hiking, take a ride to the top of Mammoth Mountain via a gondola ride, open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The summit, at 11,053 feet above sea level, offers incredible 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Keep your gondola ticket handy — it allows you unlimited rides throughout the day. Stop by Eleven53 Cafe for a snack while soaking up the vistas.
Just over an hour's drive away from Mammoth Lakes, Bodie is a historic state park and ghost town with the coolest temperatures in California. Once home to nearly 8,000 people in the peak of the gold-mining era, this town is now well preserved, with decaying buildings that create an eerie yet fascinating atmosphere. There is a small entrance fee to enter, and while the park has restrooms, the amenities and cell service are minimal, so plan ahead for your visit.