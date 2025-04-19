Hot Springs Dot This Underrated Road Trip Through California's Most Iconic Mountain And Desert Scenery

California's famous section of the 395 crosses right through an area of high volcanic and geothermal activity. There's not one but two ancient volcanic fields in these parts, and you can even witness some stark geological evidence of great eruptions as you drive. Check out the so-called Fossil Falls, which are petrified beds of lava formed more than 20,000 years ago.

That also means that there are hot springs. Lots of them. The hotspot (no pun intended!) is the section of highway that runs north from Bishop, around Mammoth Lakes and Yosemite National Park. This area is home to countless places where you can take a dip to soothe post-hike muscles in naturally warmed water, with views of the Sierra Nevada and the desert swirling all around, of course.

If you're a fan of more natural springs and like to dodge the crowds, drop into Wild Willy's Hot Springs, which sit amid the sagebrush about 12 minutes off the 395. One Tripadvisor reviewer says a dip in these springs is "an awesome way to unwind after a long drive up to Mammoth and after a day of snowboarding." For something a bit more official, hit Keough's Hot Springs. They're the largest in the Eastern Sierra and now have managed pool spaces for easy access.