This Adorable Oklahoma City Is A Storybook Retreat With Boutiques, Farm-To-Table Bites, And Riverside Trails
From one of the nation's biggest outdoor rodeos in Guymon, Oklahoma to Indigenous cuisine from award-winning Native chefs at Oklahoma City's Thirty-Nine Restaurant, the Sooner State has much more going on than its lovely tallgrass prairies and college football (though both of those are worthwhile reasons to visit, too). With Oklahoma, there's more than meets the eye, including a myriad of underrated cities and towns full of appealing offerings. Country music fans may recognize the name of one such place: the small city of Tishomingo.
This charming locale is famously the adopted hometown of country star Blake Shelton as well as the namesake for a Zach Bryan song. Beyond the musical connections, however, Tishomingo is notable for historically being the capital city of the Chickasaw Nation until Oklahoma's statehood, and today it's Johnson County's biggest metropolis. With scenic trails and views, independent shops, and delicious cuisine, Tishomingo is a perfect destination for anyone looking for a delightful retreat. And, at just under two hours by car from Oklahoma City and two hours from Dallas/Fort Worth, it makes a perfect weekend getaway from either of those metropolitan areas.
Enjoy offbeat boutique shopping and locally grown food in Tishomingo
Tishomingo may be picturesque and easygoing, but it's far from boring. For a delectable meal or some tasty treats to take home, head to the Artesian Market and Eatery, located right on Main Street. This farm-to-table hub works hard to interconnect food system actors — namely "local farmers, ranchers, and artisans" — to give the community access to fresh, sustainable eats. With local products for sale like cheeses and baked goods, as well as a mouthwatering menu of home-cooked dishes that changes weekly, this establishment is a don't-miss. And another must-visit local venue for food, drinks, and — of course, live country music — is Blake Shelton's Ole Red, which accepts walk-ins for lunch and dinner.
After an energizing meal, take a stroll through Tishomingo's Main Street, where you'll find a wonderfully eclectic mix of independent boutiques to peruse. Kedford Boutique boasts a fashionable selection of women's, children's, and baby apparel from a variety of brands. For considerate and creative gift items to take home for friends and family (or keep for yourself), pop into MJ Marble. And at Nikole's Country Store, you'll find everything from clothes and home décor to ice cream: perfect for a sugar fix after a shopping spree.
Hit the verdant walking and hiking trails of Tishomingo
Itching for some fresh air and time in nature? Much like Chicago's Des Plaines River Trail, which grants an idyllic outdoor escape from the city bustle, Tishomingo is home to numerous riverside trails ideal for a trot with a view. For an easy and scenic option, there's the Blue River Trail from Desperado Spring: a 3-mile out-and-back route that takes you through river views, waterfalls, and plenty of flora and fauna — including native grasses and wildflowers. (Word to the wise: if you go off trail and walk down to the river itself, keep an eye out for poison ivy.)
For more water-adjacent trails, there's also the nearby Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This sprawling conservation area, situated along the Blue River and comprising both land and water, was established in 1946 and contains several trails that the public can enjoy. Take a gander at a pond and marshland from the Craven Nature Trail, or walk along Sandy Creek Trail, which (as the name suggests) takes you along the creek — where lucky visitors may even spot an otter. In autumn, look out for the migratory geese, which arrive by the thousands to feed in the refuge's fields of winter wheat.