This Adorable Oklahoma City Is A Storybook Retreat With Boutiques, Farm-To-Table Bites, And Riverside Trails

From one of the nation's biggest outdoor rodeos in Guymon, Oklahoma to Indigenous cuisine from award-winning Native chefs at Oklahoma City's Thirty-Nine Restaurant, the Sooner State has much more going on than its lovely tallgrass prairies and college football (though both of those are worthwhile reasons to visit, too). With Oklahoma, there's more than meets the eye, including a myriad of underrated cities and towns full of appealing offerings. Country music fans may recognize the name of one such place: the small city of Tishomingo.

This charming locale is famously the adopted hometown of country star Blake Shelton as well as the namesake for a Zach Bryan song. Beyond the musical connections, however, Tishomingo is notable for historically being the capital city of the Chickasaw Nation until Oklahoma's statehood, and today it's Johnson County's biggest metropolis. With scenic trails and views, independent shops, and delicious cuisine, Tishomingo is a perfect destination for anyone looking for a delightful retreat. And, at just under two hours by car from Oklahoma City and two hours from Dallas/Fort Worth, it makes a perfect weekend getaway from either of those metropolitan areas.