A Top-Rated Oklahoma Museum Restaurant Honors Indigenous-Cuisine From Award-Winning Native Chefs

There's a lot more to Oklahoma than just a die-hard college football scene. The state also serves up a surprisingly artsy cowboy culture, one of the longest surviving stretches of the "Mother Road" aka Route 66, and a food scene that deserves way more hype. For starters, did you know Oklahoma has one of the country's oldest "Little Italys"? It's in a town called Krebs, just look it up. But the real surprise? A museum restaurant that's serving some of the best food in the state.

Thirty-Nine Restaurant, located inside the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, isn't just known for the novelty of its location. The kitchen is led by Chef Brad Harris with menu guidance from Emmy-winning chef Loretta Barrett Oden (you might know her from "Seasoned With Spirit" on PBS). Oden, a proud Potawatomi Nation member, has helped craft a menu that she describes as "modernized Indigenous" — think white bean hummus, manoomin (wild rice) cakes, Northern Atlantic clam soup, hominy stew, and her signature "kick-ass buffalo chili." It's all built on ingredients used by Oklahoma's 39 recognized Indigenous tribes, with thoughtful additions from across the Americas. "To be able to tell the stories and to talk about this food and to really speak to the health issues, the creativity of our food ways, how our foods traveled and came back to us, how we're still here, (it shows) we're still here, we're not a relic in a museum," Oden told CNN.

And while the food's the headline, the wine list deserves its own applause. Wine director David Taylor pulled together a 90-bottle selection of all-American wines which earned Thirty-Nine a 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award. Only seven Oklahoma restaurants made the cut. Oh, and they're not stopping at food and wine. The team's also been rolling out initiatives to make your visit more immersive.