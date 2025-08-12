Just Beyond Chicago Is A Scenic Riverside Trail Offering An Idyllic Outdoor Escape From The City Bustle
According to travel expert Samantha Brown, America's most underrated road trip is through the Midwest state of Illinois, and a road trip isn't complete without outdoor adventures along the way. The Des Plaines River Trail and Greenway is a 31.4-mile scenic riverside trail serving as a sanctuary for wildlife and a haven for hikers, anglers, mountain bikers, equestrians, paddlers, and more. The Greenway begins near the Wisconsin border in Wadsworth, Illinois, in the Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve.
One of the best ways to explore the area is on foot, and the 23-mile Des Plaines River Trail is a gravel path that traverses along the Des Plaines River, over prairies, and through 12 forest preserves. The dog-friendly route continues south, passing through small towns like Libertyville, a walkable village with lake access and vintage charm, and ends in Thatcher Woods Preserve. Please exercise caution in the areas where the trail crosses an active railroad track and during periods of heavy rain. Sections of the route flood, so check for closures at Lake County Forest Preserves before your visit.
The trail, known as "Nature's Highway" by locals, has access points to interconnecting trails, including the Chicago Bike Route as well as the neighboring Cook County Forest Preserve trail system. The Greenway is a habitat for beavers, birds, butterflies, and wildflowers. A recent visitor shared this on the hiking website AllTrails: "Highly recommend! Completed the 2.7 mile Yellow Trail. Trail is well-maintained, flat, and easy to negotiate. We saw turtles, deers, butterflies and lots of birds. The savanna oaks are majestic. Bring bug spray for shaded areas."
Escape Chicago and enjoy the Des Plaines River and Trail
Another way to experience the area is by water. The Des Plaines River delivers unique views of the Greenway's diverse landscapes. There are six launch areas along the river, as well as fishing spots. According to the official website, "[The Des Plaines River] is best explored by canoe."
The Greenway is open all year, and during the spring and summer, hiking and boating are the most enjoyable activities. This natural oasis is most popular during the fall foliage season, and in the winter, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling (between Russell Road and Wadsworth Road) are permitted.
There are many tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, and a visit to the Greenway is a great outdoor escape from the bustling city. Making this stop during your road trip will allow you to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature in the suburbs of Chicago. The Des Plaines River Trail and Greenway is about an hour's drive from one of America's most convenient airports, Midway International, and only 30 minutes from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.