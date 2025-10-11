The 'Birthplace Of Nebraska' Is Its Oldest Town With Charm, Forest Adventures, And Historic Roots

Bellevue is a charming suburb in the southern part of Omaha's metropolitan area, located on the west bank of the Missouri River. It is Nebraska's oldest town, referred to as the "Birthplace of Nebraska" — in fact, it's even older than the state! Settled by fur traders in 1822, the town quickly boomed with additional types of commerce, growing to a population of 64,355 for the 2023 census. The town has a strong French-Canadian influence, reminiscent of the early explorers who gave it its name. Being named after "beautiful views" is an appropriate moniker for this exquisite setting, considering the lush natural spaces and beautiful forests in the area.

Fontenelle Forest is a must-see when you're in town, a historical gem spanning more than 2,100 acres. You can see wetlands and prairies in this vibrant park, as well as a diverse array of wildlife lurking around the Missouri River. Enjoy a hike along a rustic boardwalk and meander through woodsy trails at this gorgeous historic park. Bird lovers will be dazzled by the Raptor Woodland Refuge, an incredible exhibit housing hawks, falcons, and other birds of prey in their natural habitat. Young visitors, meanwhile, can check out Habitat Hollow, an educational play area where kids can learn about the natural world through interactive play.

Visit in the fall to see leaves change into rusty reds and oranges, or visit in the winter when the forest is covered in powdery snow. The area has tons of natural beauty and amazing ecosystems to discover, regardless of when you visit. If you like animals and diverse ecosystems, head north to Omaha to see the world's largest indoor desert dome. You can also visit sandstone caves and giant prehistoric petroglyphs in other state parks along the Missouri River.