The 'Birthplace Of Nebraska' Is Its Oldest Town With Charm, Forest Adventures, And Historic Roots
Bellevue is a charming suburb in the southern part of Omaha's metropolitan area, located on the west bank of the Missouri River. It is Nebraska's oldest town, referred to as the "Birthplace of Nebraska" — in fact, it's even older than the state! Settled by fur traders in 1822, the town quickly boomed with additional types of commerce, growing to a population of 64,355 for the 2023 census. The town has a strong French-Canadian influence, reminiscent of the early explorers who gave it its name. Being named after "beautiful views" is an appropriate moniker for this exquisite setting, considering the lush natural spaces and beautiful forests in the area.
Fontenelle Forest is a must-see when you're in town, a historical gem spanning more than 2,100 acres. You can see wetlands and prairies in this vibrant park, as well as a diverse array of wildlife lurking around the Missouri River. Enjoy a hike along a rustic boardwalk and meander through woodsy trails at this gorgeous historic park. Bird lovers will be dazzled by the Raptor Woodland Refuge, an incredible exhibit housing hawks, falcons, and other birds of prey in their natural habitat. Young visitors, meanwhile, can check out Habitat Hollow, an educational play area where kids can learn about the natural world through interactive play.
Visit in the fall to see leaves change into rusty reds and oranges, or visit in the winter when the forest is covered in powdery snow. The area has tons of natural beauty and amazing ecosystems to discover, regardless of when you visit. If you like animals and diverse ecosystems, head north to Omaha to see the world's largest indoor desert dome. You can also visit sandstone caves and giant prehistoric petroglyphs in other state parks along the Missouri River.
Bellevue's intriguing military history and local roots
Residents love living in this quaint Midwestern suburb because of its stunning natural beauty and small-town charm, but it also has a rich history. There's a transitory military population, due to its proximity to Offutt Air Force Base, as well as civilians who have lived here their whole lives. As you can imagine, historical roots are deep in Nebraska's oldest town. Besides being the birthplace of the state, Bellevue is also where two famous World War II planes were built: Bockscar and Enola Gay. If you like fighter jets and other military aircraft, visit the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in nearby Ashland. Visitors can see the new Hubble Space Telescope exhibit, hop on a flight simulator, and get up close and personal with bombers, fighter jets, and cruise missiles.
The Sarpy County Historical Museum is a great place to learn about the early history of the area. It has exhibits on Native Americans and early settlers in the region, as well as military, railroad, and agricultural history. Travelers road tripping through Nebraska can also visit Fort Robinson State Park, an educational, family-friendly park filled with history and natural beauty. It's located in the northwest corner of the state, so a trip from Bellevue means you'll see plenty of Nebraska's iconic rolling cornfields.
If you want to see local history first-hand, the First Presbyterian Church dates back to the town's 1850s origins. While the church itself was completed somewhere around 1854 to 1856, early missionaries had been scouting local territories to convert Native Americans to Christianity since 1834. This original church, located at 20th and Franklin, is a registered historical site. Later in 1958, another First Presbyterian Church was built on Bellevue Boulevard, known as the "Church on the Hill."
Enjoy Bellevue's charming college-town vibes
Bellevue is only about 10 minutes south of Omaha, so it's an easy spot to reach by car. Quiet downtown streets provide a charming escape where you can visit Bellevue's old roots and spend a relaxing afternoon. You'll see old red-bricked buildings that housed former banks, town halls, and courthouses, as well as delicious new eateries and bars. The local university encourages a diverse population in town, while local shops and eateries provide a plethora of fun hang-out spots. Olde Towne Tavern is a popular local hangout among locals, featuring a wide selection of craft beers and hard seltzers.
Visitors will stumble upon some fun shops as well. The Game Shoppe is the place to go for all your gaming needs. Featuring tabletop role-playing games like "Magic: The Gathering" and "Dungeons & Dragons", this amazing store also hosts game nights twice a week. Just a few streets away, visitors will find Treasured Things, a gorgeous antique store with vintage decorations, furniture, and household goods. Peaceful Minds Store is your go-to shop for all things spiritual, such as crystals, tarot cards, and mystical gifts. Ground Zero Hobby is another cool store for gamers and avid comic book collectors, also popular with the college crowd.
Travelers in town for the quaint country charm will want to visit Bellevue Berry Farm, where guests can pick berries and visit a pumpkin patch. This beautiful venue, located in nearby Papillion, is perfect for weddings and special events, or just spending a whimsical day on the farm. You can go on hayrides, see antique farm equipment, and climb treehouses before taking home a delicious blueberry pie.