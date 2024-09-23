Explore Diverse Ecosystems At This Midwest Zoo With The World's Largest Indoor Desert
If you were to make a list of the top attractions in Nebraska, what kind of things would come in mind? Lakeside towns full of East Coast charm? Well, that's in Door County, Michigan. What about one of the best beer crawls in the Midwest? That's actually in Indiana. At first, Nebraska may not call to mind any specific adventures or hot spots. That is, until you find out about the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.
You don't even have to be a nature lover to appreciate the awe and spectacle of this zoo. Not only is the Omaha Zoo massive (spanning over 160 acres), but it has some of the most impressive exhibits you'll witness at any zoo in the world. Perhaps that's why it was voted the #1 zoo in the country by USA Today. But surely you shouldn't book a plane ticket to Omaha, Nebraska for a zoo and aquarium, right? Well, after seeing what this place has to offer and how incredible it is to experience for the first time, you may change your tune.
What to expect at the Omaha Zoo, home of the world's largest indoor desert
If we just list the exhibits and animals you could see at the Omaha Zoo, this article would be 10 pages long. We can discuss the rainforest of the Lied Jungle, the cute red pandas of the Asian Highlands, or the crawlies you can discover at the Butterfly and Insect Pavilion. However, there's one feature that outshines them all, so let's begin there.
We're talking about the Desert Dome. This exhibit is the world's largest indoor desert, encompassing 84,000 square feet on two separate levels. The entire area is broken up into three distinct desert environments, with a massive central mountain in the middle. First, there's the Sonora Desert, which features animals native to the U.S. and Mexico, like the rattlesnake. Second, there's the Red Center of Australia, which showcases replicas of famous natural landscapes you can find in the land Down Under. Finally, there's the Namib Desert of Africa, which is the most biologically diverse.
Below the Desert Dome is the Kingdoms of the Night, which is the world's largest nocturnal exhibit. If you love nocturnal animals like bats, bush babies, and alligators, you must explore the world where the day/night cycle is reversed. Since this exhibit is directly below the Desert Dome, it's divided into similar sections (Australia, Africa, and America) so you can see how the other half of each region lives.
Tips and tricks for experiencing the most from the Omaha Zoo
From April 1 to October 31, the Omaha Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. From November 1 to March 31, the zoo is only open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., although some indoor exhibits will stay open until 5 p.m. During the longer days, admission is $31.95 for adults and $24.95 for kids up to age 11 (2 and under are free). On shorter days, prices go down by about $5. With such a relatively small window of time, it can feel nearly impossible to see the whole zoo in a single day (unlike the breathtaking, yet smaller, New Orleans Zoo). So, here are some basic tips to help you get the most from your admission fee.
First, you want to plan your route. You likely won't get to see all the animals, so prioritize the ones you have to experience during your visit. You can download a zoo map online to help you prepare before you set foot onsite. Second, determine where your rest stops will be. The zoo has plenty of dining and beverage options, or you can choose to bring your own food and water. Finally, dress appropriately for the weather (including climate-controlled exhibits), and adapt to everyone in your party (especially little ones who can get tired or cranky).