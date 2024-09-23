Explore Diverse Ecosystems At This Midwest Zoo With The World's Largest Indoor Desert

If we just list the exhibits and animals you could see at the Omaha Zoo, this article would be 10 pages long. We can discuss the rainforest of the Lied Jungle, the cute red pandas of the Asian Highlands, or the crawlies you can discover at the Butterfly and Insect Pavilion. However, there's one feature that outshines them all, so let's begin there.

Advertisement

We're talking about the Desert Dome. This exhibit is the world's largest indoor desert, encompassing 84,000 square feet on two separate levels. The entire area is broken up into three distinct desert environments, with a massive central mountain in the middle. First, there's the Sonora Desert, which features animals native to the U.S. and Mexico, like the rattlesnake. Second, there's the Red Center of Australia, which showcases replicas of famous natural landscapes you can find in the land Down Under. Finally, there's the Namib Desert of Africa, which is the most biologically diverse.

Below the Desert Dome is the Kingdoms of the Night, which is the world's largest nocturnal exhibit. If you love nocturnal animals like bats, bush babies, and alligators, you must explore the world where the day/night cycle is reversed. Since this exhibit is directly below the Desert Dome, it's divided into similar sections (Australia, Africa, and America) so you can see how the other half of each region lives.

Advertisement