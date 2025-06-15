Nebraska's State Park On The Missouri River Has A Giant Cave, Backcountry Camping, And Prehistoric Petroglyphs

As far as natural attractions go, caves tend to be something of a mixed bag for many travelers. On the one hand, cave systems offer intricate rock formations and an eerie aesthetic rarely found above the surface. On the other hand, a cave's dark and often cramped spaces may induce unpleasant claustrophobia in some visitors (or might simply creep them out). However, Nebraska's Indian Cave offers the best of both worlds in terms of underground and aboveground features.

Indian "Cave" is not actually a true cave at all, but rather a large sandstone overhang that creates something of a natural rocky "roof" over the park's riverside woodlands. This allows Indian Cave to offer visitors the same dramatic geological experiences of fully underground cave systems, without forcing them to abandon the sunlight or the spectacular views of the landscape around them. Indian Cave State Park also has an ADA-accessible boardwalk that gives visitors up-close views of Indian Cave on one side and spectacular shots of the Missouri River landscape on the other.

Alongside its impressive geological spectacle, Indian Cave also features a priceless collection of prehistoric petroglyphs (cave drawings) carved by ancient Indigenous peoples who inhabited the area centuries before European contact. Though experts are still unclear on exactly how old these carvings are, or which specific group of people made them, Indian Cave's petroglyphs are a living testament to the long and rich human history of the Great Plains. Though the park doesn't get the attention given to national parks further west, Indian Cave State Park is nevertheless one of the most awe-inspiring places to see ancient rock art in the United States.