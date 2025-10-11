Hidden Amid Stunning Tennessee Woodland Is A Serene Waterfall Flowing Far From The Crowded Tourist Track
Sites like Greeter Falls and the hidden Virgin Falls, which involve a tranquil forest escape with majestic views, make Tennessee worth the visit if you love the outdoors. That said, some of the state's most rewarding spots remain lesser known. Such include the Stillhouse Hollow Falls. Stillhouse Hollow Falls is located at the southern end of Maury County, and the area around the falls is characterized by oak and maple forests, seasonal wildflowers, and the dissected terrain that's native to the region.
The area lies within the Duck River watershed and includes multiple seeps and tributaries feeding into Big Bigby Creek. After a short hike through the wooded landscape, visitors can reach striking 75-foot cascade falls that flow over layered rock into a shallow, clear plunge pool about 2 feet deep. The water is cold and refreshing, with plenty of flat rocks nearby for sitting or wading.
Visitors love the beauty and tranquility of Stillhouse Hollow Falls. Some have reported missing the entrance at first, so keep an eye out. With no commercial amenities or heavy crowds, Stillhouse Hollow Falls offers a quiet, natural escape for hikers, families, and anyone looking to enjoy Tennessee's breathtaking forests.
Getting to Stillhouse Hollow Falls
From Nashville, the most direct route to Stillhouse Hollow Falls is Interstate 65 South to Saturn Parkway, then onto U.S. Route 43 South toward Columbia. Continue for about 21 miles beyond Columbia, and watch carefully for the small sign for Stillhouse Hollow Falls on the right, just past Big Bigby Creek. The entrance, about 4 miles north of Summertown, is easy to miss, with a small roadside parking lot and no visitor center. Arriving early is key, as parking is limited and roadside parking is not permitted.
The hike to the falls is short, as it is only roughly 1.2 to 1.5 miles round-trip. That said, uneven terrain, elevation gain on the return, and slippery spots near the water make secure footwear essential. Water shoes are ideal for those planning to wade in the chilly plunge pool. Other gear that's essential to take on a vacation hike includes insulated bottles, running belts, and bug spray. Remember that there are no restrooms, vending machines, or facilities on-site. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed, and visitors should stay alert for poison ivy along the trail. To guarantee a peaceful experience, consider visiting on a weekday morning.