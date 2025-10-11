Hidden Amid Stunning Tennessee Woodland Is A Serene Waterfall Flowing Far From The Crowded Tourist Track

Sites like Greeter Falls and the hidden Virgin Falls, which involve a tranquil forest escape with majestic views, make Tennessee worth the visit if you love the outdoors. That said, some of the state's most rewarding spots remain lesser known. Such include the Stillhouse Hollow Falls. Stillhouse Hollow Falls is located at the southern end of Maury County, and the area around the falls is characterized by oak and maple forests, seasonal wildflowers, and the dissected terrain that's native to the region.

The area lies within the Duck River watershed and includes multiple seeps and tributaries feeding into Big Bigby Creek. After a short hike through the wooded landscape, visitors can reach striking 75-foot cascade falls that flow over layered rock into a shallow, clear plunge pool about 2 feet deep. The water is cold and refreshing, with plenty of flat rocks nearby for sitting or wading.

Visitors love the beauty and tranquility of Stillhouse Hollow Falls. Some have reported missing the entrance at first, so keep an eye out. With no commercial amenities or heavy crowds, Stillhouse Hollow Falls offers a quiet, natural escape for hikers, families, and anyone looking to enjoy Tennessee's breathtaking forests.