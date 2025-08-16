Tennessee's Cherokee National Forest Has A Breathtaking Trail To One Of The State's Best Scenic Views

Tennessee's otherworldly landscapes are most often exemplified by its crowning jewel, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Ranked America's most-visited national park, this spot has breathtaking views of gorgeous peaks, forests, and waterfalls that make a strong case for its popularity. However, with so much foot traffic, the park's popular trails may not guarantee the remote wilderness experience you want during a relaxing nature getaway. Luckily, the Smokies have a neighbor that delivers on Tennessee's top-notch landscapes without the overbearing crowds.

Cherokee National Forest hugs Great Smoky Mountains National Park on both sides, splitting it into two sections: Northern and Southern. If you enjoy hiking, this is the place to be. Boasting over 700 miles of trails traversing rugged mountain landscapes and scenic reservoirs, there's a hike for every level of experience and mood. Although, if you are looking for a challenge, the Stone Mountain Trail to Buzzard Roost Overlook (an out-and-back route) features a staggering elevation gain of 1,361 feet over about 1.35 miles. At the top, dramatic views of peaks blanketed by lush forests await those who undertake the adventure.

The trailhead is located 42 minutes away from Gatlinburg, one of Tennessee's best mountain towns, and about an hour away from Knoxville. It's tucked away in the trees with no clear sign, and you will need to walk 50 to 100 feet from Hartford Road's parking lot to find it. Signage is sparse along the route, too, and you'll likely need an offline map from AllTrails or Hiiker to guide you. Note that there's another Buzzard Roost scenic spot in Tennessee, so choose the one in Hartford County, not Pikeville, to find this gem.