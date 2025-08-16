Tennessee's Cherokee National Forest Has A Breathtaking Trail To One Of The State's Best Scenic Views
Tennessee's otherworldly landscapes are most often exemplified by its crowning jewel, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Ranked America's most-visited national park, this spot has breathtaking views of gorgeous peaks, forests, and waterfalls that make a strong case for its popularity. However, with so much foot traffic, the park's popular trails may not guarantee the remote wilderness experience you want during a relaxing nature getaway. Luckily, the Smokies have a neighbor that delivers on Tennessee's top-notch landscapes without the overbearing crowds.
Cherokee National Forest hugs Great Smoky Mountains National Park on both sides, splitting it into two sections: Northern and Southern. If you enjoy hiking, this is the place to be. Boasting over 700 miles of trails traversing rugged mountain landscapes and scenic reservoirs, there's a hike for every level of experience and mood. Although, if you are looking for a challenge, the Stone Mountain Trail to Buzzard Roost Overlook (an out-and-back route) features a staggering elevation gain of 1,361 feet over about 1.35 miles. At the top, dramatic views of peaks blanketed by lush forests await those who undertake the adventure.
The trailhead is located 42 minutes away from Gatlinburg, one of Tennessee's best mountain towns, and about an hour away from Knoxville. It's tucked away in the trees with no clear sign, and you will need to walk 50 to 100 feet from Hartford Road's parking lot to find it. Signage is sparse along the route, too, and you'll likely need an offline map from AllTrails or Hiiker to guide you. Note that there's another Buzzard Roost scenic spot in Tennessee, so choose the one in Hartford County, not Pikeville, to find this gem.
Gear up for the incredible views along Stone Mountain Trail
Stone Mountain Trail's steep, almost straight upward hike will feel like the most extensive workout you've ever done. Yet, the unbeatable views from Buzzard Roost Overlook can relieve the physical stress in one glance. The expansive scenery features the Pigeon River snaking through deep valleys and rolling mountain peaks enveloped in the iconic blue mist of the Great Smoky Mountains. On a clear day, you can spot peaks of Mount Cammerer and Mount Sterling. However, a word of caution: There are no protected rails at the overlook, and getting close to the edge is not for the faint of heart.
While the trails in Cherokee National Forest are beautiful throughout the year, autumn makes the landscape extra special. Forested mountain peaks cloaked in vibrant fall foliage reflect shades of orange, red, and gold. It's a sight to behold. You can see peak fall colors from mid-October to November.
Aside from seasonal considerations, you'll need to pack essential gear and supplies for this hike. Make sure you bring plenty of water, as there is only one water refill spot nearby, and many AllTrails reviewers say it is a drip more than a flowing source. You will also need both trekking poles and hiking boots (borrow this rule from the hiking community and buy yours at this one time of day) to counter the rocky terrain. Strong bug repellent, sunscreen, and snacks are other items to keep handy before you hit the dirt. Additionally, furry friends are welcome, but they need to be on a leash at all times. With gorgeous scenery and a serene experience, Buzzard Roost via Stone Mountain's Trail is Tennessee's best-kept secret.