A Hidden Waterfall Haven In Tennessee Offers A Tranquil Forest Escape With Majestic Views

Whether it be the rolling green hills with endless amounts of hiking trails or paddling through a historic waterway with sapphire waters, Tennessee is a paradise for just about every outdoor enthusiast. One particularly magical aspect of the landscape would be the many breathtaking waterfalls just within reach of the adamant hiker. Located in Sparta, Tennessee in White County, the Virgin Falls Pocket Wilderness features several such waterfalls created by unique geographical conditions that make the site an essential journey for those who wish to see the true natural beauty of the region.

Encompassing 1,157 acres of land known as the Virgin Falls State Natural Area, this rugged place is named for the gorgeous and jaw-dropping Virgin Falls. The waterfall consists of an underground stream flowing out of the mouth of a cave, appropriately called Virgin Falls Cave, and then dropping 110 feet into the mouth of another cave at the boom of a sink with no visible streams or creeks near it. This phenomenon occurs due to the karst features common to the Cumberland Plateau, in which the limestone bedrock of the landscape gradually dissolves from bodies of water to create underground cave systems and streams. The surrounding gorge, named Scott's Gulf, is formed from the Caney Fork River and its many tributaries. But to reach this place of ancient beauty, one must be duly prepared.