A Hidden Waterfall Haven In Tennessee Offers A Tranquil Forest Escape With Majestic Views
Whether it be the rolling green hills with endless amounts of hiking trails or paddling through a historic waterway with sapphire waters, Tennessee is a paradise for just about every outdoor enthusiast. One particularly magical aspect of the landscape would be the many breathtaking waterfalls just within reach of the adamant hiker. Located in Sparta, Tennessee in White County, the Virgin Falls Pocket Wilderness features several such waterfalls created by unique geographical conditions that make the site an essential journey for those who wish to see the true natural beauty of the region.
Encompassing 1,157 acres of land known as the Virgin Falls State Natural Area, this rugged place is named for the gorgeous and jaw-dropping Virgin Falls. The waterfall consists of an underground stream flowing out of the mouth of a cave, appropriately called Virgin Falls Cave, and then dropping 110 feet into the mouth of another cave at the boom of a sink with no visible streams or creeks near it. This phenomenon occurs due to the karst features common to the Cumberland Plateau, in which the limestone bedrock of the landscape gradually dissolves from bodies of water to create underground cave systems and streams. The surrounding gorge, named Scott's Gulf, is formed from the Caney Fork River and its many tributaries. But to reach this place of ancient beauty, one must be duly prepared.
A trip to Village Falls is for experienced hikers only
The only way to reach the wonders of the Virgin Falls Pocket Wilderness is by taking the 8-mile out-and-back Virgin Falls Trail which is listed as hard on AllTrails. The trail splits off into several paths that also gives the hiker access to the other waterfalls in the area: Big Laurel, Sheep Cave Falls, and Big Branch Falls. A necessary stop along the path four miles into the hike would be Martha's Pretty Point, an outlook that provides stunning vistas of the Caney Fork River and Scott's Gulf 900 feet below. It ranks with the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot, where panoramic views even end at this southeastern mountain range. Several caves also inhabit the area, with Sheep Cave at the end of the trail being the biggest. They are closed off from hikers however due to the danger of White-Nose Syndrome, a disease that hikers can carry on their clothes that endangers the lives of bats that hibernate in the caves.
With a 900-foot decline and unevenly rocky pathways, only experienced hikers in good physical condition should attempt to make this strenuous hike. There is a parking lot at the beginning of the trail, but one should expect to be out during all the hours of sunlight, so the earlier one begins the hike, the better. There are sections of the trail that involve crossing a stream, so it's wise to check during the wetter seasons of winter and early spring on the water level. There is also a cable crossing 1.5 miles into the trail at Big Laurel Creek.
There is a variety of outdoor fun and adventure in the surrounding area
Camping reservations can be made at Scott's Gulf, and there are spots along the Virgin Falls Trail to set up camp. The larger area nearby of Bridgestone Centennial Wilderness, extending about 10,000 acres, features a wide variety of sumptuous outdoor activities and attractions. Scenic and photogenic waterfalls like Piney Falls and Blue Hole Falls are also accessible via hiking trails. White water rafting is also an option in Bridgestone, featuring everything from lackadaisical floating downstream to challenging Class 5 rapids.
If one is willing to drive about an hour south, they could visit Cumberland Caverns, which features guided walking tours and an escape from the summer heat. Those looking for a bit of history in the area would be keen to check out Pioneer Hall Museum, which was once a school built in 1887, but now stands alongside a Country Store Exhibit as a recreation of Cumberland's past circa the 19th and early 20th centuries. Some of the state's oldest structures maintain residence here similar to the historic streets in Tennessee's oldest town, Cosby. That rural charm and vast pastoral beauty often go hand in hand in the area, as is clear to see in Virgin Falls Pocket Wilderness and the entire surrounding area.