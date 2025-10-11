The Mouth-Watering Caribbean Cuisine You Sadly Might Want To Avoid As The Climate Warms

Diving into the Caribbean's waters and cuisine are all part of experiencing this paradise to its fullest. Fresh tropical fish is abundant in this region and is often featured on the menus of local eateries and markets. But alas, you may want to avoid eating tropical reef fish in the Caribbean, especially as climate change continues to impact the environment. Climate change can result in warmer water temperatures, and it is believed that this is contributing to the rise of ciguatera fish poisoning, one of several sicknesses every traveler should know about before taking a Caribbean vacation. Ciguatera is not your run-of-the-mill food-borne illness.

Indeed, you can expect symptoms similar to those of regular food poisoning, such as diarrhea and vomiting. However, there are other alarming neurological manifestations that could indicate you have ciguatera. For instance, individuals who fall ill tend to perceive temperatures differently. That is to say that something that is actually cold will feel hot and vice versa. Other symptoms include itching, numbness in the extremities, even hallucinations, and more. According to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, up to 50,000 individuals suffer from ciguatera each year. What is the connection between climate change and this malady?

The link is dinoflagellates, ocean algae that produce ciguatoxin, a neurotoxin responsible for ciguatera. These are consumed by fish, and thus, unsuspecting human victims become ill after dining on a fish carrying ciguatoxin. Dinoflagellates flourish in the Caribbean's warm waters, and this is likely to be exacerbated by climate change (although humans can get sick from ciguatera, fish do not). That said, grouper, red snapper, and parrot fish, among many other species, are known to cause ciguatera. These fish are all eaten and sold in the Caribbean. Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for ciguatera.