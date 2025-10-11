The 'Meanest City In The Midwest' Is A Riverfront Hub With Big Festivals And Even Bigger Attitude

Forget everything you think you know about Midwestern manners. In Evansville, kindness isn't measured in pleasantries but in pork chops handed across a festival counter, in ceramic bowls filled with chili for a cause, and in the quiet pride of a town that built bombers for the world and now builds treehouses for its children. A 2024 survey from Best Betting Michigan of 2,000 Midwesterners crowned Evansville the "rudest city in the region"—scoring 5.82 out of 10 on a rudeness scale, the highest in the Midwest. Only 30% of locals say they regularly see strangers holding doors; just 26% report that guests bring food or drink to share at gatherings, which is the lowest rate in the region. The stats sting, yet they raise a sharper question: What kind of place earns that title yet still draws over 150,000 visitors every October?

Evansville anchors Indiana's far southwest corner where the Ohio River flows through the heart of the city, forming a natural border with Kentucky and linking the region to a broader riverine legacy. The river has long been a lifeline for commerce and culture, but it also hides surprises beyond the docks. Along parts of its course lies a cave system often ranked among Indiana's best natural wonders, proof that the same waterway known for industry also nurtures dramatic landscapes worth pausing to see.

Behind the statistics, Evansville stands as a hub for southwest Indiana, with employers such as Berry Global shaping its workforce and the University of Evansville fueling cultural and academic life. As University of Evansville graduate Credence Pattinson told the Evansville Courier & Press, "I was blown away by how many opportunities there are in the city."