These Are The Most Common Items People Forget To Pack
Every traveler knows that dreaded feeling. It happens while riding in a taxi to the airport, when standing at a ship's railing as the shoreline disappears into the watery horizon, or moments after checking into a resort hotel that dreams are made of. It's the sensation of suddenly sinking from elated to deflated upon realizing that you forgot to pack a crucial item for your trip.
To avoid this seemingly inevitable situation, you can use packing lists, or keep a dedicated set of indispensable travel items stored within your suitcase. Yet no matter what tricks we utilize, there's almost always one sneaky essential that manages to elude us while rushing to stuff everything we need into our luggage. While most of the time these overlooked items merely result in minor inconvenience, a forgotten device charger can be a career-killer for a digital nomad — and overlooked medication can actually be a matter of life and death.
The following list of common items that people forget to pack is compiled from my hard-earned experience as a traveler who has visited over 30 countries. Memories from employment at hotels — which frequently involved helping panicked guests hastily source replacements for left-behind gear — also came in handy, as did online research. And while this list is fairly comprehensive, certain items are bound to be forgotten here, too ... so remember that the best way to avoid losing track of things is getting an early start on packing, preferably days before your departure date.
Travel pillow
This is not an essential item, per se. However, remembering your travel pillow sure will get a trip off to a better start. It's much easier to stay comfortable in any airplane seat with neck pillows, and inflatable versions take up hardly any luggage space.
Of course, if you do leave this item tucked away at home wherever you stashed it following your last trip, airport shops will gladly sell you a replacement ... for top dollar. You may hesitate to buy yet another travel pillow during the idle time before takeoff, but it's probably worth doing so. After all, that's better than arriving at a vacation destination with a newly-acquired neck crick.
Earplugs
These tiny travel buddies are another great item to have aboard a plane — if you don't leave them at home. For long flights, shutting out noise is required for getting any decent sleep en route. What's more, the act of putting on earplugs is a politely passive way of informing neighboring passengers that you're not seeking lengthy conversations during the journey.
The usefulness of earplugs extends beyond arrival. If your accommodations are beside a busy road or amid a nightlife nexus, these noise-blockers can save you from sleepless nights throughout your stay. Also, swimming earplugs are worthwhile if your vacation plans include snorkeling or other submerged pursuits.
Umbrella
An umbrella can be useful for any destination, since rain falls everywhere. Thankfully, many types of travel umbrellas are compact enough to fit in a purse or jacket pocket. The trick is remembering to place this easily overlooked item into said purse or pocket before heading off on your trip.
Since you likely have an everyday umbrella stashed by the front door of your home, it may be tempting to grab it just before leaving. However, if you're flying, make sure to consider what type of umbrella you're taking. While many umbrellas are allowed in carry-on bags, size restrictions may apply, and any items with sharp tips will likely be seized at the security checkpoint.
Device chargers
You may be traveling to escape the confines of your workspace, but some of the device-powering cables that clutter up your desk will likely be joining you for the journey. Depending on your destination, wireless chargers may not be widespread, so if you'll be relying on a cell phone or other devices during your trip, charging cables are essential. A digital detox is admirable, but it's best when done deliberately.
Will you be going on a business trip, or are you a digital nomad? In that case, forgetting a laptop charger could qualify as a career crisis. It can be expensive (or impossible) to buy replacements at your destination, especially for more advanced or specialized models.
Pajamas
According to quite a few social media users, pajamas rank highly among the most frequently forgotten items when traveling. For many folks who simply wear underwear and a T-shirt to bed (or sleep au naturel), this won't pose any problem. Actually, leaving unnecessary garments at home is one of many packing hacks to save tons of space in your luggage.
However, if you regularly wear pajamas or other nightclothes, forgetting this cozy apparel could result in considerable discomfort and lost sleep throughout your trip. What's more, if you're traveling to a cold-weather destination, pajamas can make a big difference when sleeping in poorly heated accommodations. They aren't the easiest garments to source at many travel destinations, either.
Passport or ID card
Now here's an absolutely essential travel item, and forgetting it can ruin an entire vacation before it begins. When visiting a domestic destination, your usual state-issued ID will most likely be all you need — but if heading abroad, neglecting to bring your passport to the airport means you're not getting on that plane. Don't even think about trying to sweet-talk your way past border security.
Even with a passport, if it's expired you also won't be going anywhere. What's more, many countries require a passport to be valid for at least six months beyond the arrival date, or you'll be barred entry. Check your passport's validity well before traveling, and have it in hand (literally) before leaving home.
Pens
Few items are as useful, portable, and forgettable as a humble pen. While writing implements come in handy constantly during day-to-day life, they're even more essential when traveling. From writing down directions in an unfamiliar city to filling out international customs paperwork to jotting answers into a crossword puzzle during a long layover, there are countless on-the-go scenarios that require a pen.
Sure, it's pretty easy to find shared pens at airports, hotels, and other public places. But use them at your own risk. Shared pens — especially those touched by people from far and wide — are breeding grounds for all kinds of germs.
Reading material
Perusing the book and magazine selection at an airport terminal shop is generally uninspiring. However, if you forgot to bring reading material for a long flight, there's little choice but to settle for a mass-market novel available near your boarding gate. You could scroll on your phone for hours instead — but it's unwise to drain your battery this way during an extended journey.
Bringing a good book or an interesting magazine is even more important if traveling by train, ship, or bus. You'll likely have many hours to kill en route, and while looking out the window is enjoyable, it's nice to have an alternative for your attention. Pick up something to read days before departure.
Medications
Anyone who relies on prescription medication probably won't forget about it while packing. However, it's possible that you may set aside meds in a "safe place" to be added to your suitcase later — and they could end up still being there while you're rushing out the door. Since it may be impossible to obtain lifesaving drugs at your destination, neglecting to bring them could be fatal.
It's not just prescription medication that can be a pain to forget about when traveling. Motion-sickness pills, antacids, and allergy blockers can be difficult to find in unfamiliar settings. Consider portioning out the amount of meds you'll need into a container, and placing that in your luggage long before leaving.
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Four out of five dentists recommend that you don't forget a toothbrush and toothpaste when traveling. Okay, that's a made-up statistic, but it worked for selling sugarless gum in the '70s, so maybe it'll help you remember to bring these crucial oral hygiene items. However, even dentists likely forget them sometimes.
Next time you're at the drugstore or supermarket, check out the travel-size section — they frequently offer kits containing a travel toothbrush and miniature tube of toothpaste. Do your future self a favor and pick up a few, and tuck them away within every piece of luggage you have, well before even planning your next trip. Packing the damp toothbrush that you use daily is disgusting, anyway.
Slippers
Perhaps you'll be staying at a five-star resort or deluxe city hotel during your vacation. In that case, this item can likely be disregarded while packing. A pair of guest slippers is often provided as a basic amenity in posh hotel rooms.
And if you'll be staying in more humble lodgings? Then a pair of slippers is definitely something you'll want to bring along. The carpets in shabbier hotel rooms and rented apartments are frequently filthy — and if you're staying at a hostel, or even as a houseguest, you'll certainly be glad to have slippers when using shared bathrooms.
Sunscreen
All right, if you're traveling to Scandinavia in mid-winter, you can leave the SPF 50 at home. However, sunscreen is pretty much imperative for any warm-weather destination. Even if you're not planning to lounge poolside for hours on end, it's wise to apply sunblock on your face, neck, arms, and any other exposed skin throughout tropical trips.
If you do forget sunscreen, be ready to shell out big bucks when buying it at tourist-trap souvenir shops. The major price markup on this crucial product may cause you to second-guess whether it's really necessary ... but it is. A severe sunburn will leave you stuck inside your hotel room for days of darkened agony.
Hard copies of documents
Technology really is amazing. Not too many years ago, vacationers needed to carry paper airplane tickets, traveler's checks, maps, guidebooks, visas, and many other hard-copy materials. Nowadays the functions of all these documents can be handled with a single cell phone — but what if that device is lost, broken, or stolen during your trip?
Yes, it's a hassle to photocopy your passport and to print out backup copies of tickets, reservations, and vouchers before traveling. But cell phones are prized targets for thieves, and they can victimize anyone, even those who use hacks that protect them from pickpockets while traveling. Hard copies of crucial documents can keep a vacation disaster from becoming a tragedy.
Swimsuits
How is it that so many vacationers neglect to bring the one garment they're likely to wear the most frequently while visiting beachside destinations? Travelers repeatedly complain about forgetting swimsuits on social media. Making matters worse, this is another item that's sold at a premium by hotel gift shops.
It's important to plan ahead when bringing a swimsuit on your trip, and not just to save money. One crucial thing to consider when packing for an international trip is that many swimsuits are regarded as scandalously skimpy in countries with conservative dress codes. Make sure to research your destination in advance so that you don't risk running afoul of restrictive modesty rules abroad.
Nail trimmers
Even when you go on vacation, your fingernails and toenails never stop working. These layers of keratin just keep growing while you enjoy lazy days in the sun — so unless you've got a mani-pedi on your itinerary, don't leave your nail trimmers behind. This is something mentioned over and over again by social media users complaining about frequently forgotten travel items.
Don't sweat bringing these tiny blades through airport security. Nail clippers are allowed in both carry-on and checked baggage. Just make sure to wrap up any sharp edges when packing them, so that if your luggage is searched, the inspector doesn't sustain accidental puncture wounds.
Deodorant
This fragrant toiletry is frequently overlooked when packing, but deeply missed soon after arrival. Any travel companions will certainly know if you forgot the deodorant. And while it's usually not difficult to buy it at your destination, your usual brand may not be available, and an unfamiliar replacement product may result in itchy pits.
Deodorant is another product regularly found in the trial-size section of supermarkets, and it's worth buying a mini version of it before traveling, for reasons beyond olfactory kindness. A full-size stick of deodorant is much more than you need for a two-week trip, and it contributes precious ounces toward luggage weight restrictions. A small stick inherently takes up less space, too.
Face masks
Thankfully, the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and mandatory face-mask rules are no longer in effect aboard most forms of transportation. However, it's not a bad idea to have a face mask handy when traveling. Anyone who ends up seated next to a constantly coughing passenger on a long-haul flight will soon regret leaving their particle-filtering N95 mask at home.
Additionally, depending on where you're traveling, having a face mask can make a major difference in how you're received by locals. In some Asian cultures, it's still considered disrespectful not to wear a face mask while in public. Masks can also protect you from severe air pollution.
Power adapters
If traveling outside the U.S., a power adapter will likely be needed to plug in any electrical equipment you bring, from phone chargers to hair clippers. There are plenty of universal travel adapters available on Amazon for around $20 or less. If you forget to buy one in advance of your trip, these are also available at airport shops — but your flight will be a lot less comfortable after paying an arm and a leg.
Nowadays, many portable devices can be charged via USB ports. However, certain USB sockets operate differently with varying currents and voltage. So, don't assume that you'll be able to charge your devices with a USB port anywhere you go.
Foreign currency
When visiting another country, it's helpful to arrive with some of the local currency in your pocket. Some may consider this among items you're packing but should just buy instead at your destination. However, if you'll need cash in a different nation immediately after arriving — like for tipping hotel staff — the money-changing booths at airports offer exorbitant exchange rates.
You'll usually be better off ordering some of the destination country's currency from your bank before traveling. Of course, this requires remembering to take care of this well before your trip, and then remembering to bring that foreign dough. While you're at it, make sure to check the foreign transaction fees you may incur when using credit or debit cards abroad.
Contact lens case and solution
When looking around at things to pack during the frenzied final hours before departure, it's easy to overlook the gear necessary to maintain items that many people are actually looking through: contact lenses. Multiple online commenters bemoan forgetting to pack a contact lens case and/or lens-cleaning solution. Buying replacements at your destination will be a race against the clock and irritated eyes.
On any trip, it's wise to bring a pair of glasses, too. If you deliberately wear these glasses while packing and traveling, it'll be easier to remember your contacts and needed accoutrements. And if you happen to lose a lens during your trip, those glasses will become invaluable.
Earphones
Any tiny gadget is easy to overlook when packing. However, forgetting earphones or earbuds for your trip will have immediate consequences. For one thing, if you're not flying internationally, several airlines charge passengers for a pair of earphones to enjoy in-flight entertainment.
Even if you remember to bring earphones — wireless or not — there's a decent chance that you'll face connectivity issues on the plane, so it's worth bringing a pair that you know plugs into a particular airline's sockets. These audio accessories can also be essential after arrival. For business travelers, forgetting earbuds for laptops and other devices may result in feedback loops and other audio issues while participating in online meetings.
Plastic bags
There are numerous reasons why plastic bags are crucial while traveling. When packing, placing your clothes in plastic bags and pressing the air out of them before tying them closed — essentially vacuum-sealing your duds — is a great method to conserve space. This is a hack for how to pack just one carry-on for a weeklong vacation.
Storing dirty laundry, wet swimsuits, and extra shoes are other ways that plastic bags are useful during trips. However, while such sacks are prevalent in the U.S., due to pollution concerns, they are not as widely available in many countries. This is good for the environment, but bad for travelers who neglect to pack plastic bags.
Water bottle
It's important to stay hydrated when traveling. While this can be achieved by purchasing bottle after bottle of water as you go, this contributes to plastic pollution, and can be pricey when shopping at tourism hotspots. So, don't forget to order a mini travel water bottle from Amazon before your trip, and then remember to pack it.
There is an important caveat here. The tap water in many countries is not potable, so refilling your travel bottle at the sink can result in spending most of your vacation in the hotel bathroom. In this case, try to buy drinking water in the largest bottles available, and then keep refilling that bottle.
Disinfecting wipes
Let's face it: travel is germy. Airplane-seat tray tables, taxi seat belts, and remote controls in hotel rooms are all coated with bacteria. You can't sanitize every surface that you encounter during a trip, but you can minimize risk by cleaning your hands repeatedly on the go — if you remember to bring disinfecting wipes.
A pack of disinfecting wipes doesn't cost much or take up a lot of space. However, this single item can save you from getting sick, so it's worth remembering to bring a few of them. Stash some in the side pockets of your luggage — after using them up, you can use that space to bring home souvenirs instead of a nasty illness.