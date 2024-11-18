These Are The Most Common Items People Forget To Pack

Every traveler knows that dreaded feeling. It happens while riding in a taxi to the airport, when standing at a ship's railing as the shoreline disappears into the watery horizon, or moments after checking into a resort hotel that dreams are made of. It's the sensation of suddenly sinking from elated to deflated upon realizing that you forgot to pack a crucial item for your trip.

To avoid this seemingly inevitable situation, you can use packing lists, or keep a dedicated set of indispensable travel items stored within your suitcase. Yet no matter what tricks we utilize, there's almost always one sneaky essential that manages to elude us while rushing to stuff everything we need into our luggage. While most of the time these overlooked items merely result in minor inconvenience, a forgotten device charger can be a career-killer for a digital nomad — and overlooked medication can actually be a matter of life and death.

The following list of common items that people forget to pack is compiled from my hard-earned experience as a traveler who has visited over 30 countries. Memories from employment at hotels — which frequently involved helping panicked guests hastily source replacements for left-behind gear — also came in handy, as did online research. And while this list is fairly comprehensive, certain items are bound to be forgotten here, too ... so remember that the best way to avoid losing track of things is getting an early start on packing, preferably days before your departure date.

