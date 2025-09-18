Near The Ohio River Is An Unbelievable Cave System That's One Of Indiana's Best Natural Wonders

Cave lovers with a bit more stamina should take a tour of the Big Wyandotte Cave to see the cave system's most impressive formations. Because the tour covers 1.5 miles, it takes about two hours to complete and costs more than the shorter tour. Visitors ages 12 and up have to pay $18 per person, and children ages 6 to 11 cost $9 per person. The tour will require participants to scale lots of stairs, so expect to get a leg workout.

Once inside the Big Wyandotte Cave, there is vastly more to explore than in the smaller cave. For instance, one of the tallest stalagmites in the world is located here, and it's called the Pillar of Constitution. Unfortunately, the 33-foot-tall stalagmite is only accessible during crawling tours. Guaranteed to be on the tour is the famous 135-foot-tall Monument Mountain inside the Rothrock's Grand Cathedral. The cathedral area is a huge chamber with the largest underground mountain in the world. During the tour, participants may encounter some of the cave's diverse wildlife. Nine species of bats take up residence in this cave, including the Indiana bat. There are also species of blind cave fish and salamanders that live here.

Guests to the caves should be advised that there is a decontamination surface at the cave's entrance to prevent the spread of the deadly White-nose syndrome in cave bats. The white spores that infect the bats do not harm humans, but they have caused damage to bat populations in these caves in the past, so protecting these species is critical. The caves are 52 degrees Fahrenheit all year, so visitors may also want to pack a jacket.