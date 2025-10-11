New England's Hidden Lake Escape Is A Tranquil Haven With Glassy Water, Camping, And Fishing
The state of New Hampshire has no less than 93 state park properties, and we're sure you've heard of at least a few of them. When it comes to fall foliage, the mountainous Franconia Notch State Park puts on a vibrant show every autumn. If it's the coastline you crave, there is no shortage of oceanfront options like the sandy, amenity-rich Wallis Sands State Beach, a park located just outside of Portsmouth. And while it might be tempting to take the road most traveled, we think it's worth the effort to look into some of the lesser-known parks in the Granite State. One of the system's most recently acquired state parks is Umbagog Lake State Park, which straddles the border with Maine. This quiet gem is a tranquil haven for those looking to reconnect with nature.
Umbagog Lake entered New Hampshire's state park system in 1998 and offers everything that both beginning campers, as well as those who are more experienced, could ever want. With 27 base camp sites equipped with electrical and water hookups and an additional 33 remote camp sites, visitors can choose whatever type of outdoor adventure they're comfortable with. There are also two cabins available for rent at the base camp, as well as four remote cabin sites that visitors can only access by boat.
The list of recreational activities for Umbagog Lake is impressive, with swimming, fishing, and hiking among the top options. Anglers can cast for salmon, pike, perch, bass, brook trout, and pickerel. There's plenty of wildlife to see, too — visitors can look for deer, moose, black bears, bobcats, and wide variety of birds, from great blue herons to ospreys. Boating is another obvious choice, and there are seasonal canoe and kayak rentals, as well as a boat launch for larger vessels, and a park store where you can purchase fuel.
Noteworthy landmarks of Umbagog Lake
Umbagog Lake gained its name from the Abenaki, a Native American tribe who lived in the area. There are still Abenaki people who live in New Hampshire, and you can visit the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warner to find out more about them. The name they gave to the lake means "shallow water," since the average depth of Umbagog Lake is only 12 to 14 feet. Before the lake was formed — when the Errol dam was constructed in 1853 — historians believe that three lakes, as well as lots of marshland, comprised this area.
Boaters can travel around the private Metallak Island, where Abenaki Chief Metallak resided. The island was briefly renamed Dutton's Island for the family who purchased it and began planning a resort. The plan never came to fruition, but if you sail around the island, you can still see the original hotel's foundation and water tower, as well as a present-day gazebo. You can see the old farmstead of Potter Farm, which dates back prior to the Errol dam flooding, sitting on the shore just west of Metallak Island. It's been acquired by the National Wildlife Refuge, which has plans to make it a visitor center.
Traveling further up the western shore of the lake to the north, you'll find Molls Rock, named for Molly Molasses, who was the second wife of Chief Metallak. The area now serves as one of Umbagog Lake's remote camp sites. You can also visit the Blake Islands, Bear Island, and Big Island in the southern half of the lake — if you're here for remote camping, Big Island is the place to be. And you won't want to miss the wildlife haven of Harper's Meadow, a floating bog designated by the National Park Service as a "Floating Island National Natural Landmark."
What to know before you visit Umbagog Lake
Umbagog Lake State Park is open year-round. However, both base camp and remote sites are only available from May to October. Reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance, either online or by phone. Please note there is a small day fee to use the park regardless of the season: At the time of writing, it costs $4 for adults and $2 for children aged 6-11. Children under age 5, as well as New Hampshire residents over the age of 65, may use the park for free. If you visit during the off-season, you'll need to be prepared for the park to be unstaffed, and for amenities like comfort sites and restrooms to be closed. Some entrances may also be inaccessible. You will be responsible for your own safety, and remember that the area is a carry-in, carry-out site for any waste or garbage.
Be sure to take note of the park's pet policy. Pets are permitted in the base camp sites, but they must be leashed at all times. They are not allowed in the beach-front day-use area or in any rental cabins. They are also prohibited from the remote camp sites located in the Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge, so if you plan on camping remotely with a pet, you'll have to ensure you book an appropriate site. For more outdoor recreation opportunities, head across the state line to Rangeley Lake, the "Jewel of the Maine Mountains."