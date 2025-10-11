New England's Hidden Lake Escape Is A Tranquil Haven With Glassy Water, Camping, And Fishing

The state of New Hampshire has no less than 93 state park properties, and we're sure you've heard of at least a few of them. When it comes to fall foliage, the mountainous Franconia Notch State Park puts on a vibrant show every autumn. If it's the coastline you crave, there is no shortage of oceanfront options like the sandy, amenity-rich Wallis Sands State Beach, a park located just outside of Portsmouth. And while it might be tempting to take the road most traveled, we think it's worth the effort to look into some of the lesser-known parks in the Granite State. One of the system's most recently acquired state parks is Umbagog Lake State Park, which straddles the border with Maine. This quiet gem is a tranquil haven for those looking to reconnect with nature.

Umbagog Lake entered New Hampshire's state park system in 1998 and offers everything that both beginning campers, as well as those who are more experienced, could ever want. With 27 base camp sites equipped with electrical and water hookups and an additional 33 remote camp sites, visitors can choose whatever type of outdoor adventure they're comfortable with. There are also two cabins available for rent at the base camp, as well as four remote cabin sites that visitors can only access by boat.

The list of recreational activities for Umbagog Lake is impressive, with swimming, fishing, and hiking among the top options. Anglers can cast for salmon, pike, perch, bass, brook trout, and pickerel. There's plenty of wildlife to see, too — visitors can look for deer, moose, black bears, bobcats, and wide variety of birds, from great blue herons to ospreys. Boating is another obvious choice, and there are seasonal canoe and kayak rentals, as well as a boat launch for larger vessels, and a park store where you can purchase fuel.