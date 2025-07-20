This Stretch Of New Hampshire's Coast Just Outside Portsmouth Is A Sandy Amenity-Rich Beach Park

There's no doubt that the state of New Hampshire has a lot to offer its visitors. From unwinding in one of New England's most romantic mountain regions to exploring cities with bustling downtown scenes and modern amenities, you can experience the best of both nature and city living within a small radius. Top of the list of destinations to visit is Portsmouth, recommended by Samantha Brown as a vibrant hub of shops and eateries, but this corner of the state also has a lot of coastline for those wanting to hit the beach. If sun and sand are on your agenda, look no further than the amenity-rich beach park of Wallis Sands State Beach, located less than 15 minutes southeast of Portsmouth.

Out-of-state visitors will find this gem just under an hour from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire, and slightly over an hour from the larger hub of Boston, Massachusetts' Logan International Airport, making this region of the Granite State very accessible to those who don't happen to be from New England. Once you're within driving distance, pop the address 1050 Ocean Blvd., Rye, New Hampshire into your navigation system and follow Route 1A until you arrive at a beautiful stretch of beach boasting views of the Isles of Shoals and premium ocean swimming. Listed by TripAdvisor in the second spot out of 16 things to do in Rye, reviewers describe Wallis Sands State Park as clean and family-friendly, noting it's a lovely place to walk during the off-season in addition to being the perfect summer destination.

The beach itself, as well as its accompanying amenities of lifeguards, bathhouses, hot and cold showers, and a store, are open on weekends from mid-May to mid-June, and then daily through Labor Day.