This Stretch Of New Hampshire's Coast Just Outside Portsmouth Is A Sandy Amenity-Rich Beach Park
There's no doubt that the state of New Hampshire has a lot to offer its visitors. From unwinding in one of New England's most romantic mountain regions to exploring cities with bustling downtown scenes and modern amenities, you can experience the best of both nature and city living within a small radius. Top of the list of destinations to visit is Portsmouth, recommended by Samantha Brown as a vibrant hub of shops and eateries, but this corner of the state also has a lot of coastline for those wanting to hit the beach. If sun and sand are on your agenda, look no further than the amenity-rich beach park of Wallis Sands State Beach, located less than 15 minutes southeast of Portsmouth.
Out-of-state visitors will find this gem just under an hour from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire, and slightly over an hour from the larger hub of Boston, Massachusetts' Logan International Airport, making this region of the Granite State very accessible to those who don't happen to be from New England. Once you're within driving distance, pop the address 1050 Ocean Blvd., Rye, New Hampshire into your navigation system and follow Route 1A until you arrive at a beautiful stretch of beach boasting views of the Isles of Shoals and premium ocean swimming. Listed by TripAdvisor in the second spot out of 16 things to do in Rye, reviewers describe Wallis Sands State Park as clean and family-friendly, noting it's a lovely place to walk during the off-season in addition to being the perfect summer destination.
The beach itself, as well as its accompanying amenities of lifeguards, bathhouses, hot and cold showers, and a store, are open on weekends from mid-May to mid-June, and then daily through Labor Day.
Things to know about Wallis Sands State Park
Wallis Sands Beach is a place that welcomes many guests during the high season, so it's best to plan ahead when it comes to logistics like parking. Its lot holds up to 500 cars, and while the cost to utilize it is $15 per vehicle, New Hampshire residents over the age of 65 may enjoy the state park area for free. Day reservations are available to book up to 30 days prior to arrival, and for locals who know they'll be enjoying parks in the White Mountain State all summer long, there are a variety of season pass options available. Choose from the individual pass, the resident family pass, the non-resident family pass, the seacoast parking pass, and the individual youth pass, but be sure to check specific pass restrictions before purchasing to ensure you obtain the best option for your needs.
As for rules and regulations, fires are not allowed, but there is a grassy area equipped with picnic tables for visitors to enjoy. Please note that the park enforces a strict carry-in, carry-out program when it comes to waste, so be prepared for a lack of garbage receptacles.
Pets are not allowed during months when the park is open, but leashed pets are permitted after the close of the season. When it comes to the off-season, you can expect the area to be unstaffed, for most amenities to be unavailable, and for gates to be closed, which is why visitors are urged to use the area at their own risk during this time. Unfortunately, this park is not included in the list of New Hampshire state parks with accessibility features, so those in need of accommodations should contact the park office during operating hours with any questions or concerns.
Things to do near Wallis Sands State Park
New Hampshire is known as the safest state in America for a stress-free vacation for a reason, and relaxing on the beach can be done all up and down the state's coast. Wallis Sands Beach is part of the Seacoast Beach family, along with popular destinations including but not limited to Hampton Beach State Park, North Beach, Jenness State Beach, Odiorne State Park, and Rye Harbor State Park.
Wallis Sands State Park may be a lovely spot to picnic and enjoy a view of the Atlantic, but it also clocks in at only a 20-minute drive from everything Hampton Beach has to offer, which is a bit more varied. Visitors to this popular vacation destination can expect to find a wide variety of accommodation options (hotels, motels, campgrounds, and private listings), and attractions such as shops, restaurants, arcades, mini golf, and casinos. Wallis Sands itself is within three miles of more than 40 restaurants, and you can find upwards of 150 attractions within a six-mile radius of the park.
Larger attractions like amusement parks and water parks are a popular option, with well-known Water Country in Portsmouth a mere 12-minute drive away and York's Wild Kingdom in York, Maine, just 30 minutes north via I-95. No matter what you're looking for when it comes to summer fun, the small coastal gem of Wallis Sands State Park is sure to deliver access to an endless stream of activities that satisfy the whole family. Looking for more ways to enjoy nature? Rye, New Hampshire, also hides a secret "shrunken forest" with one-of-a-kind landscapes to explore.