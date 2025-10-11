Colorado's Sparkling Rocky Mountain Lake Beach Is Nestled On The Edge Of An Underrated Fairytale Town
When you think of the states with the best swim spots, the beaches of Florida and Hawaii probably spring to mind. Famously mountainous states like Colorado, however, might not even make the list. But tucked away in the Rocky Mountains is Grand Lake, the oldest and deepest natural lake in Colorado. This glacier-formed lake is nearly 12,000 years old and measures almost 400 feet deep. For some of the best views of the lake, head to the beach at Gene Stover Lakefront Park. The park and beach are just a few blocks from downtown Grand Lake, the western gateway to the Rockies.
Besides the beach, which features a shallow swimming area that's great for families, the park offers bathrooms, barbecue grills, and reservable picnic pavilions. Visitors can launch kayaks and paddleboards from the park, and a nearby marina offers boat rentals, guided tours, and private charters.
It's a delightful place to visit, particularly in summer when you can cool off in the water or sunbathe on the beach. And it's the ideal place to watch Fourth of July fireworks; just be sure to get there early in the day to stake your claim on the sand. You can even take part in the beloved annual tradition of watching the fireworks from a boat on the water. But the park is beautiful year-round, too, especially when the aspens in the surrounding forests start to change color in the fall.
What to do and where to stay in Grand Lake, Colorado
When you're not sunbathing on the beach, take some time to explore Grand Lake itself. A delightful little town, Grand Lake features a charming wooden boardwalk along Grande Avenue that's lined with little shops selling souvenirs, local artists' work, and tasty treats — not a chain shop in sight. And it's a small but mighty town when it comes to arts and culture. Grand Lake is an officially designated Creative District, one of 30 in the state belonging to a program that identifies communities that significantly contribute to the local economy through the arts.
Once you're done shopping on the boardwalk, consider taking in a show at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. And if you want to get a bit more hands-on with the local culture, there's a variety of workshops and events on offer from Rocky Mountain Folk School, ranging from the art of ice sculpting to tooling your own custom leather belt.
If you want to stay right on the water in Grand Lake during your visit, your best option is Western Riviera Lakeside Lodging. This motel has 16 guest rooms, all of which come with lake views. If you're traveling with the gear for a quick and easy camping retreat, Timber Creek Campground, located 7 miles north of town, gives you good access to both Grand Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park. Grand Lake isn't the only lake in the area worth your time, though. Shadow Mountain Reservoir, which connects to Grand Lake, is a standout. And the stunning Lake Granby and Monarch Lake are both within a 30-minute drive from the area.