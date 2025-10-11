Colorado's Sparkling Rocky Mountain Lake Beach Is Nestled On The Edge Of An Underrated Fairytale Town

When you think of the states with the best swim spots, the beaches of Florida and Hawaii probably spring to mind. Famously mountainous states like Colorado, however, might not even make the list. But tucked away in the Rocky Mountains is Grand Lake, the oldest and deepest natural lake in Colorado. This glacier-formed lake is nearly 12,000 years old and measures almost 400 feet deep. For some of the best views of the lake, head to the beach at Gene Stover Lakefront Park. The park and beach are just a few blocks from downtown Grand Lake, the western gateway to the Rockies.

Besides the beach, which features a shallow swimming area that's great for families, the park offers bathrooms, barbecue grills, and reservable picnic pavilions. Visitors can launch kayaks and paddleboards from the park, and a nearby marina offers boat rentals, guided tours, and private charters.

It's a delightful place to visit, particularly in summer when you can cool off in the water or sunbathe on the beach. And it's the ideal place to watch Fourth of July fireworks; just be sure to get there early in the day to stake your claim on the sand. You can even take part in the beloved annual tradition of watching the fireworks from a boat on the water. But the park is beautiful year-round, too, especially when the aspens in the surrounding forests start to change color in the fall.