'The Black Greenwich Village' Boasts Restaurants, Jazz, And Shopping In A Vibrant Los Angeles Cultural Hotspot

Situated about 9 miles northeast of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Leimert Park is easy to reach if you're flying into the City of Angels. Rent a car or hop on the Metro K Line at the LAX / Metro Transit Center, where a 15-minute ride drops you within a 2-minute walk to Leimert Plaza Park.

Built in the Mediterranean Revival style around a cascading fountain, Leimert Plaza Park is a one-acre public square that has served as a gathering space for Africa -American festivals, protests, and memorials since the 1920s. Throughout the plaza, you'll find placards detailing the history of Leimert Park, serving as an informational gateway to the historically and culturally significant neighborhood. One placard even refers to the park as "the front door" to Leimert Park.

On Sundays, the plaza fills with the rhythmic sounds of a traditional drum circle. On the last Sunday of the month, the neighborhood comes even more alive with the Leimert Park Art Walk. Taking place along 43rd Place and Degnan Boulevard – the streets adjacent to the plaza – the free festival features public art exhibits, food vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's also an opportune time to explore local shops, such as Lore, a Black-owned bookstore that hosts an array of community events from game nights to spoken word open mics. Across the street, check out Queen Aminah's for Afro clothing, art, and accessories.