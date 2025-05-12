California's Hilltop Hideaway Is A Los Angeles Neighborhood Of Jazz-Age Mansions With Skyline Views
Between the rolling suburbs of Inglewood and the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, you'll find View Park, a district rich in history and sweeping skyline views. Few venture into this lesser-known area, typically choosing to visit the popular Beverly Hills or Santa Monica over this criminally overlooked neighborhood. It is often nicknamed the "Black Beverly Hills" due to its legacy of African American culture and Jazz Age mansions. This hidden gem is a tranquil, elegant community where the legacy of African American music fills the streets.
It was during the mid-20th century that View Park became a nucleus of Black culture and success when previously restrictive and racist housing measures had barred Black communities from moving into certain neighborhoods. As barriers began to break down, the area was allowed to blossom with African American talent, and doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and entertainers moved into the area. Legendary icons such as Ray Charles, Ike and Tina Turner, and Debbie Allen once called View Park their home.
View Park, a neighborhood with a larger than life legacy
View Park was developed primarily in the 1920s and 1930s when colonial revival and Mediterranean architecture dominated South California, and many of the residences there are prime examples of this style. However, many of them were also designed by renowned architect Paul R. Williams, the first African American certified architect who made a splash with his expansive, formally innovative designs. In 2016, View Park was added to the National Register of Historic Places, marking it as one of the most important and largest historic districts in the whole of America to be linked to African American heritage.
If you're traveling from abroad into Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the drive to View Park is a mere 20 minutes northeast via La Cienega Boulevard. For those planning car-free sightseeing in LA, public transport conveniently connects this neighborhood. The K Line joins the city to View Park, and Fairview Heights and Downtown Inglewood offer easy access. While there aren't any large hotels in View Park itself, the Culver Hotel just 15 minutes west in Culver City is a great place to stay. This hotel is an old historic building from 1924 that mixes old Hollywood glamour with modern chic. Once owned by Charlie Chaplin, this is bound to be an iconic stay. Its renowned restaurant and occasional jazz night make it feel like something straight out of old Hollywood.
Panoramic views and comforting soul food
View Park has so much to offer in terms of sights, but not much comes close to witnessing some of the best panoramas in the city, by far one of its best free activities. Kenneth Hahn Recreation Area is also one of the best places to see sweeping views of Downtown LA. There are also miles of hiking trails to enjoy if you're looking for a slice of nature away from the city. At Destination Crenshaw, you'll find large-scale public art installations and sculptures as well as a museum celebrating Black culture. For art lovers, the Leimert Park Artwalk is held every last Sunday of the month.
The food and drink in View Park is next level. Establishments such as Hilltop Coffee and Kitchen, a stylish cafe co-founded by Issa Rae, are community cornerstones. Offering more than just high-end coffee, you also have to try their turmeric tonic and breakfast burrito. Post & Beam in nearby Baldwin Hills also serves up modern soul food with a California twist, with dishes such as shrimp n' grits, fried chicken and buttermilk waffle, and braised oxtail. Grab a lavender latte and your next favorite item of clothing from Harun Coffee, a hub for art, fashion, and music that also dishes up the best vegan pastries in the area.
Overall, View Park, with its grand homes and welcoming community spirit, stands as a testament to beauty and achievement. Whether you're hiking hilltop trails, savoring delicious soul food, or retracing the steps of musical legends, View Park offers a budget-friendly alternative to districts such as Santa Monica or Beverly Hills.