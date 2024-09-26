The Best Local Restaurants You Can't Miss In Los Angeles, According To LA Locals
Los Angeles' food scene is pretty well known, and not exactly one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. When it comes to tourism, however, visitors seem more drawn to LA for its (rightfully) popular beaches, like Venice Beach, which is one of the most filmed beaches in the world. But Los Angeles is a foodie's paradise in its own right, with nearly endless delicious restaurants to explore across the county. From hole-in-the-wall restaurants hidden away in strip malls, to trendy upscale spots, Los Angeles is a global city with a thriving food scene just waiting to be explored.
LA County is not only one of the nation's largest counties, encompassing 88 cities, but it's also one of the most populated and diverse. As a result, LA's food world is just as expansive and varied, with plentiful Thai, Korean, Persian, and soul food, and much, much more. Considering that it can be quite a challenge narrowing down which restaurants to prioritize while in sunny LA, these are some of our top picks, compiled with the help of personal experience, and lots of diving into Reddit threads, Tripadvisor reviews, restaurant roundups, and more.
Sushi Gen
Los Angeles truly has a flourishing Japanese food scene. Particularly in Little Tokyo, a historic neighborhood in the heart of Downtown LA, those looking for fresh, flavorful Japanese fare can easily be overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Sushi Gen, tucked away in an unassuming strip mall in Little Tokyo, has been around since 1980, and is no doubt one of LA's stars when it comes to high-quality, fresh, and absolutely delicious sushi. You can also eat in the street without being frowned upon, which is a food and drink faux pas in Japan that earns tourists side-eye from locals.
"Everything we savored was just the freshest quality and many simply melted in your mouth," said one Tripadvisor reviewer of the dishes they tried. "Having enjoyed sushi and sashimi for almost 30 years, I have finally found my number one Japanese sushi restaurant!!" While not the most budget-friendly option, its quality for the price is unparalleled. For lunch, a sushi deluxe combo including salmon skin salad and mozuku comes out to $28, while a dinner portion is $32.50.
This old-school spot currently doesn't accept reservations, and you can safely assume there will be a line to get in whenever you arrive. But don't worry, we promise that the wait is more than worth it. Sushi Gen is open Tuesdays through Fridays for lunch and dinner, and for dinner only on Saturdays.
Yang Chow
Chinese food is another cuisine that LA excels in, particularly if you take a trip to the San Gabriel Valley. But a more central spot, right in LA's Chinatown, deserves its rightful recognition as well. Since first opening in 1977, Yang Chow has become an LA institution, beloved for its Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine. Yang Chow is particularly well known for its popular, slightly sweet, slightly spicy slippery shrimp dish, which steered the restaurant into the spotlight after it was highlighted by the LA Times in the early '80s.Other highlights include its spicy wonton soup and Szechuan chicken.
"It's a Chinatown establishment for the ages," said one Yelp reviewer, who has been a patron of Yang Chow for over 25 years. Apart from its original Chinatown location, it has now expanded to locations in Long Beach and Pasadena as well. Yang Chow's Chinatown location is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Philippe the Original
For a restaurant that's been part of Los Angeles' fabric for over a century, head to Philippe the Original. Apart from just being a community staple since 1908, this restaurant has another claim to fame: the French dip sandwich. In 1918, the legend goes that founder Philippe Mathieu accidentally dropped a French roll into a roasting pan filled with meat juices — and the now-iconic sandwich was born. In 1951, Philippe opened up its present-day location, and has remained a family-owned, revered destination since then. Its atmosphere is part of the experience — you may notice sawdust on the floor, but it's just part of the tradition.
Of course, the "French Dipped sandwich" is the house specialty, and you can even select your own choice of meat and cheese. But the restaurant also serves up a range of breakfast items, salads, soups, and more. Philippe the Original is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
La Casita Mexicana
It's no secret that LA's Mexican food scene is abundant. From taco stands and food stalls to high-end, sit-down spots; from traditional cuisine hailing from Oaxaca to Jalisco (home to Mexico's 'happy coast') and across Mexico; and from traditional meals to more inventive takes ... you get the point, LA has it all. While it can be difficult to find two people who can agree on LA's "best" Mexican restaurant, one that is consistently pointed to is La Casita Mexicana, a colorful and homey restaurant in Bell.
Run by celebrity chefs Jaime Martin Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu,La Casita Mexicana has won over customers for 25 years, particularly when it comes to the restaurant's specialty, chile en nogada, a stuffed poblano pepper topped with pecan cream sauce. There are plenty of other flavorful menu highlights as well, from the tres moles enchiladas to the Azteca cheese fondue. "The chicken mole reminded me of my mom's mole!" noted one Yelp reviewer. La Casita Mexicana is open Tuesdays through Sundays for breakfast through dinner.
Daikokuya
Another mainstay in LA's Little Tokyo neighborhood is Daikokuya — an old-school ramen spot that's a must for any fan of Japanese noodles. Over the past two decades, Daikokuya has grown in popularity, and has even expanded from its original location to include a couple other spots in Monterey Park and El Monte. You can often expect a wait here, but service is quick and prices are reasonable.
Its number one seller, Daikoku Ramen, complete with a flavorful, soy sauce-based tonkotsu broth, hearty pork belly chashu, marinated boiled egg, and garnished with bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, green onions, and sesame seeds, comes out to $17. Its rice bowls and appetizers, like its pork gyoza and mixed sashimi, are also noteworthy. Daikokuya's Little Tokyo location is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Musso & Frank Grill
No trip to Los Angeles would be complete without a foray into its rich Hollywood history, and there are few better places for an authentic, old-school Hollywood experience than at Musso & Frank Grill. This restaurant has been around since 1919with its wood paneling, red leather seats, 1930s art, and chandeliers. Enjoying a meal here truly feels like stepping back in time to Hollywood's glamorous history. Over the years, it has hosted Hollywood legends ranging from Charlie Chaplin and Greta Garbo to Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, and more.
Menu highlights include steaks, seafood dishes, and pastas — which come with Hollywood stories of their own, such as the fettuccine alfredo, a recipe originally prepared for silent film stars Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford. "It's hard to find anything original these days, the Musso & Frank Grill is like entering a time machine and experiencing something special," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "From the classic and seemingly untouched interior from 1919, the hardworking staff and of course [the] amazing throwback menu, you will not be disappointed." Musso & Frank is open Tuesdays through Sundays for dinner.
Bavel
This trendy Middle Eastern restaurant in the Arts District has taken LA by storm since it first opened in 2018, frequently topping best restaurant lists and even earning a recommendation from the Michelin Guide. Drawing influences from across the Middle East with an upscale, modern touch, the menu includes show-stoppers like slow-roasted lamb neck shawarma and duck hummus. "The oyster mushrooms are honestly one of the best things I've ever eaten," said one Redditor. For dessert, don't miss the Persian ice cream either.
The atmosphere is also part of Bavel's charm. The space itself is bright and airy, with references to Middle Eastern seaside villages and architecture, and greenery throughout. Thanks to this restaurant's popularity, this is one spot you'll want to be sure to book in advance, especially if you're hoping to visit on a weekend. Bavel is open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Antico Nuovo
If a vacation to Rome isn't in the cards but you're craving Italian food, Los Angeles is luckily home to a number of amazing choices. Antico Nuovo is a charming Italian spot in Koreatown that pairs upscale food and quality service with an unpretentious atmosphere. Most important, it serves some of the city's best pasta.
"Antico Nuovo doesn't get enough love," lamented one Redditor. Despite this restaurant's inclusion in the Michelin guide, it does still feel vastly underrated. "The restaurant is a really nice space — sort of a throwback; elevated, but intimate and cozy and not trying to be trendy," said another Redditor. "I think the focaccia and ice cream are among the best dishes in LA." Its house-churned ice cream and focaccia are indeed highlights — the latter can be topped with add-ons including burrata and scallion oil, whipped ricotta and pesto, or eggplant, almond, olive, estratto, among other delectable options. Its pastas are also rich and praiseworthy, as is its broccoli chicory caesar. Antico Nuovo is open nightly for dinner service.
Raffi's Place
Those searching for high-quality Persian food in Los Angeles won't have to look far. While there are plenty of worthy contenders, one that really stands out is the classic Raffi's Place in Glendale. "You won't regret your visit," said one Redditor, in response to someone seeking LA's best Persian bites. Raffi's has become a neighborhood institution since opening in 1993, thanks to its large portions, lively atmosphere, and grilled kabobs, served alongside basmati rice, grilled tomato, and Anaheim pepper.
"Raffi's Place is a must-try, and I'm already looking forward to my next visit," said one previous guest on Yelp. "The food, the atmosphere, and the overall experience make it a standout spot for any occasion." Raffi's Place is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Langer's Delicatessen Restaurant
Although not the most expected, Los Angeles has a surprisingly robust array of deli options. Langer's Deli in Westlake is often pointed to as one of the best. It's an LA institution that's been operating in the same place since 1947, and has even snagged a couple of James Beard awards along the way as well as a mention in the Michelin Guide.
While its menu is filled with delicious sandwich options and other Jewish classics like cheese blintzes and matzo ball soup, the Number 19 is particularly iconic, with its hot pastrami, coleslaw, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese, all served on top of crispy, double-baked rye bread. Just take it from one Redditor, who referred to it as the "best sandwich I ever tasted in my life." Grab a seat as its historic 12-seat counter or one of its many booths from Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Apple Pan
Los Angeles certainly has no shortage of historic institutions. With an old-fashioned diner aesthetic, counter seating, and plenty of old-school charm, The Apple Pan, serving up classic diner-style food since 1947, is one of the best. Its menu is brief, allowing it to excel at each of its offerings — and its grilled-to-order steak and hickory burgers are certainly the stars, topped with a house sauce, mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce, and cheddar. But any visitor to The Apple Pan would be remiss not to also order one of its pies, ranging from strawberry cream to coconut cream, and of course, apple.
"We've lived in the area for 30 years and eat at this casual neighborhood gem at least two to three times a month," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "We have many friends and family that have moved out of California. When visiting LA, the first place they 'need' to eat is Apple Pan." The Apple Pan is open for lunch and dinner every day except Monday.
Guisados
Narrowing down delicious taco spots in LA is a nearly impossible task — but as many locals will tell you, Guisados stands out for their flavorful, stewed meats. Even the Michelin Guide agrees, pointing to the steak picado tacos with stewed flank steak and the cochinita pibil, with shredded pork braised with achiote spice as standouts. Its Boyle Heights spot is its original location, but Guisados has grown in popularity since first opening in 2010, expanding its footprint to numerous locations across LA County.
"Guisados in Boyle Heights serves up some of the most flavorful, tender tacos I've ever had the pleasure of eating in LA," said one Yelp reviewer. "For an authentic taqueria dishing out mind-blowingly good tacos in a casual setting, I can't recommend Guisados highly enough — it's become my new go-to local spot!" Its Boyle Heights location is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Park's BBQ
Los Angeles is lauded for its Korean food, but if you're looking for one of the best Korean barbecue spots, look no further than Park's BBQ, which has become a neighborhood staple since opening 20 years ago in Koreatown. While not the most budget friendly, Park's prides itself on its quality, making it a great choice particularly for special occasions.
"Unquestionably the best Korean food in Los Angeles," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "We are all still talking about this experience two days later and can't wait to return!" It's another establishment that's earned itself a spot in the Michelin Guide, thanks to its melt-in-your-mouth selection of meats, ranging from bulgogi, wagyu, beef tartare, and more. Park's is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Dulan's On Crenshaw
It's safe to say that Dulan's On Crenshaw has earned a spot as an LA icon for its Southern home cooking. Dulan's legacy in the Los Angeles community is truly expansive. Operated by the James Beard-nominated restauranteur Greg Dulan, whose family's history in LA's restaurant community stretches back five decades , the menu stars traditional soul food dishes like savory pork chops, fried fish, oxtails (only on weekends), crispy fried chicken, and rich macaroni and cheese.
Dulan's "is a staple in LA for soul food, that's for sure," said one Yelp reviewer. Apart from its South LA location which first opened in the early '90s, there are two other Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen locations as well. Dulan's on Crenshaw is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Luv2Eat Thai Bistro
Thai food is another cuisine that LA is lucky to have an abundance of. And over the past 10 years, Luv2Eat Thai Bistro has grown to become an essential Los Angeles establishment. This beloved Michelin-recommended spot is tucked away in an unassuming strip mall in Hollywood, and specializes in authentic Southern Thai fare in a casual, cozy atmosphere. Fusing old family recipes with a modern touch, Luv2Eat's menu is expansive and absolutely delicious.
For a taste of the beautiful tropical island of Phuket, don't skip over the Chef Specials section, which features scrumptious specialties like crab curry with Vermicelli rice noodles, hard-boiled egg, pickled carrot and papaya, or from the noodles section, jade noodles with barbecue pork, crispy pork, and roasted duck, served either dry or in a soup. "Probably the best Thai meal we've had in any country, including Thailand," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. Luv2Eat Thai Bistro is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carousel
Los Angeles boasts a large Armenian community, and as a result, a large Armenian food scene. One of the best places to sample Armenian cuisine is at Carousel, a beloved Lebanese-Armenian restaurant that's been serving the community for decades. Although its initial location opened in Hollywood in 1983, its larger Glendale location opened in 1998, and has since become a hub for the local community, featuring live entertainment and belly dancing on weekends. Its menu includes shawarma and kebabs, plentiful family-style spreads, and a seemingly endless array of mouthwatering cold and hot appetizers.
"If you're looking for Lebanese-Armenian food, look no further, this is the spot for you," said one Yelp reviewer. "We've been coming here for years and it hits the spot every time." Carousel's Glendale location is open Tuesdays through Sundays.
Methodology
As a global city with a plethora of thriving immigrant communities, there's truly no shortage of amazing local restaurants in Los Angeles, and this list is by no means all-encompassing. However, narrowing down some of Los Angeles' highlights involved personal experience as a local, plus lots of research from Reddit threads, Tripadvisor reviews, restaurant review sites, and roundups from food publications. Criteria involved ensuring that each selection was highly reviewed, and without a doubt beloved, while also representing a diverse array of the many cuisines Los Angeles has to offer.