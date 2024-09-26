The Best Local Restaurants You Can't Miss In Los Angeles, According To LA Locals

Los Angeles truly has a flourishing Japanese food scene. Particularly in Little Tokyo, a historic neighborhood in the heart of Downtown LA, those looking for fresh, flavorful Japanese fare can easily be overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Sushi Gen, tucked away in an unassuming strip mall in Little Tokyo, has been around since 1980, and is no doubt one of LA's stars when it comes to high-quality, fresh, and absolutely delicious sushi. You can also eat in the street without being frowned upon, which is a food and drink faux pas in Japan that earns tourists side-eye from locals.

"Everything we savored was just the freshest quality and many simply melted in your mouth," said one Tripadvisor reviewer of the dishes they tried. "Having enjoyed sushi and sashimi for almost 30 years, I have finally found my number one Japanese sushi restaurant!!" While not the most budget-friendly option, its quality for the price is unparalleled. For lunch, a sushi deluxe combo including salmon skin salad and mozuku comes out to $28, while a dinner portion is $32.50.

This old-school spot currently doesn't accept reservations, and you can safely assume there will be a line to get in whenever you arrive. But don't worry, we promise that the wait is more than worth it. Sushi Gen is open Tuesdays through Fridays for lunch and dinner, and for dinner only on Saturdays.

