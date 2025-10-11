Just Outside Orlando Is An Affordable Florida City With A Walkable Downtown, Natural Beauty, And Peaceful Charm

Florida is known as a state that has some of the country's most iconic tourist destinations – including Orlando. But just outside of the theme park capital of the world is a charming city that has a local feel. St. Cloud has seen an influx of new residents, and currently has a little over 71,000 people who call it home. So why are people moving there? It could be its affordability. According to data from the Economic Research Institute, the cost of living in St. Cloud, Florida, is 7% less than the national average and 16% less than in other Florida cities. It could also be the abundance of nature activities and the cute downtown that's full of colorful murals.

Whatever the reasons, people are flocking there – the population has increased by almost 20% in the last five years. Visitors love it, too. Being positioned along East Lake Tohopekaliga probably doesn't hurt. It's a bass fishing mecca, but non-anglers can also have some fun on the water in St. Cloud. You can even book an airboat tour with Wild Willy's Airboat Tours and glide across the water as you spot alligators and bald eagles. You may even be lucky enough to spot the endangered snail kite. Everglades National Park (one of the most endangered national parks in America) is located in South Florida, but your airboat excursion in St. Cloud will actually take you through the headwaters of Florida's Everglades.