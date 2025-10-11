Just Outside Orlando Is An Affordable Florida City With A Walkable Downtown, Natural Beauty, And Peaceful Charm
Florida is known as a state that has some of the country's most iconic tourist destinations – including Orlando. But just outside of the theme park capital of the world is a charming city that has a local feel. St. Cloud has seen an influx of new residents, and currently has a little over 71,000 people who call it home. So why are people moving there? It could be its affordability. According to data from the Economic Research Institute, the cost of living in St. Cloud, Florida, is 7% less than the national average and 16% less than in other Florida cities. It could also be the abundance of nature activities and the cute downtown that's full of colorful murals.
Whatever the reasons, people are flocking there – the population has increased by almost 20% in the last five years. Visitors love it, too. Being positioned along East Lake Tohopekaliga probably doesn't hurt. It's a bass fishing mecca, but non-anglers can also have some fun on the water in St. Cloud. You can even book an airboat tour with Wild Willy's Airboat Tours and glide across the water as you spot alligators and bald eagles. You may even be lucky enough to spot the endangered snail kite. Everglades National Park (one of the most endangered national parks in America) is located in South Florida, but your airboat excursion in St. Cloud will actually take you through the headwaters of Florida's Everglades.
Places to explore the natural beauty of St. Cloud
The Peghorn Nature Park has a village that visitors can explore to get a peek into the past. Explore the old school house, blacksmith, cannery, and more — and then hit the trails to be surrounded by a variety of local flora and fauna. The Lake Runnymede Conservation Area also has a couple of short, peaceful trails — both less than a mile long. But those wanting to fish or take their boat out will want to check out Lakefront Park. There you'll find a sand beach, fishing pier, boat ramp, and over 2 miles of bike paths.
If you want to meet wildlife in a more enclosed setting, there are a couple of fun places to do that in St. Cloud. The Central Florida Animal Reserve is home to many big rescue cats, including lions and tigers. This Tripadvisor reviewer raved about her experience, saying, "This place is amazing! My boyfriend and I went on the behind-the-scenes tour and got to see the cats in all their glory! The enclosures were large and spacious, all had roofs to keep them out of the hot Florida sun. They all had toys and different surfaces to climb and jump on." Those seeking up-close encounters with snakes, alligators, and turtles can also check out the Reptile World Serpentarium. Visitors can even see a snake milked for its venom, which is then used for medical and herpetological research.
Planning your trip to St. Cloud, Florida
If you're hoping to visit, you're in luck — it's pretty easy to get to this charming city. You can book a flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO) and drive to St. Cloud in about half an hour. You'll probably want to rent a car, because even though St. Cloud has a walkable downtown that hosts some pretty cool events (like the Downtown St. Cloud Monthly Market), there are so many great things to explore outside of the central district.
There aren't a lot of hotels right in St. Cloud, but you do have a few options, such as the Hunter Arms Hotel. It is a historic property that's centrally located in the downtown district. This unique lodging establishment has been around since 1927, and has even served as a filming location for several movies such as "The Waterboy" and "Two Thousand Maniacs."
If you prefer more space to spread out when you travel — and more of the comforts of home — you may prefer staying in a vacation rental. St. Cloud is about 20 minutes away from Kissimmee, a Florida destination recommended by travel expert Samantha Brown. It is called the vacation home capital of the world, but visitors will find several vacation homes right in St. Cloud to choose from, too.