The Overpriced Tourist Trap Candy Lovers Should Avoid In New York's Times Square

When it comes to New York City, there are so many attractions and experiences that it can be difficult to decide how to occupy your time. Let's be honest, there's simply no way that you can explore the entire city in just one visit. You can spend years living in the city without ever really feeling like you've even scratched the surface — it truly is that exquisite. And whether you're headed there to explore the artsy foodie paradise of New York's liveliest neighborhoods or just want to see the Statue of Liberty up close, the options are quite literally endless. In a city with so much to do, especially when you have little time, you need to be extra selective.

There are a ton of tourist traps in New York City that you should definitely avoid (for some reason, a good chunk of them just so happen to reside in Times Square) — and one of the top picks of our skip list is definitely M&M's Times Square. On the surface, it might seem like a candy lover's paradise, but in reality, it's ridiculously crowded and overpriced. You'll find $15 branded mugs and bulk candy bags upwards of $50, which is kind of steep. In a city like New York, there are much better — and more cost effective — places to treat your sweet tooth.