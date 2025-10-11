The Overpriced Tourist Trap Candy Lovers Should Avoid In New York's Times Square
When it comes to New York City, there are so many attractions and experiences that it can be difficult to decide how to occupy your time. Let's be honest, there's simply no way that you can explore the entire city in just one visit. You can spend years living in the city without ever really feeling like you've even scratched the surface — it truly is that exquisite. And whether you're headed there to explore the artsy foodie paradise of New York's liveliest neighborhoods or just want to see the Statue of Liberty up close, the options are quite literally endless. In a city with so much to do, especially when you have little time, you need to be extra selective.
There are a ton of tourist traps in New York City that you should definitely avoid (for some reason, a good chunk of them just so happen to reside in Times Square) — and one of the top picks of our skip list is definitely M&M's Times Square. On the surface, it might seem like a candy lover's paradise, but in reality, it's ridiculously crowded and overpriced. You'll find $15 branded mugs and bulk candy bags upwards of $50, which is kind of steep. In a city like New York, there are much better — and more cost effective — places to treat your sweet tooth.
Why M&M's Times Square is a skip and where to go instead
First of all, Times Square as a whole can be overwhelming. If you've never been, it's worth going at least once just to see it, but there are so many other incredible New York neighborhoods out there that it's not always worth spending a whole lot of time there. Times Square is the tourist trap mecca, and M&M's Times Square takes the cake (or should we say candy). Even if your sugar-loving children are on the hunt for some goodies, your time (and money) would be better spent somewhere else.
If sweets are what you're after, you're in luck — New York City has some of the best. If you're looking for tried-and-true classics, head to Magnolia Bakery for a mouthful of its banana pudding (it's pretty famous!) or Levain for a melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookie (it's honestly very good). But nothing seals the deal quite like the cupcakes and Brooklyn Blackout Cake from Little Cupcake Bakeshop — voted some of the best in the U.S. by Food & Wine for good reason. The bakery's desserts are really quite amazing. With an abundance of incredible spots like these at your fingertips, M&M's Times Square is honestly just not worth the trek.