The Most Incredible New York City Neighborhoods For First-Time Visitors, According To Locals

New York City doesn't need much of an introduction. Its iconic cityscape is, arguably, the most famous on the planet, bursting with frenetic energy and inspiring clichéd dreams of big-city living the world over. When it appears on the big screen, it's not simply the setting of a production — it's as much a star as the billed names on the poster. It's no shock that New York is full of iconic spots from the world's favorite movies.

For first-time visitors, it can be hard to get a true sense of the city. There are more attractions here than can be forced into a long weekend getaway, and a visit can quickly turn into a hop-on-hop-off whirlwind of overpriced restaurants and round-the-block entry lines. Opting to slow things down a little and hit specific neighborhoods is the perfect way to counter that overload.

Who better to get advice from than the people who call the Big Apple home? We have scoured the web, looking for insider advice on the most incredible New York City neighborhoods for first-timers. Thankfully, we've been to almost all of them and can vouch for their choices. Each has been chosen for its must-visit attractions, the atmosphere it lends to the city, and the unique opportunities presented for an unforgettable trip.