The Most Incredible New York City Neighborhoods For First-Time Visitors, According To Locals
New York City doesn't need much of an introduction. Its iconic cityscape is, arguably, the most famous on the planet, bursting with frenetic energy and inspiring clichéd dreams of big-city living the world over. When it appears on the big screen, it's not simply the setting of a production — it's as much a star as the billed names on the poster. It's no shock that New York is full of iconic spots from the world's favorite movies.
For first-time visitors, it can be hard to get a true sense of the city. There are more attractions here than can be forced into a long weekend getaway, and a visit can quickly turn into a hop-on-hop-off whirlwind of overpriced restaurants and round-the-block entry lines. Opting to slow things down a little and hit specific neighborhoods is the perfect way to counter that overload.
Who better to get advice from than the people who call the Big Apple home? We have scoured the web, looking for insider advice on the most incredible New York City neighborhoods for first-timers. Thankfully, we've been to almost all of them and can vouch for their choices. Each has been chosen for its must-visit attractions, the atmosphere it lends to the city, and the unique opportunities presented for an unforgettable trip.
Midtown, Manhattan
Let's not overcomplicate this. It's your first time in the Big Apple, you want to feel like you're in the movies, and Midtown Manhattan is where that happens. Sure, it is home to many tourist traps you'll want to avoid, but as with most places in the world, it became that way for a reason. For better or for worse, it's the cultural and commercial heart of the city, and serves as a symbol of New York's global identity.
Times Square is electric, and feels like the center of the planet at all hours of the day. It may be sensory overload for some, but first-timers should at least give it a look, sit on the red steps, and watch the tsunami of humans, yellow cabs, and jumbo-screen ads wash through. The Rockefeller Center is a required pilgrimage (especially at Christmas), the Empire State Building is another must, and Grand Central remains one of the most beautiful railway stations out there (pro-tip: Check out the hidden tennis club in Grand Central's upper floors). However, there are gems in Midtown besides the big-hitters. Swinging off-Broadway instead of the typical musical theatre district offers an outstanding array of boundary-pushing performances, often in intimate venues. Long-running companies like Drunk Shakespeare are as mad and impressive as they sound.
The biggest upside to staying in Midtown as a first-time visitor is the location. As the name suggests, you're in the middle of everything. You're within walking distance of the blockbuster attractions, 42nd Street Station is a well-connected station zipping you everywhere else in the city, and you get a healthy dose of NYC's frenetic buzz. It might be a one-off, but staying here for your first time won't be a mistake. Just give yourself a few blocks' radius from any major tourist area before eating.
Greenwich Village, Manhattan
One of the liveliest neighborhoods in New York, Greenwich Village might feel like a strange name for a neighborhood in a densely populated city, but once upon a time, that's precisely what it was. It started as farmland outside of the early bones of New York, before artists, intellectuals, and activists started to pour in during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It has remained a hub for counterculture, with a thriving arts district, and is now even ground zero for the LGBTQI+ rights movement.
While gentrification may have slowly eroded some of its authenticity, locals still feel that Greenwich Village is a beautiful and atmospheric neighborhood. For first-time visitors, it's an excellent alternative to Midtown, while remaining well within striking distance of everything you'd want to do in the Big Apple. Washington Square Park is a snapshot of NYC life — chess games, NYU students mulling before class, and unannounced jazz performances are all the norm — while famous venues like the Comedy Cellar and the Blue Note Jazz Club are perfect for rounding out a long day on the streets. It's also home to some of the best New York pizza joints, like Joe's and Bleecker Street. The days of the dollar slice may be long gone, but it's still quintessential New York eating.
There's no such thing as a truly quiet spot in Manhattan, but Greenwich Village (or simply, The Village) is definitely a change of pace worth seeking out. It still boasts the character that made it so popular all those years ago, and it helps a first-time visitor to New York City feel closer to the cultural rhythm that's ticking over in the city. The Washington Square Station helps keep everything connected, plus it's only a 40-minute walk to Times Square.
SoHo, Manhattan
If you're coming to New York City with a wallet ready to shop, SoHo might be the place for you. Once an industrial district, the '60s saw its abandoned factories and warehouses transformed into studios, galleries, and workshops for artists ousted from pricier neighborhoods like Greenwich Village. From there, gentrification ran its course, turning its stunning world-famous cast-iron buildings into one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city. It's less edgy than it was back in the '60s, but the streets of SoHo are now lined with some of the best shopping in the city, countless art galleries, and some epic bars and restaurants. SoHo's shopping, meanwhile, spans boundary-pushing boutiques all the way to typical big-brand retailers; a little bit of something for everyone.
While most visitors will end up in SoHo at some point to admire the cast-iron architecture (or for shopping), fewer visitors choose it as a place to stay. Some locals think it's a solid choice for anyone not wanting the nighttime buzz of the big city but still well-connected enough to operate as a base. During the day, however, it's very much alive. Most of its galleries — like the free-to-visit Drawing Center — are open to the public and offer a more intimate experience than the gargantuan galleries found at the Met and MoMA. For those with an eye on food, SoHo is an attractive option. The neighborhood's proximity to both Little Italy and Chinatown, on top of its own options, makes it one of the best spots for foodies in New York City.
Upper West Side, Manhattan
Once home to New York's cultural elite, the Upper West Side is now one of the most exclusive areas in the city. Its broad streets, lined with stunning brownstone architecture (as well as some of the most high-end condos in the world), make it an impossibly beautiful place to live. However, is it great for first-time visitors? Thankfully, the answer is yes, especially for families.
The Upper West Side is ideal for families because of its proximity to Central Park and the Natural History Museum, both of which are built to inspire, excite, and entertain kids. The latter is considered one of the world's most disappointing, but that is subjective. Riverside Park is on the western edge of the neighborhood and is one of the more underrated spots in the city. Some note that the Upper West Side is also cheaper at the restaurant front, a massive help if you're bringing your entire family. Even if you're not coming with kids, it's a spectacular place to base yourself. If you have eyes on a major cultural event, the Lincoln Center is nearby, and if you feel like living out your Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks fantasies, it's where the iconic movie "You've Got Mail" was filmed.
The only downside to the Upper West Side is the relative lack of accommodation options. While SoHo, Midtown, and the Village are packed with strong options at varying price points, the UWS is limited to a handful of excellent (but often pricey) stays. The Lucerne is an amazing option and one of the better value properties in the area, but it'll still run at least $300 a night, even on off-peak dates. But with Central Park in all its glory right on your doorstep, surely it's worth the splash?
Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Arguably the coolest neighborhood in the city, Williamsburg was originally an industrial hub inhabited mainly by immigrant populations. It has experienced the same gentrification pains the Village and SoHo experienced decades ago, and many worried that Williamsburg would lose some of the character that drew so many to it in the first place. While some things have changed, those who live there still rave about its lifestyle, from the fantastic nightlife to the endless supply of independent shops, groceries, bakers, breweries, and all the rest.
Opting to stay in Williamsburg is an outstanding choice for a first-timer. One of the remaining areas that still clings to the old NYC vibe, its selection of dive bars, global food options, tremendous clubs, and community-centered living make it one of the more authentic experiences the city has to offer. A wander down its waterfront offers some of the best Manhattan views, and its iconic Williamsburg Bridge is another must-snap NYC landmark. While not quite as conveniently connected as some of the others on the list, Williamsburg still has excellent transport links to Manhattan and even has two ferry terminals for water access.
Prices here have risen dramatically as its reputation has grown, but Williamsburg remains a little cheaper than similar options. Williamsburg's bars can be far more affordable, and most cater less to tourists than those on the island, a masive plus for those looking to stay out into the early hours. Younger travelers and members of the LGBTQI+ community will feel particularly at home here, with plenty of events, parties, and other happenings in the creative neighborhood.
Park Slope, Brooklyn
Park Slope is one of the lesser-known areas in Brooklyn, at least when it comes to the millions of tourists heading to New York annually. The affluent, suburban-feel neighborhood is adorned with the typical brownstone homes the city is known for, and sits alongside the delightfully peaceful Prospect Park. Staying in Park Slope is taking things well off the beaten trail, albeit in the most comfortable way possible. The neighborhood is perfect for families and those seeking some solace from the chaos of Manhattan.
While some may label it as a little boring compared to the likes of Williamsburg, Midtown, or the Village, the safe and peaceful atmosphere may be exactly what someone is looking for on a first-time visit. The ability to retreat to a comfortable and beautiful neighborhood can allow those who tend to get a little overwhelmed by the big city to recharge their batteries and go again the next day. Prospect Park is an attraction in itself. It boasts a zoo, the nearby Brooklyn Museum, and even some Revolutionary War sites.
It isn't fair to call it dull, because there is plenty to do. The Brooklyn Botanic Gardens are a green haven in the city, the area is buzzing with some of the best shops, cafes, and restaurants, and its close proximity to other popular areas in Brooklyn (as well as transport links to Manhattan) makes it an excellent base for families. Hotel options are definitely fewer in Park Slope — testament to the lack of tourist crowds — but there are some affordable options, including a few cute B&Bs in the old brownstones.
DUMBO, Brooklyn
You've seen countless photos of the Brooklyn Bridge from DUMBO and may not even have realized it. If you're confused by the name, it has nothing to do with everyone's favorite animated elephant. It is actually an acronym for "Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass" that stuck in the '70s, when its inhabitants sought to define the area and protect it from development. Nestled between the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, it's now the most affluent neighborhood in Brooklyn, home to countless tech startups, art spaces, and upscale homes.
Realistically, DUMBO won't be the place you'll spend most of your time, as it is a high-end area that doesn't boast the character found in other parts of Brooklyn. However, as a first-time visitor, it provides you with unbelievable views and the distinct feeling that yes, you are actually in New York City. Locals defend the neighborhood, citing the Brooklyn Bridge Park as a wonderful place for morning walks. Walkers can follow the river north or south to Brooklyn Heights or along towards Williamsburg, as well as wandering over the Brooklyn Bridge itself. Brooklyn Flea Market is a weekly event taking place under the Manhattan Bridge between April and October.
One immense draw for DUMBO is 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. The eco-friendly property has been causing a storm in the travel world with its unbelievable views, tremendous repurposing of materials, and epic service. It might be one of the best places to wake up in New York City. Prices can soar well beyond $1,000, but it's possible to grab a room in the off-season for around $400.
Astoria, Queens
Keeping costs down can be a challenge in New York. Most of the neighborhoods listed so far are pricey, especially in peak seasons and holidays. One way to try and save is to move a little further outside of Manhattan, to the seamless blend of old school and trendy charm that is Astoria in Queens. As with many districts, Astoria's beginnings were linked to the arrival of an immigrant population – in this case, Germans. Today, it's an impressively diverse place, boasting a mosaic of Greek, Middle Eastern, and Latin American communities.
Astoria is still easily commutable to Manhattan on the train, but it enjoys a calmer atmosphere, far from the influence and noise of the tourist crowds. As one fourth-generation Astorian on Reddit says, "My grandfather was born here. He, my mom, and I all went to the same elementary school. I have lived in Manhattan and always come back to the neighborhood. The food and the friendly people, the atmosphere – isn't in any other borough. Astoria Park is a treasure. Commute is silly quick. Great bars, restaurants, and things to do." The food scene really is incredible, and with unique attractions like the Museum of the Moving Image and Socrates Sculpture, you may not even want to head downtown on some days.
It may not be the traditional New York City getaway, but Astoria is arguably the truest slice of New York you'll find while still enjoying the ease of access into Midtown, Brooklyn, and beyond. It is possible to find rooms starting under $100, many of which have direct access to the subway. Everything in New York is accessible from Astoria at a small percentage of the price, but with all the character.
Harlem, Manhattan
Harlem has been a cornerstone of African American culture for decades. The Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s produced world-changing giants of music, literature, and activism, influencing everything from jazz to civil rights and from gospel to soul food. As a place for tourists to visit on their first time in New York, Harlem surprisingly remains relatively off the radar. More fool those who skip it, because Harlem is a spectacular neighborhood with so much to offer.
In the words of a local on Reddit, "Harlem is an amazing neighborhood with an incredible history. There's great food, good vibes, and some charm you only understand after living here. In Harlem, I think you get what you give. If you walk around fearful and assuming the worst of everyone, you'll probably get that back. But if you embrace your time here and seek out community, you will find it". That sense of community is an integral part of a Harlem experience. The historic churches, jazz clubs, and decades-old markets are just tiny facets of life that can be experienced and enjoyed. Better yet, the food is far cheaper (and arguably more delicious) than further downtown. Whisper it, but Harlem might be New York's most underrated neighborhood.
The area is well connected, with subways making the journey to Midtown as short as 20 minutes, and it's within walking distance of Central Park and the Upper West Side, so it's not as isolated as many would have you believe. The Harlem Flophouse is an excellent hotel choice, offering a historic backdrop in Upper Manhattan for rates starting at around $150 a night. That leaves your wallet with plenty of change to splash on the delicious soul food surrounding you.
Methodology
The neighborhoods in the article were selected based on a number of criteria, including proximity to major attractions, affordability, atmosphere, and accessibility. For example, Midtown's location makes it unmatched for those on a quick trip hoping to see as many of the big sights as possible, while Astoria (Queens) earned its place by offering an affordable, authentic experience with direct links to Midtown. All the recommendations were validated by local opinions found online, and backed up by our own experiences visiting almost all of the places listed.