Washington's City Perched On A Sparkling River Is A Beautiful Location Ranked Highly For Retirement
Imagine retiring in a community that is closely knit, has affordable home prices, and is located in a gorgeous setting overlooking a river. Mind you, this is no creek or stream, but the mighty Snake River — the ninth longest river in the United States, which begins in Wyoming and flows for 1,078 miles to its confluence with the Columbia River in eastern Washington. The city is Asotin, Washington, and if this setting sounds ideal, it is well worth a visit to take a closer look.
Asotin is located in southeastern Washington, right along the border with Idaho, which is defined by the Snake River. The city is surrounded by natural beauty. The idyllic Palouse region, known as the "Tuscany of America," is to the north of the city; the Blue Mountains are to the southwest; Hells Canyon National Recreation Area is to the south; and the Nez Perce National Historical Park is to the east. About 8 miles to the north you'll find the larger, twin cities of Clarkston, Washington and Lewiston, Idaho. This is where most amenities, such as grocery stores and shopping centers, are found as well — close enough to be convenient but distant enough to not spoil the rural splendor of Asotin.
Getting to Asotin by air is fairly easy. The Lewiston-Nez Perce Airport (LWS) is only an 12-minute drive away. This commercial airport has daily Delta Air Lines flights with service to Seattle, Washington and Salt Lake City, Utah. If you're on the road exploring the Pacific Northwest's pretty small towns, Asotin is a bit more difficult to access, but you'll see some spectacular countryside scenery on the way. While planning your trip, keep in mind there are no lodging options in Asotin; however, Clarkson and Lewiston have a wide range of hotels and vacation rentals available.
Asotin has a wealth of recreational opportunities
Although the city of Asotin is small, with a population of around 1,200, there is no lack of activities to join in or adventures to be had. Since Asotin is the county seat, it's host to a county fair that occurs every spring and includes dog and horse shows, a carnival, and a kids' rodeo. Summer ushers in the annual Asotin Days, when the city comes together for community yard sales, a car show, and cornhole tournaments. During the winter holidays, there's even a lighted Christmas parade.
The natural beauty of Asotin is easy on the eyes, but it also lends itself well to all types of outdoor pursuits. The gleaming Snake River is ever-present and affords abundant opportunities for fishing and boating. Asotin is also the only access point in Washington to Hells Canyon, the deepest canyon in America — a remote wilderness adventure not to be missed. If a tamer waterway is more your speed, Asotin Creek runs through the city on its way to the Snake River and is an excellent spot to angle for small mouth bass, rainbow trout, and channel catfish.
When you get a hankering for some land-based exploits, take the short drive across the river to Idaho and explore Hells Gate State Park. The park has miles of hiking trails, over 80 campsites, and educational displays such as the Lewis and Clark Discovery Center. If you enjoy an extra challenge as you walk, book a tee time and play a round at scenic Quail Ridge Golf Course. Closer in, Asotin is home to Chief Looking Glass Park, which has paths along the river, a boat launch, and a riverfront beach where you can get your toes wet as you watch the sun glimmer on the water.
Retiring in Asotin
Asotin ranks high as one of the best places to retire in the state of Washington. The state in general has some retirement advantages, such as no state income tax, so your retirement savings income is not taxed at the state level. Property taxes are also relatively low. In addition, while many areas of the state suffer from high costs of living and gloomy weather, this is not the case in Asotin. At the time of this writing, the median home value in Asotin is $275,400 and median rent is $1,011, both below the national average. The community's medical needs are met by Tristate Health in Clarkston, a 10-minute drive away. The hospital is highly rated, has 24-hour emergency services and a minor care center, and offers a wide range of specialties. If a mild climate suits your preferences, this city may be perfect. Summers temperatures range from the high 70s to the low 80s, while in winter, you'll see upper 30s to mid 40s. Average annual rainfall is 16 inches, which is low compared to Seattle's soggy average of 37 inches.
Most crucially, the simplicity of the city has fostered a sense of community that is becoming less common in this day and age. There is one restaurant in town, family-owned Matt's Grill & Lodge, which serves German dishes, American fare, and generous breakfasts. There is also a single coffee shop in Asotin, Kenzie's Koffee, where the focus is on sourcing local ingredients and giving back to the community. You are likely to become quite familiar with your neighbors in these two spots. Ultimately, if you visit Asotin, not only will you have a wonderful journey, but you may also find the ideal place to spend your golden years.