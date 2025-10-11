Washington's City Perched On A Sparkling River Is A Beautiful Location Ranked Highly For Retirement

Imagine retiring in a community that is closely knit, has affordable home prices, and is located in a gorgeous setting overlooking a river. Mind you, this is no creek or stream, but the mighty Snake River — the ninth longest river in the United States, which begins in Wyoming and flows for 1,078 miles to its confluence with the Columbia River in eastern Washington. The city is Asotin, Washington, and if this setting sounds ideal, it is well worth a visit to take a closer look.

Asotin is located in southeastern Washington, right along the border with Idaho, which is defined by the Snake River. The city is surrounded by natural beauty. The idyllic Palouse region, known as the "Tuscany of America," is to the north of the city; the Blue Mountains are to the southwest; Hells Canyon National Recreation Area is to the south; and the Nez Perce National Historical Park is to the east. About 8 miles to the north you'll find the larger, twin cities of Clarkston, Washington and Lewiston, Idaho. This is where most amenities, such as grocery stores and shopping centers, are found as well — close enough to be convenient but distant enough to not spoil the rural splendor of Asotin.

Getting to Asotin by air is fairly easy. The Lewiston-Nez Perce Airport (LWS) is only an 12-minute drive away. This commercial airport has daily Delta Air Lines flights with service to Seattle, Washington and Salt Lake City, Utah. If you're on the road exploring the Pacific Northwest's pretty small towns, Asotin is a bit more difficult to access, but you'll see some spectacular countryside scenery on the way. While planning your trip, keep in mind there are no lodging options in Asotin; however, Clarkson and Lewiston have a wide range of hotels and vacation rentals available.