The Pacific Northwest's Prettiest Small Towns Blend Dramatic Views With Laid-Back Charm
For years, travelers flocked to the South, Northeast, or Midwestern regions in search of a charming escape from their everyday lives. However, the times are a-changing. More people are becoming enchanted with the Pacific Northwest and its multitude of delights, from staggeringly beautiful nature to some of the most charming towns in the United States.
Tourism to the picturesque Pacific Northwest region has been on the rise, but most visitors still think of this area as being all about big cities like Seattle and Portland. On the contrary, there is so much more to it than that. This magical, compact corner of America mainly consists of destinations in Oregon and Washington, but there are also a few sections of Idaho and northern California that are considered part of the province, too. The variety is spectacular.
Each of these states is obviously very different from one another, but they share one important thing in common: Stunning surroundings and welcoming communities that are absolutely perfect for a peaceful getaway. As many of these places are lesser known than major U.S. tourism hot spots, we had to dig deep to discover the prettiest towns across the Pacific Northwest. To get the insider details, we drew on insights from locals and visitors on Reddit threads to determine this final list of the most charming towns in the region (spoiler alert; get ready for some seriously epic views). Let's uncover some gems.
Cannon Beach, Oregon
Most people don't envision their beach holiday taking place in the north of the country, but the town of Cannon Beach in Oregon will make you reconsider that. This gorgeous municipality on the Pacific Coast is just an hour and thirty minutes outside of Portland, yet it feels completely removed from the big city. Cannon Beach is the epitome of a quaint town with a low-key atmosphere. In fact, as one person described it in r/OregonCoast, "Just know this about Cannon Beach — it has no chain stores, no fast food, no gas stations, no external lighted signs (like beer ads and business signs — neon light open signs are the only ones allowed, IIRC). It does have all the amenities you need to survive in town (e.g. grocery store, restaurants, shops) and there is a gas "station" at the RV park on the east side on 101 as you get into CB, but it does it's best to remain a super quaint, rustic beach town."
While it is a more rustic type of destination, Cannon Beach provides an undeniable charm and an extremely scenic environment where you can truly appreciate nature in its rawest form. There are unfettered views of the coastline and its crown jewel, a sea stack called the Haystack Rock that towers over the horizon and serves as a nesting place for puffins. At low tide, the shallow pools that are teeming with oceanic wildlife like starfish become accessible, and it can be an amazing experience for young children. If you're visiting in the early spring (March to April) or the beginning of winter (December to January), you may even be able to catch gray whales migrating.
Port Townsend, Washington
For a combination of water and mountains, head straight to the Washington town of Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Located right on the banks of the Puget Sound, this community has access to a wealth of water activities that are fun for the whole family. Visitors can go kayaking, sailing, swimming, fishing, or even crabbing here.
If you consider yourself more of a landlubber, there are plenty of things to do on Port Townsend's dry land. Fort Worden Historical State Park is in the heart of the community and offers approximately 12 miles of hiking trails that weave through the area's forests and beachfronts. If you want to extend the experience, you can go camping or even rent a house inside Fort Worden.
For the aesthetes, Port Townsend has many distinctive, beautiful buildings throughout the town that are ideal subjects for budding photographers. One person in r/Washington said that "If you like architecture, the Victorian buildings of PT will astound you. There is so much variety whether downtown, uptown, in the neighborhoods, or Fort Worden, you will never run out of stuff to explore. One of my favorite booksellers is also located in PT. Worth a visit for so many reasons!"
Sisters, Oregon
Whatever the tiny town of Sisters lacks in size, it makes up for in personality. The community is enveloped by Cascade Mountain peaks, including Three Fingered Jack, South Sister, and more. Although it has a population of fewer than 4,000 people in total, it's easy to enjoy this quiet, artsy Oregon town.
Where better to start than with a hearty meal? Despite being a small place, the culinary scene in Sisters really packs a punch. The town has a handful of laid-back, bar and grill-style establishments, such as Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, and a diverse array of other eateries, including Mexican food at Coco Loco and Nepalese dishes from High Camp Taphouse. Visitors particularly adore the homely charms of the Open Door, with one person in r/oregon raving, "Have dinner at the Open Door. We just ate there last month on our visit and it's some of the best food we've had in recent memory. The restaurant is also an art gallery, which is cool."
There are also plenty of festivals to catch here throughout the year. Since 1995, Sisters has been holding a Folk Festival every autumn. In the summer, the town puts on the vibrant Big Ponderoo Music Festival right in Village Green Park. There are also slightly more niche gatherings in Sisters, such as the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show, a unique event that has been going strong for half a century.
Sandpoint, Idaho
If you want to experience one of the most underrated, breathtaking mountain towns in the United States, book your next trip to Sandpoint in Idaho. You don't even have to compromise refreshing bodies of water to enjoy the peaks here, as Sandpoint is encircled by three mountain ranges (Cabinet, Selkirk, and Bitterroot) and is situated right next to the state's largest lake, the spectacular Lake Pend Oreille. The best of both worlds? That'll be Sandpoint.
It might not be the most iconic vacation destination in the whole country, but Sandpoint is definitely one of the loveliest for people who desire peace and quiet in nature on their getaway. Sandpoint was even honored as the "Most Beautiful Small Town" in the United States by Rand McNally and USA Today back in 2011. However, it's important to be realistic about the type of experience you'll get in this Pacific Northwest town. As one person in r/Idaho put it, "Personally my favorite is Sandpoint, but it's not for everyone. If you like calm, laid-back and not much going on (most of the time, although they do stay busy with the Mountain, constant events and summer concerts) it is great, but if you like late night entertainment, a lively art scene, seeing shows, trying out new bars/restaurants, and just the overall bustle of a city it definitely lacks (don't get me wrong there's good food and bars, but only a dozen of them). It's great if you love skiing, hiking and spending time on the water also."
Leavenworth, Washington
Europe is beloved for its culture, charm, and food, but you don't necessarily have to hop on a flight all the way across the pond to experience these things. All you have to do is make your way to Leavenworth in Washington. If you want to explore a German town without leaving the U.S., this is the one for you.
Even though this place looks like it belongs in rural Germany or France, it is actually located in the Pacific Northwest. One local in r/Washington broke down the background of how Leavenworth became so delightfully aesthetic, stating, "The town looked to Solvang, California, to see how to turn itself into a tourist attraction to revive the town. It worked. Just like Winthrop, Washington and it's Old West theme, Leavenworth was remade into a Bavarian-style town because of the surrounding mountains." Besides appreciating the exotic-feeling architecture, there are a few exciting things to do around the area.
For families, there is the Leavenworth Adventure Park, set right in the rolling hillsides of the Cascade Mountains. The park has numerous activities that take advantage of the stunning alpine environment, such as a climbing wall that even young children can tackle and a section where kids can dig for their own gems. The coup de grace of the park is the Tumwater Twister, Washington's first alpine coaster and a thrill ride that zooms through the mountains with one or two-person cars.
Dunsmuir, California
Northern California is on the outskirts of the Pacific Northwest region, so the Golden State town of Dunsmuir just makes the cut. The Sacramento River runs right through the adorable town, and it is in close proximity to some of California's many natural gems, such as Mount Shasta and Castle Crags State Park. Another natural wonder that makes Dunsmuir stand out is its collection of jaw-dropping waterfalls. The most well-known is Hedge Creek Falls, a darling cascade that waits at the end of a brief hike. For a slightly less busy spot that is just as enchanting, you can check out the 52-foot Mossbrae Falls instead.
As if all that organic beauty wasn't enough, the compact town even has its own bountiful botanical garden. As one former resident depicted in r/Waterfalls, "I used to live here, born just up the road. Siskiyou County is one of the most beautiful places on earth." Small but perfectly formed, Dunsmuir is a must on any quest to discover the best of the Pacific Northwest.
Wallace, Idaho
You wouldn't expect to find a thriving nightlife scene in a historic, little mountain town like Wallace, but that's exactly what you will find in this Gem State beauty. The city is rich in fun-loving breweries, such as the Wallace Brewing Company and North Idaho Mountain Brew. There are also places with yummy food and drinks, including Cogs Gastropub and City Limits Pub and Grill. Wallace even has a few funky dive bars, like Metals Bar and Silver Corner Bar. Some say that Wallace is the "Center of the Universe," and who are we to disagree? All of these joints are located only a few blocks away from each other, so it's very convenient for going on a safe bar crawl without needing transportation.
As much as people love the Wallace nightlife, they also appreciate the town's many eateries. As one person in r/Idaho explained, "To visit, it's a fun town in a beautiful part of the world. For its size, it also has some very good restaurants. While you're in that area, look up the Hiawatha Trail bike area. It's awesome." As the commenter mentioned, all this is surrounded by Idaho's gorgeous Silver Valley and the activities around that area. Many of the defunct 1,000 miles of mining roads through the region have been converted into one of the largest mountain biking, snowmobiling, and ATV trail networks on the planet. There are also mining tours and a range of interesting museums, from the Northern Pacific Depot Railroad Museum to the Wallace District Mining Museum.
Bellingham, Washington
Located on a bay of the same name, the cute town of Bellingham allows you to bask in Washington's natural beauty while enjoying the same vibes as Seattle without the crowds. While there are lots of great places to visit in Whatcom County, many people consider Bellingham one of the very best. As an individual in r/olympia divulged, "The main thing that tilts things in Bellingham's favor for me is recreation. Bellingham has a lot of really cool stuff both in and just outside of town. There are some great hikes and bike trails in the Chuckanuts. Lake Padden, Lake Whatcom and Galbraith Mountain are also easily accessible. The interurban trail and Boulevard Park are great for running."
While outdoor activities are the main highlight of Bellingham, the city is also a great food destination for a summer vacation. The Bellingham Farmers Market opens up every Saturday from April until the end of December. Additionally, there are so many restaurants to choose from that it's difficult to fit them all into a single trip. A few must-try establishments to start off with include Black Sheep, Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro, and the ultimate date-night spot, Storia Cucina.
Bend, Oregon
Do you want to spend your next trip participating in all types of outdoor activities, from caving to surfing and beyond? Then, pack that suitcase right now and make a beeline for a city where craft beer, art, and outdoor adventures unite. We're talking about the town of Bend in Oregon's Cascade Mountains. One resident portrayed it by writing in r/oregon, "I love Bend. Yes the outdoors are HUGE in Bend. So much to do. The best part though in my opinion is the weather/views. You will get more snow and cold in Bend in the winter but 80% of your time in Bend you can go outside and do anything." That person is completely correct — Bend is packed full of things to do. While it's nice at any time of the year, the community really blossoms during the summer, as pleasant hiking trails open up around the area and it's warm enough to enjoy the numerous activities of the Cascade Lakes and the Deschutes River.
From adrenaline-pumping adventures like whitewater rafting and tubing to calmer options, such as stand-up paddleboarding and fly fishing. It's even possible to go spelunking underground in one of the many local caves (if subterranean exploring is your vibe), and surfing is available at the Bend Whitewater Park, with three flows of rapids that vary in difficulty. When you're worn out on sports, Bend offers a pretty solid shopping scene. There's a really cool outdoor mall called the Old Mill District, and numerous independent boutique shops throughout the town.
Poulsbo, Washington
If you've never heard of Poulsbo before, it needs to be on your radar when you're on the search for delightful towns in thePacific Northwest (or anywhere in the United States). Poulsbo is so breathtaking that it's often called Washington's "Little Norway" for its pretty, walkable downtown that exudes a distinctly Scandinavian energy. To the west, you can make out the snow-capped Olympic Mountains in the distance, and the peaceful Liberty Bay is on the other side of the town. That idyllic mix of land and water makes the region special.
While it's a fairly tight-knit community of around 12,000 residents, Poulsbo is still a very lively one. There are free family-friendly concerts at the waterfront throughout the whole summer and a farmers market up until late December, along with other events like the Poulsbo Arts Festival in August. To complement the views and activities, Poulsbo has a delicious food and drink scene throughout town.
One visitor in r/Seattle even claimed that "Poulsbo is one of our favorite places to go to day trips. Its a beautiful waterfront downtown with a few nice restaurants. Paella Bar beats any tapas restaurant in Seattle." The Spanish restaurant that the Redditor refers to is called Burrata Bistro, and it lives up to those expectations and more. In the evening, you could also hit one of Poulsbo's lively bars to finish off the day, such as the Brass Kraken Pub right near the water. If you're on a romantic trip, head to State 42 Wines.
Brookings, Oregon
Instead of spending your next vacation stuck inside crowded museums or visiting underwhelming historical sites, seize the opportunity to witness the beauty of whales swimming through their natural habitat. It's all waiting in the Oregon town of Brookings, one of the best destinations for whale watching in the Pacific Northwest and America as a whole. The best time to see gray whales here is from December to March, when the animals migrate south to Mexico. It is a sight you will never forget.
However, it is possible to catch a glimpse of these magnificent mammals at any time of the year, depending on your luck. The town recommends investing in a good pair of binoculars to increase your chances of spotting the whales from the shoreline. You should also go looking for them in the early morning.
Even if you don't manage to spot a whale, there are plenty of ways to appreciate Brookings' optimal location. For instance, you could possibly come across sea lions, pelicans, and even seals on Viator's Ocean Kayaking Experience from Brookings. Former visitors often develop a true sense of loyalty to this small town. One person broke down their love of Brookings in r/OregonCoast, writing, "Brookings is one of my favorite places in the Oregon Coast. Short drive to see coastal redwoods too. Brookings is a rather quiet place so be ready to spend time hiking different trails, beach combing, and sightseeing."
Methodology
This list was compiled by first consulting mega-threads on Reddit and blogs that outlined people's top picks for delightful towns in the Pacific Northwest. Once we compiled a list of potential destinations, we conducted in-depth research into each individual location to gather authentic, firsthand accounts that would help us determine the best towns for this collection. We were looking for Pacific Northwest towns that offered visitors scenic views and a unique charm, while still having plenty of adventures and activities going on in and around the area to keep travelers busy. Finally, we wrapped up by looking into the specific highlights and important information about each place on the town's official website, Google Maps, and other travel websites.