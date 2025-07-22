The Pacific Northwest's Prettiest Small Towns Blend Dramatic Views With Laid-Back Charm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For years, travelers flocked to the South, Northeast, or Midwestern regions in search of a charming escape from their everyday lives. However, the times are a-changing. More people are becoming enchanted with the Pacific Northwest and its multitude of delights, from staggeringly beautiful nature to some of the most charming towns in the United States.

Tourism to the picturesque Pacific Northwest region has been on the rise, but most visitors still think of this area as being all about big cities like Seattle and Portland. On the contrary, there is so much more to it than that. This magical, compact corner of America mainly consists of destinations in Oregon and Washington, but there are also a few sections of Idaho and northern California that are considered part of the province, too. The variety is spectacular.

Each of these states is obviously very different from one another, but they share one important thing in common: Stunning surroundings and welcoming communities that are absolutely perfect for a peaceful getaway. As many of these places are lesser known than major U.S. tourism hot spots, we had to dig deep to discover the prettiest towns across the Pacific Northwest. To get the insider details, we drew on insights from locals and visitors on Reddit threads to determine this final list of the most charming towns in the region (spoiler alert; get ready for some seriously epic views). Let's uncover some gems.