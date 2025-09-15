The Northwest's Most Idyllic Region Best Known As 'Tuscany Of America' Thrives In Fall With Golden Colored Hills
Washington state has its own unique beauty, probably best known for the dramatic mountains and rocky beaches of its Pacific coastline. But the eastern part of the state has plenty to explore, too, including a region where you can drive past sweeping, gentle, round dunes that stretch as far as one can see, and feels like living in Italy's Tuscan countryside, with its undulating hills and vineyards.
The Palouse, nestled in southeast Washington and southwestern Idaho, is one of the Northwest's most idyllic regions, often described as the "Tuscany of America." Here, you can embark on a wine and waterfall road trip to unearth stunning sites along one scenic route. The vast, lush greenery and rolling hills that distinguish the Palouse make a perfect backdrop for many photographers; the change of seasons brings a palette of colors that paint the wide landscape in hues of vibrant green and golden amber. During spring and summer, the green of the ground perfectly complements the blue sky scattered with clouds, while in autumn, the hills turn ochre, golden, and amber, thanks also to a dim light cast by the sun.
If you're looking to visit the Palouse region, the closest city with its own airport is Spokane, less than an hour and a half away. The farmlands and rolling hills of the Palouse are located between the Palouse River and State Route 27. Most people visit the region between May and August. From May to June, you can admire both yellow fields of canola and wildflowers and lush green fields. From mid-July, the terrain becomes yellow again and fully grown, preparing for August. Overall, the temperature is pleasant and mild, with warm summers and moderate winters.
Palouse's origins and what to visit in autumn
The soft sound of the word Palouse hints at a French origin. Some academics think that French-Canadian fur traders, who once transited the region, modified the name of the Native inhabitants — called Palus, Palloatpallah, Pelusha — naming the area Pelouse, which means "short, thick grass", later becoming Palouse. It may sound surprising, but the Palouse region was once a large glacial landscape. Fast forward to today, and it has turned into fertile soil that supports a harvest of crops, such as wheat, lentils, and barley.
The Palouse region comes alive throughout the year thanks to seasonal events, but if you happen to visit during autumn, you'll find the Palouse Days in September, with entertaining shows ranging from live music events and pancake day to quilt shows and parades. Over the last two weekends of October, enjoy a thrilling atmosphere brimming with Halloween decorations. The Haunted Palouse turns spooky with child-friendly activities, such as pumpkin painting, kids' funfair stalls, and magicians, along with adult fun with zombie hunts, a haunted house, and street fairs.
On the other hand, if you look for a tranquil escape, the fall season in the Palouse's Kamiak Butte County Park offers scenic views of the valley. Located less than a 10-minute drive from the town of Palouse, the park provides a camping site with picnic tables, fire pits, and cute chipmunks.
Along the Palouse Scenic Byway
While on the road from Spokane along the Palouse Scenic Byway, take a break to explore the Palouse Falls State Park, spanning 94 acres and featuring a lofty waterfall. Along the way through the Palouse region, you'll drive past the town of Pullman. The city offers outdoor activities along Bill Chipman Palouse Trail — a seven-mile bike trail up to Moscow, Idaho — a walk in the Lawson Garden around its rose garden that is an ideal location for bird watching as well, or, if you enjoy playing golf, visit the Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
A must-visit is Steptoe Butte, a State Park Heritage Site. From the parking area, you'll have a stunning, sweeping view of the land, but you can also hike, bike, or drive along the winding road. Close to Steptoe Butte lies Colfax, a town that became popular due to the infamous St. Ignatius Hospital. Now permanently closed, the site is known for paranormal activities, and visitors can join ghost tours.
If you wish to stay overnight, look into accommodations in nearby cities like Pullman, Moscow, or Colfax. The Palouse region provides several dining options, too. In Pullman, try the Lumberyard Food Hall, which offers several restaurants in one location, or The Black Cyprus, an elegant eatery with a succulent menu. Washington state offers world-class wine destinations that combine adventure and serenity, so taste locally crafted wines at Lindsay Creek Vineyard — one of the most prominent wineries on the Idaho side of the Palouse region — and Seven Hills Winery, one of the first and main contributors to the region's development. The shop provides different options of wine tastings.