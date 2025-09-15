The Northwest's Most Idyllic Region Best Known As 'Tuscany Of America' Thrives In Fall With Golden Colored Hills

Washington state has its own unique beauty, probably best known for the dramatic mountains and rocky beaches of its Pacific coastline. But the eastern part of the state has plenty to explore, too, including a region where you can drive past sweeping, gentle, round dunes that stretch as far as one can see, and feels like living in Italy's Tuscan countryside, with its undulating hills and vineyards.

The Palouse, nestled in southeast Washington and southwestern Idaho, is one of the Northwest's most idyllic regions, often described as the "Tuscany of America." Here, you can embark on a wine and waterfall road trip to unearth stunning sites along one scenic route. The vast, lush greenery and rolling hills that distinguish the Palouse make a perfect backdrop for many photographers; the change of seasons brings a palette of colors that paint the wide landscape in hues of vibrant green and golden amber. During spring and summer, the green of the ground perfectly complements the blue sky scattered with clouds, while in autumn, the hills turn ochre, golden, and amber, thanks also to a dim light cast by the sun.

If you're looking to visit the Palouse region, the closest city with its own airport is Spokane, less than an hour and a half away. The farmlands and rolling hills of the Palouse are located between the Palouse River and State Route 27. Most people visit the region between May and August. From May to June, you can admire both yellow fields of canola and wildflowers and lush green fields. From mid-July, the terrain becomes yellow again and fully grown, preparing for August. Overall, the temperature is pleasant and mild, with warm summers and moderate winters.