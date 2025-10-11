Hawaii's Hidden Gem Drive Is A Scenic Getaway From Tourist Crowds With Ocean And Waterfall Views

At just 4 miles long, it can be easy to overlook Hawaii's Pepeekeo Scenic Drive. But if you're hoping to get a bit off the beaten path with some truly unbeatable views, you won't want to miss it. Just a short way away from Hilo, one of Hawaii's most underrated cities for a tropical vacation, Pepeekeo Scenic Drive is a stretch of Old Mamalahoa Highway on the Big Island. Also known as Onomea Scenic Drive, it takes just half an hour to drive straight through, but trust us, you'll want to leave time to make stops.

To access this paradisal drive, you can start between mile markers 7 and 8 on Highway 19, or after mile marker 11, where it leads off of the highway. "The twists and turns were incredible and the vegetation on both sides of the road was lush and colorful — driving the 4 miles stretch felt like driving through a winding tunnel carved inside a jungle," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "I had to turn back and drive it one more time!" To reach Hilo, fly into Hilo International Airport, just a few miles away from downtown (if coming from Kona International Airport, Hilo is about an hour and a half away by car). You'll find plenty of accommodation options in and around Hilo, like the 3-star The Inn at Kulaniapia Falls, which offers lush scenery (with waterfall access!) and includes breakfast.