Hawaii's Hidden Gem Drive Is A Scenic Getaway From Tourist Crowds With Ocean And Waterfall Views
At just 4 miles long, it can be easy to overlook Hawaii's Pepeekeo Scenic Drive. But if you're hoping to get a bit off the beaten path with some truly unbeatable views, you won't want to miss it. Just a short way away from Hilo, one of Hawaii's most underrated cities for a tropical vacation, Pepeekeo Scenic Drive is a stretch of Old Mamalahoa Highway on the Big Island. Also known as Onomea Scenic Drive, it takes just half an hour to drive straight through, but trust us, you'll want to leave time to make stops.
To access this paradisal drive, you can start between mile markers 7 and 8 on Highway 19, or after mile marker 11, where it leads off of the highway. "The twists and turns were incredible and the vegetation on both sides of the road was lush and colorful — driving the 4 miles stretch felt like driving through a winding tunnel carved inside a jungle," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "I had to turn back and drive it one more time!" To reach Hilo, fly into Hilo International Airport, just a few miles away from downtown (if coming from Kona International Airport, Hilo is about an hour and a half away by car). You'll find plenty of accommodation options in and around Hilo, like the 3-star The Inn at Kulaniapia Falls, which offers lush scenery (with waterfall access!) and includes breakfast.
What to see on Pepeekeo Scenic Drive
Despite its short length, Pepeekeo Scenic Drive is full of unforgettable scenery, with its turquoise ocean views and lush jungle dotted by waterfalls, not to mention narrow historic bridges and mesmerizing overlooks. One unmissable stop is the Hawai'i Tropical Bioreserve and Garden, which is a gem for nature lovers, photographers, and more, with over 2,500 types of plant species. Regular adult admission is $32, and the garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Another must-see is arguably one of the most gorgeous waterfalls in Hawaii, Akaka Falls. Reaching the 442-foot-tall cascades requires just a short walk. Just keep in mind that it's located within Akaka Falls State Park, where there's a $5 entrance fee for non-residents and a $10 parking fee. "Well worth the price of admission," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor. "This is a place to slow down, soak in the beauty ... It really is a tropical paradise."
If you're up for some more adventure, Pepeekeo also leads to Waipiʻo Valley, one of the most exciting things to do on Hawaii's Big Island. Originally an epicenter of political and religious life among ancient Hawaiians, today, it's a mystical valley with show-stopping scenery. Just keep in mind that it can be dangerous to visit, and you'll need a four-wheel drive if you're planning to explore by vehicle. Even if you choose not to explore the valley, you can still enjoy a truly unparalleled view. Don't skip the Onomea Bay overlook either, for stunning ocean landscapes. Either enjoy the scenery from above, or follow a 1-mile path down to the water for more idyllic views.