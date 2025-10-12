This Undeniably Breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountain Attraction Is A Historic Tunnel Surrounded By Swiss-Like Alps

If you love local history and nature views, the East Coast's Blue Ridge Mountain range is a must-visit destination. The region is home to beautiful landscapes, one of America's most underrated wine regions, and the world's "Gem Capital." You may be surprised to know that you can also get a taste of Europe in the American South by heading to the tiny town of Little Switzerland, a featured spot along the Blue Ridge Parkway, punctuated by a picturesque tunnel located at milepost 333.4. This North Carolina gem is home to the striking Little Switzerland Tunnel.

This 575-foot-long tunnel was built in the mid-20th century, though the masonry outside the east entrance was not added until the mid-1950s and 1960s. This is said to be the case for most tunnels along the Blue Ridge Parkway. If you're driving into the mountain region, it serves as a gateway deeper into the Blue Ridge. Driving into the area, travelers can see panoramic views of the mountain range. On the other side of the tunnel, you'll drive through lush, dense forests and scenic green hills, reminiscent of the Swiss Alps.

The Little Switzerland Tunnel is one of the Blue Ridge Parkway's 26 tunnels. Travelers are encouraged to stop, stretch their legs, and admire the tunnel up close. The structure is actually a relic of the parkway project that was first conceptualized in 1933 with the participation of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.