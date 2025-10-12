This Undeniably Breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountain Attraction Is A Historic Tunnel Surrounded By Swiss-Like Alps
If you love local history and nature views, the East Coast's Blue Ridge Mountain range is a must-visit destination. The region is home to beautiful landscapes, one of America's most underrated wine regions, and the world's "Gem Capital." You may be surprised to know that you can also get a taste of Europe in the American South by heading to the tiny town of Little Switzerland, a featured spot along the Blue Ridge Parkway, punctuated by a picturesque tunnel located at milepost 333.4. This North Carolina gem is home to the striking Little Switzerland Tunnel.
This 575-foot-long tunnel was built in the mid-20th century, though the masonry outside the east entrance was not added until the mid-1950s and 1960s. This is said to be the case for most tunnels along the Blue Ridge Parkway. If you're driving into the mountain region, it serves as a gateway deeper into the Blue Ridge. Driving into the area, travelers can see panoramic views of the mountain range. On the other side of the tunnel, you'll drive through lush, dense forests and scenic green hills, reminiscent of the Swiss Alps.
The Little Switzerland Tunnel is one of the Blue Ridge Parkway's 26 tunnels. Travelers are encouraged to stop, stretch their legs, and admire the tunnel up close. The structure is actually a relic of the parkway project that was first conceptualized in 1933 with the participation of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Planning your visit to the Little Switzerland Tunnel
Little Switzerland is the aptly named home of the Little Switzerland Tunnel. Owing its name to its natural surroundings reminiscent of the Swiss Alps, Little Switzerland was established in 1910 as a summer holiday destination. Today, it continues to win the hearts of travelers with its small-town charm, Swiss-style architecture, and proximity to North Carolinian outdoor fun. It offers plenty of spots to fuel up, including cafés and restaurants, and some small souvenir shops for those who like to collect items from every place they visit.
Nicknamed "the jewel of the Blue Ridge Parkway," Little Switzerland has an abundance of activities beyond the tunnel. That said, it's important to note that most of its shops, restaurants, and even hotels close at the end of October only to open again in April. Little Switzerland and its eponymous tunnel are located a two-hour drive from Charlotte if you're driving from central North Carolina, or a 2-hour and 45-minute drive from Knoxville if you're coming from Tennessee.
If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Asheville Regional Airport, located about an hour southwest of the Little Switzerland Tunnel by car. And if you're looking to stay overnight, the Switzerland Inn is a beloved local favorite offering cozy rooms with mountain views just half a mile from the tunnel.