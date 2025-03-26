The Blue Ridge Mountains Hides One Of America's Most Underrated Wine Regions With Renowned Flavors And Views

If you prefer to stay as close to the vines as possible, consider booking a cabin at or near the wineries. There are, of course, plenty of hotels, quaint inns, and bed and breakfasts to choose from within Yadkin Valley's towns, too. To walk through the vineyards to the tasting room, consider booking The Cottage at Haze Gray Vineyards. For a historic stay, book a room at The Mast Farm Inn which dates to the 1800s. Those looking to unwind at a world-class spa will find just that at The Lodge at Chetola Resort.

Depending on the style of accommodation you're looking for, prices range from roughly $90 for a room to $300 per night for a private cabin. And don't forget your swimsuit and hiking shoes. You'll want to take advantage of local trails before taking a dip at your hotel pool, Lake Hampton, or the Yadkin River.

If you go and want to enjoy more indoor activities after spending time outdoors at the wineries, consider exploring the areas can't-miss cultural attractions. The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and the Yadkin Quilt Trail both offer enriching and immersive art exhibits. The arts center is typically open Monday through Friday and allows the public to see artists' studios, attend art classes, and view art at local galleries. Meanwhile, the Yadkin County Quilt Trails offer a glimpse of Blue Ridge heritage with quilt blocks displayed on barns and businesses to honor local farming and quilting traditions. Drive along the trail anytime to spot the unique designs or stop by the Yadkin County Visitor Center between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, and seasonally between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.