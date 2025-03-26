The Blue Ridge Mountains Hides One Of America's Most Underrated Wine Regions With Renowned Flavors And Views
North Carolina is an incredibly diverse state with white-sand beaches, breathtaking mountains, and, perhaps most unexpectedly, an excellent wine country. Nestled among the Blue Ridge Mountains, Yadkin Valley produces award-winning wines from a dozen vineyards making it one of the most underrated wine regions in the United States. Located between four towns, Mount Airy, Dobson, Elkin, and Pilot Mountain, the area is home to a total of 18 wineries — plus four breweries and a distillery to boot. Paired with delectable local restaurants (like the lauded culinary scene just off the Blue Ridge Parkway) and lush valley views, it's high time to plan a visit.
It's easy to enjoy the area anytime, but spring and fall are some of the most memorable times to visit Yadkin Valley's wineries. Between March and May, the valley experiences blooming vines and fewer people inside the wineries' tasting rooms. Meanwhile, fall offers a chance to experience the vineyards' harvest. The mild weather of these seasons is also optimal for hitting the region's more than 500 miles of cycling routes that pass many of the area's vineyards. But visitors can also book local wine tours aboard a shuttle to safely enjoy the wineries.
Planning your stay
If you prefer to stay as close to the vines as possible, consider booking a cabin at or near the wineries. There are, of course, plenty of hotels, quaint inns, and bed and breakfasts to choose from within Yadkin Valley's towns, too. To walk through the vineyards to the tasting room, consider booking The Cottage at Haze Gray Vineyards. For a historic stay, book a room at The Mast Farm Inn which dates to the 1800s. Those looking to unwind at a world-class spa will find just that at The Lodge at Chetola Resort.
Depending on the style of accommodation you're looking for, prices range from roughly $90 for a room to $300 per night for a private cabin. And don't forget your swimsuit and hiking shoes. You'll want to take advantage of local trails before taking a dip at your hotel pool, Lake Hampton, or the Yadkin River.
If you go and want to enjoy more indoor activities after spending time outdoors at the wineries, consider exploring the areas can't-miss cultural attractions. The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and the Yadkin Quilt Trail both offer enriching and immersive art exhibits. The arts center is typically open Monday through Friday and allows the public to see artists' studios, attend art classes, and view art at local galleries. Meanwhile, the Yadkin County Quilt Trails offer a glimpse of Blue Ridge heritage with quilt blocks displayed on barns and businesses to honor local farming and quilting traditions. Drive along the trail anytime to spot the unique designs or stop by the Yadkin County Visitor Center between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, and seasonally between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
How to reach Yadkin Valley
To reach and make the most of your time in this region of North Carolina, travelers will need the use of a car — whether you drive there or fly to the nearest airport. Yadkin Valley is roughly the same distance from the three closest airports including Asheville, Charlotte, and Greensboro. The valley is about 94 miles from the Asheville regional airport using I-40, which is an hour and 45-minute drive. Both Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 79 miles away, and Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, 99 miles from the valley, take about an hour and a half drive.
So, regardless of when you plan to visit Yadkin Valley to drink in the breathtaking views, nearby waterfalls (and plenty of glasses of wine), be sure to plan enough time to enjoy the area once you arrive. Whether you include the spacious valley on a road trip through North Carolina's mountains or to the famed beaches with free-roaming horses, Yadkin Valley is a little-known gem ready to be experienced.