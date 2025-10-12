Why Chicago Might Be The Best Place To Celebrate Oktoberfest Outside Of Germany
Raise a beer stein and break out the lederhosen, Oktoberfest is celebrated around the world every year. If you want to join in the festivities without flying to Germany, you can celebrate in the U.S. by planning your trip to Chicago. The unexpected Midwest city is home to a massive annual beer festival and an array of German-inspired events throughout the month of October. Brimming with beer, bratwurst, live music, carnival rides, and family-friendly fun, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
The traditional Oktoberfest in Munich kicks off in late September, but there are plenty of places in Chicago where you can embrace the spirit of the beloved festival year-round. From beer gardens serving German sausage platters and imported brews to German-American restaurants with traditional Bavarian dishes and live music on the weekends, you don't have to wait until the fall to celebrate in the Windy City. Better yet, you don't have to go all the way to Germany either.
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Chicago
If you're flying to Chicago to celebrate Oktoberfest, landing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) or Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) will place you close to all the action. Start the festivities by heading to the Fulton Market district for the city's largest Oktoberfest, Oktoberfest Nation. The five-week festival is open to all ages, so you can bring the family along to join in the fun. Grab a stein of authentic Bavarian beer, munch on a giant pretzel, and head to the Hofbräu München Stage to catch live sets from German Oompah bands. Be sure to dress in your Bavarian best for the costume contest. Or, if you don't have any lederhosen lying around, you can shop for German threads at the festival. With carnival rides and games for the kids, there's plenty to keep the whole family entertained for the day.
If you're looking for an event you can bring your fur babies to, check out Barktoberfest. Held each year at Cody's Public House in Lakeview, the dog-friendly festival is presented by Chicago Canine Rescue, featuring free pup cups, $6 drink specials, raffle prizes, stein-holding contests for the humans, and adorable pup cup-holding challenges for the dogs.
Another event you won't want to miss is St. Benedict's Oktoberfest. Commencing the first weekend of October at the St. Benedict Parish located north of Lincoln Park – Chicago's most sought-after neighborhood with direct lake access, a free zoo, and beautiful trees – the festival has been held annually since 1966, making it the oldest Oktoberfest in Chicago. Traditional German food and drink are readily available, while the fun-filled activities include pretzel-eating contests, karaoke, and dance parties.
Get a taste of Germany year-round in Chicago
If your travels don't take you to Chicago during Oktoberfest, there are still plenty of places where you can experience Bavarian-style charm year-round. Nestled in the heart of the Chicago Loop, The Berghoff is one of the city's oldest restaurants, dating back to 1898. Family-owned and operated, the historic restaurant embraces its international roots with a menu of classic German fare, including hearty potato pancakes, Bavarian pretzels with homemade beer cheese, and an array of scrumptious schnitzel entrées. Of course, the festivities ramp up during Oktoberfest, with live music and seasonal drink specials offered from late September through October.
Another classic family-run establishment to visit is Edelweiss. The German American restaurant has been a Windy City staple since 1972, beloved for its rustic atmosphere and signature dishes like cheesy spätzle, stuffed cabbage rolls, and traditional German meatloaf. Hosting live music and events throughout the year, Oktoberfest is an especially lively time at Edelweiss, filled with yodeling, stein-holding, and costume contests.
To enjoy outdoor brews and bites, head to Kaiser Tiger. The neighborhood gastropub features the biggest beer garden in the West Loop, specializing in beer, bacon, and sausage. Sip on a German-imported beer, munch on a massive platter of sausage, and enjoy a variety of patio games during the summer, like bocce ball and life-size Connect Four.