Why Chicago Might Be The Best Place To Celebrate Oktoberfest Outside Of Germany

If you're flying to Chicago to celebrate Oktoberfest, landing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) or Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) will place you close to all the action. Start the festivities by heading to the Fulton Market district for the city's largest Oktoberfest, Oktoberfest Nation. The five-week festival is open to all ages, so you can bring the family along to join in the fun. Grab a stein of authentic Bavarian beer, munch on a giant pretzel, and head to the Hofbräu München Stage to catch live sets from German Oompah bands. Be sure to dress in your Bavarian best for the costume contest. Or, if you don't have any lederhosen lying around, you can shop for German threads at the festival. With carnival rides and games for the kids, there's plenty to keep the whole family entertained for the day.

If you're looking for an event you can bring your fur babies to, check out Barktoberfest. Held each year at Cody's Public House in Lakeview, the dog-friendly festival is presented by Chicago Canine Rescue, featuring free pup cups, $6 drink specials, raffle prizes, stein-holding contests for the humans, and adorable pup cup-holding challenges for the dogs.

Another event you won't want to miss is St. Benedict's Oktoberfest. Commencing the first weekend of October at the St. Benedict Parish located north of Lincoln Park – Chicago's most sought-after neighborhood with direct lake access, a free zoo, and beautiful trees – the festival has been held annually since 1966, making it the oldest Oktoberfest in Chicago. Traditional German food and drink are readily available, while the fun-filled activities include pretzel-eating contests, karaoke, and dance parties.