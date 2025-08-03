The Heart Of Chicago Is A Lively Waterfront Neighborhood With Diverse Dining, Iconic Attractions, And Artsy Charm

Even if you've never visited Chicago before, you've likely seen the Loop in photos or on your TV screen. This downtown neighborhood is located in the heart of the city, with Chicago's elevated train, the El, forming a literal circle around the 35 blocks that make up the lively waterfront area.

Situated on the banks of Lake Michigan and bordered on two sides by the Chicago River, the Loop is much more than the city's business and financial district. Home to world-class museums, theaters, public art, historic architecture, and parks, it's a playground for any art lover. And for foodies, there is an endless selection, ranging from casual eateries serving up Chicago classics to upscale fine dining and rooftop bars.

While it may seem like this downtown area would be reserved for tourists and commuters, the hefty rental rates, which at the time of this writing average around $2,946 for a 1-bedroom apartment (via Rentcafe), aren't keeping residents away. According to The Chicago Loop Alliance, the area is Chicago's fastest-growing neighborhood, attracting diverse residents who want to be in the center of the action.