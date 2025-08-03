The Heart Of Chicago Is A Lively Waterfront Neighborhood With Diverse Dining, Iconic Attractions, And Artsy Charm
Even if you've never visited Chicago before, you've likely seen the Loop in photos or on your TV screen. This downtown neighborhood is located in the heart of the city, with Chicago's elevated train, the El, forming a literal circle around the 35 blocks that make up the lively waterfront area.
Situated on the banks of Lake Michigan and bordered on two sides by the Chicago River, the Loop is much more than the city's business and financial district. Home to world-class museums, theaters, public art, historic architecture, and parks, it's a playground for any art lover. And for foodies, there is an endless selection, ranging from casual eateries serving up Chicago classics to upscale fine dining and rooftop bars.
While it may seem like this downtown area would be reserved for tourists and commuters, the hefty rental rates, which at the time of this writing average around $2,946 for a 1-bedroom apartment (via Rentcafe), aren't keeping residents away. According to The Chicago Loop Alliance, the area is Chicago's fastest-growing neighborhood, attracting diverse residents who want to be in the center of the action.
Chicago's best art and culture in the Loop
Part of what makes the Loop so special is the sheer amount of cultural activities to see and do. It's home to the iconic Millennium Park, anchored by Anish Kapoor's bean-shaped "Cloud Gate" sculpture, as well as the Art Institute of Chicago. Here, you can spend all afternoon taking in famous works of art by legendary artists like Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, and Claude Monet.
If you're an architecture buff — or are just curious about why the city has so many skyscrapers — a visit to the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) is a must. After exploring the center's exhibitions on Chicago's urban development, take their 90-minute cruise. Passengers consistently rave about this trip, which is considered one of the best city cruises in America. It was also named as one of the Best Experiences in the U.S. in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards. Along the way, an expert volunteer from CAC will share their knowledge of architectural jewels like the Willis Tower as you float down the Chicago River.
The Loop is also home to the Chicago Theater District, which proves that you don't need to go to Broadway to see high-quality shows. Before moving to the Great White Way, many productions came to one of five theaters based in the Loop. The Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, and Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place have hosted shows like "Hamilton," Pretty Woman," and "The Lion King."
Where to eat and drink in the Loop
Chicago might be great for art and culture, but we all know what we really came for: the food. This is where the Loop really shines. With over 7,300 restaurants, Chicago is a food lover's paradise, and the Loop accounts for a large number of these eateries. So, where should you start? If you want to step back in time, grab a cocktail at Palmer House, one of America's longest-operating hotels. The Lockwood Bar will transport you back to the Gilded Age as you sit among magnificent frescoes and Tiffany lamps.
Once you're done, consider stopping by The Berghoff, one of the city's oldest and most iconic restaurants. Impressively, it's been run by members of the same family for over 125 years and is a reliable spot for German cuisine. Be sure to try a beer, which is brewed in-house. Looking for pizza? Pizano's Pizza & Pasta and Flo & Santos get consistent mentions in the subreddit r/chicagofood. The best part of eating in the Loop? Once you are done, you can walk it off in Grant Park and, if you're in town from May to October, take in the spectacular water show at the Buckingham Fountain.
Ready to make your way to the Loop? If you want to stay in the thick of the action, expect to pay a premium. According to Trip.com, tourists should expect to spend anywhere from $150 to $400 a night. If you're on a budget, consider staying in the artsy neighborhood of Wicker Park in West Town, where rooms range from $90 to $250 a night, and you can arrive downtown in 20 minutes on the CTA Blue Line.