Something you can hop right into in America's Midwest is its popular beer culture. From German-inspired breweries in cities like Milwaukee to checking out why National Geographic dubs Cincinnati "America's Oktoberfest capital," the region offers a rich blend of tradition and innovation that draws beer lovers from all over. In fact, in the mid-1800s, beer was one of Cincinnati's biggest industries. Now, you can shop, sip, and stroll with alcohol in the area's downtown district, making it a prime location to host the annual traditional German festival.

According to Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the city's festival that began in the mid-'70s has grown to over 800,000 guests, and it's only expected to get bigger. While the event is called Oktoberfest, it occurs at the end of September for one weekend, featuring everything from traditional German music to bratwurst-eating contests, stein hoisting, and even the world's largest chicken dance. Attendees dress in dirndls and lederhosen, turning Cincinnati's downtown into a lively, beer-filled Bavarian celebration that rivals some of Europe's best. Whether you're a craft beer connoisseur or just there for the pretzels and polka, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati offers an unforgettable taste of Midwestern charm and German heritage.