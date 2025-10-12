Connecticut's Verdant Refuge Is A Leafy New England Escape With Forest Trails And Wildlife‑filled Serenity

Tucked away in West Hartford is an unlikely contender for one of New England's best nature escapes. It's the West Hartford Reservoirs, where you'll find numerous winding trails, wildlife, and lots of gorgeous woodland views. If you're looking for a natural oasis in Connecticut, this is it. This expansive water treatment facility is home to 3,000 acres of forests and trails across the West Hartford Reservoirs and the nearby Reservoir 6. Whether you're craving some hiking or biking, a place to picnic, or even ski or snowshoe with 30 miles of paved and gravel roads, this is one of Connecticut's gems.

Although you'll find a range of options from easy walks to more challenging routes, one of the most popular paths is undoubtedly the "Red Loop," a 3.4-mile trail that winds through the numerous reservoirs in the area as well as a pond. Great for running, hiking, or biking, you're treated to some of the reservoirs' most scenic and peaceful woodland views. For more of a challenge, embark on the Metacomet Trail, which leads toward stunning hillside and valley views. Keep your eye out for wildlife, too — you may see anything from bald eagles and red-tailed hawks, to bears and bobcats. Its plant life is also notable, with lots of wildflowers and other native plants, not to mention gorgeous oak, maple, and pine trees. "Amazing scenery, hiking, biking and walking trails," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Well-maintained and it's sometimes hard to believe it's in West Hartford!"