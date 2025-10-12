Connecticut's Verdant Refuge Is A Leafy New England Escape With Forest Trails And Wildlife‑filled Serenity
Tucked away in West Hartford is an unlikely contender for one of New England's best nature escapes. It's the West Hartford Reservoirs, where you'll find numerous winding trails, wildlife, and lots of gorgeous woodland views. If you're looking for a natural oasis in Connecticut, this is it. This expansive water treatment facility is home to 3,000 acres of forests and trails across the West Hartford Reservoirs and the nearby Reservoir 6. Whether you're craving some hiking or biking, a place to picnic, or even ski or snowshoe with 30 miles of paved and gravel roads, this is one of Connecticut's gems.
Although you'll find a range of options from easy walks to more challenging routes, one of the most popular paths is undoubtedly the "Red Loop," a 3.4-mile trail that winds through the numerous reservoirs in the area as well as a pond. Great for running, hiking, or biking, you're treated to some of the reservoirs' most scenic and peaceful woodland views. For more of a challenge, embark on the Metacomet Trail, which leads toward stunning hillside and valley views. Keep your eye out for wildlife, too — you may see anything from bald eagles and red-tailed hawks, to bears and bobcats. Its plant life is also notable, with lots of wildflowers and other native plants, not to mention gorgeous oak, maple, and pine trees. "Amazing scenery, hiking, biking and walking trails," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Well-maintained and it's sometimes hard to believe it's in West Hartford!"
How to visit West Hartford Reservoir
The reservoirs are located at 1420 Farmington Avenue, just about 35 minutes away by car from Bradley International Airport, and just under an hour from Tweed New Haven Airport. The reservoirs are open daily throughout the year, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Hours are sunrise to sunset, with gates closing half an hour before sunset.
For your time in West Hartford, the Victorian-style Farmington Inn and Suites is one of the area's most charming accommodations. The well-rated bed and breakfast offers features like free breakfast, free parking, a fitness center, and an onsite restaurant, and is located on a picturesque, tree-lined street. To experience more incredible nature, New England brims with enchanting, whimsical gardens, and Wickham Park, one of Connecticut's most stunning, is just 20 minutes from West Hartford. Right in town, you'll also find the breathtaking Helen S Kaman Rose Garden, a charming, historic, fragrant New England gem.