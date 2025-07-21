New England Brims With Enchanting, Whimsical Gardens. Here Are The Best To Tour, According To Visitors
New England is known for its remarkable fall foliage and snowy small towns. But come spring through early autumn, its gardens absolutely steal the show. Across the region, you'll find a stunning variety of green spaces, from expansive botanical gardens filled with native blooms to historic estates with formal sunken gardens and even quiet arboretums perfect for a shady stroll. Each spot offers something enchanting and uniquely local, whether you're an avid gardener, a casual nature lover, or just looking for a peaceful place to spend an afternoon.
We've narrowed down the most captivating gardens across all six New England states, intentionally chosen for their beauty, uniqueness, and the glowing praise they've earned from past visitors. You'll find both big-name destinations and some charming hidden gems, with a balance of outdoor spaces that are perfect for romantic strolls, family adventures, or solo explorations. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or building a longer New England road trip, consider adding one (or several) of these green oases to your itinerary. We've compiled this guide with the help of travel blogs, destination sites, Reddit threads, and TripAdvisor reviews.
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Maine
With over 300 acres of show-stopping gardens — from a native butterfly house to the peaceful Lerner Garden of the Five Senses — the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is a true haven for nature lovers. Widely considered one of the best botanical gardens in America and one of Maine's top attractions, you'll even find some art and sculpture exhibits here, too. Keep your eye out for the gardens' giant wooden trolls, hidden within the woods.
"My wife planned a trip there and I figured ... sure, why not? I have to say that I could not believe how incredibly beautiful it was," said one Redditor in r/NewEngland. "I would go back in a heartbeat." Open from the beginning of May through mid-October, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., regular adult admission is $29 in-person, or $25 if you book online, which is also your best bet for guaranteeing admission, as tickets do frequently sell out. While you can certainly wander around and explore on your own, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens also hosts two free daily tours, plus a number of other hikes throughout the week.
Bedrock Gardens, New Hampshire
Found within the grounds of a former 17th-century farmhouse, Bedrock Gardens is one of New Hampshire's jewels. There's so much to explore within Bedrock Gardens, from the peaceful Nexus Garden, where you can walk under ethereal arches of trees and steel, to the bright and sculpture-filled Garish Garden. You can even attend some fun festivals like the whimsical Fairy and Hobbit House Festival, as well as lots of art and nature workshops.
"There is no better place to spend a day or many days. The place is magical, beautiful, whimsical, peaceful, playful," said one TripAdvisor reviewer. "Every time you go, you discover something new ... It is a must see when visiting New Hampshire." The gardens are open from mid-May to mid-October, Tuesdays through Fridays and the first and third weekends each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free garden tours are offered every day, with art tours offered several times a week. There is a suggested donation of $15 for adults.
Shelburne Museum, Vermont
Tucked away in Shelburne, Vermont — less than 10 miles away from Vermont's largest city, Burlington – is one of New England's best green spaces. At Shelburne Museum, you can not only peruse its massive 100,000-object collection of artifacts — which includes everything from American folk art to French Impressionist painting, dolls, furniture, and even horse-drawn carriages — but also over 20 different gardens. From replicas of 18th- and 19th-century Vermont kitchen gardens to an apothecary garden and a garden with over 700 different types of peonies, the Shelburne Museum grounds are truly a marvel.
"The grounds are beautiful and the variety of plants, trees and flowers are a treat!" said one TripAdvisor reviewer. Regular adult admission to tour the extensive 39-building museum and 22 gardens is $27.50, or $25 if you purchase your ticket online. Tickets can be used for two days. The museum is open daily from mid-May to the end of October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Asticou Azalea Garden, Maine
Just a few minutes away from Acadia National Park's postcard-worthy scenery is another one of Maine's nature-filled havens. Asticou Azalea Garden, part of Northeast Harbor's Mount Desert Land and Garden Preserve, is a peaceful oasis perfectly pairing Mount Desert Island plant life with Japanese-style elements. Open from May to the beginning of November, every day of the week from dawn to dusk, the Japanese garden-inspired Asticou Azalea Garden's beauty is ever-changing, from its cherry blossoms that usher in the garden's opening for the season to the water lilies that bloom every August — and of course, its azaleas.
"This place is small, but stunning!" said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It is truly a hidden gem." While at the nature preserve, Thuya Garden is also just a 15-minute walk away from Asticou Azalea Garden. The official garden is open from mid-June to mid-October, but its numerous walking trails are open year-round. Admission to both gardens is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.
Roger Williams Botanical Garden, Rhode Island
With four different greenhouses — one of which is the largest in New England — the Roger Williams Botanical Garden in Providence is the perfect year-round slice of nature. Apart from its greenhouses, which house everything from towering palm trees to cacti and fruit trees (as well as some frogs and turtles), you'll also find a couple of outdoor gardens, housing native New England wildflowers and other perennials, and a gorgeous maze of roses. Located within Roger Williams Park, which dates back to the 1870s, the botanical center was founded in 2007 and has since become one of Providence's most beloved spaces, even hosting regular events like jazz performances every other Sunday and weekly story times and activities for toddlers.
"10 stars if I could!" said one Yelp reviewer. "I am absolutely in love with this botanical garden, it's absolutely beautiful." This garden is open from Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and general adult tickets are $5.
Wickham Park, Connecticut
"What a fabulous find!!! Calling all lovers of nature, hikers in natural settings, gardeners, and all those just looking for a serene, peaceful setting to meditate or contemplate — this place is for you," said one TripAdvisor reviewer, and we couldn't agree more. This 280-acre hidden gem spanning across Manchester and East Hartford, Connecticut, has it all: scenic gardens, picnic areas, woodland areas, sports facilities, and more. Its gardens, though, are of course the star of the show, with ten different themed gardens, ranging from a sensory garden — which is the largest of its kind in New England and among the biggest in the country — to the tranquil Italian Shrine garden. Wickham's largest and oldest is its Oriental Garden; over its eight acres, find numerous delightful features like an arched moon bridge and torii archway.
Park entrance fees are per vehicle, and must be paid in cash or check. Entry is $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Wickham Park is open every day from April through the end of October, 9:30 a.m. to sunset.
Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Massachusetts
Tucked away in one of Boston's best neighborhoods is, without a doubt, one of New England's most enchanting gardens, the Arnold Arboretum. Open every day from sunrise to sunset (the visitor's center is just open from 10 a.m. until 4), this garden paradise has been open since 1872, making it the country's oldest public arboretum. Since then, it's amassed an impressive collection of 16,000 plants or so, largely focused on eastern North America and eastern Asia flora, while serving an important role in research and as one of the region's best outdoor spaces.
"Did I die and (go) to heaven? That's the question I still ask myself when I see the photos I took from there," said one TripAdvisor reviewer. With accessibility at the forefront of its mission, Arnold Arboretum is also free to visit, but donations are of course welcome. A number of virtual walks are offered, with guided tours on select days.
The Elms, Rhode Island
Rhode Island's extravagant mansion, The Elms, is one of the most decadent Gilded Age estates. Inspired by an 18th-century French chateau, this architectural masterpiece was completed in 1901 as a summer home for one of the most powerful coal tycoon families of the time, the Berwinds. Featuring jaw-dropping elements like marble statues and ornate painting-adorned ceilings, it's hard to believe the garden could live up to the estate's interior, but somehow, it does. Developed between 1907 and 1914 in the Classical Revival style, stroll through the Elms' 10 acres of elegant gardens (including an elaborate sunken garden), fountains, and pavilions, and feel yourself transported in time to the opulent Gilded Age.
Adult tickets to visit the Elms are $25. The estate and its grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, with brief closures in November, January, and part of February. You can purchase a ticket online without reserving a specific day or time, or just buy it in person. Remember to pack headphones or earbuds so you can follow along to a guided audio tour through the Newport Mansions app.
Helen S Kaman Rose Garden, Connecticut
At the heart of Elizabeth Park Conservancy in West Hartford is America's oldest public rose garden and certainly one of the region's most enchanting. First founded in 1903 with 190 rose varieties, today, there are over 800 — many of which have been whimsically named things like "Scentimental," "'Caramella Fairy Tale," or "Fruity Petals" — across 15,000 different rose bushes. Throughout the Helen S Kaman Rose Garden, find romantic archways, a gazebo, and colorful walkways. Although the garden is breathtaking from spring through fall, it's especially magical from mid-June into early July, when its stunning arches are in full bloom — unlike many of the other garden's roses, which bloom until the fall, the garden's emblematic arches only bloom once.
Elizabeth Park is open daily throughout the year, from sunrise to sunset. It's also free to visit, but donations are appreciated. While here, be sure to check out Elizabeth Park's other gardens as well. The park also houses highlights like a tulip garden (best visited in early spring) and a perennial garden, which blooms from early spring through the summer.
Boston Public Garden, Massachusetts
Nestled within Boston Common – America's oldest public park, dating all the way back to 1634 — is none other than Boston Public Garden, an oasis of colorful florals, greenhouses, and historic sculptures. Established in 1837, find over 600 types of trees, 24 acres of rare plants, and artwork throughout this scenic garden. Don't miss a ride on the garden's beloved swan boats either, which operate from April through September. Considered the only boats of their kind in the world since launching in 1877, over the years, even celebrities like Shirley Temple and former U.S. presidents Calvin Coolidge and John F. Kennedy have ridden on the iconic boats.
"Make time on your Boston stay to visit the Public Garden," said one TripAdvisor reviewer. "It is the BEST park in Boston and a MUST see." The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with pedestrian access open all day. It's free to visit, and free walking tours are also available on Tuesdays and Thursdays through September.
Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home, Vermont
Located in Manchester, one of Vermont's most romantic getaways, is a garden bursting with both beauty and history. The former Lincoln family home isn't necessarily the most expected place for one of New England's most captivating gardens, it's true. But with over 1,000 fragrant peony blossoms (designed in 1908 by Abraham Lincoln's granddaughter), cutting and kitchen gardens (with a mountain view, we'll add), a whimsical wildflower meadow, and over 12 miles of walking trails, its inclusion in this guide is a no-brainer. Of course, touring the Georgian revival mansion and its numerous historic buildings and a farm, which was built in 1905 by Robert Lincoln, the former president's son, is all well worth the journey too, for a fascinating look into one of the country's most well-known families. Only the Lincolns occupied Hildene until 1975 — longer than any other Lincoln home.
Hildene is open from Thursdays to Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Regular adult admission is $25, and tickets must be purchased in person, upon arrival. "A real gem in Vermont," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Do not miss this!"
Fells Historic Estate and Gardens, New Hampshire
This elegant 20th-century summer estate is full of charm and beauty. Overlooking New Hampshire's scenic Lake Sunapee is the former home of diplomat and statesman John Milton Hay, who served as a private secretary for Abraham Lincoln, as well as Secretary of State under presidents William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt. After his death in 1905, the estate was given to his son, who, with his wife, transformed The Fells into the gorgeous space it is today. From a lovely rose garden to a tranquil Japanese water lily pool, this magical garden is a must if in New Hampshire.
The gardens and walking trails are open throughout the year, but the main house's specific schedule varies by season and closes entirely from mid-October until Memorial Day. During the summer, the house is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost of admission also varies throughout the year, depending on if the main house is open or not and by season, but ranges from $5 to $10 for adults, with reduced rates for families. 45-minute historic guided garden tours are held on days when the Main House is open, and are included with your admission.
Botanic Garden At Tower Hill, Massachusetts
With nearly 200 expansive acres of conservatories, gardens, walking trails, and incredible views of the Wachusett Reservoir, the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill is an absolute must-see. With its 18 different gardens, ranging from the intimate and idyllic Secret Garden to the formal and French garden-inspired Garden of Inspiration, every season is filled with something beautiful to see. Although this garden only officially opened back in 1986, it still has a great dose of history behind it, as it's operated by the Worcester County Horticultural Society, founded all the way back in 1842.
The botanic garden is open throughout the year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended Wednesday and Thursday hours from June through August. Late summer hours also include festivities like live music, local distilleries and breweries, and more. Regular adult admission is $20 on weekdays or $21 on weekends. "I love this place! The view and the whole vibe are amazing," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I got the membership on my first visit and ended up coming back twice in the same week — it's just that good."
Bartlett Arboretum and Gardens, Connecticut
This natural preserve is one of a kind. Originally founded in 1913 by dendrologist Francis Bartlett for research and training for his tree-care company, this stellar arboretum opened to the public in the '60s and has since become one of the best examples of Connecticut's native plant life. With dazzling wildflower meadows, red maple wetlands, woodland walking trails, and much more, this is without a doubt one of the region's dreamiest green spaces.
There's plenty to see here, from wandering among gorgeous rhododendrons and azaleas, mountain laurel, and hardwood trees in the Mehlquist Garden to taking in the serene views from the Sundial Garden. "The sensory garden and playground were a hit with my little one, but there were charming rewards scattered throughout the property," said one past visitor on TripAdvisor. "Would definitely come back again and again to see it in different seasons, it's like a new place every time you come." Bartlett's 13 gardens and miles of trails are open daily throughout the year, from dawn to dusk. Admission is completely free.
Methodology
We intentionally included a balance of options across the various New England states, with a mix of botanical gardens, museum gardens, estate gardens, urban parks, and more. We relied on various destination sites, travel blogs, and Reddit threads to compile this list, confirming through Reddit, TripAdvisor, and Yelp reviews and travel blogs that each option is worth visiting. We used various sources to verify our information regarding each garden's history and how to visit, including destination and tourism sites.