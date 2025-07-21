New England Brims With Enchanting, Whimsical Gardens. Here Are The Best To Tour, According To Visitors

New England is known for its remarkable fall foliage and snowy small towns. But come spring through early autumn, its gardens absolutely steal the show. Across the region, you'll find a stunning variety of green spaces, from expansive botanical gardens filled with native blooms to historic estates with formal sunken gardens and even quiet arboretums perfect for a shady stroll. Each spot offers something enchanting and uniquely local, whether you're an avid gardener, a casual nature lover, or just looking for a peaceful place to spend an afternoon.

We've narrowed down the most captivating gardens across all six New England states, intentionally chosen for their beauty, uniqueness, and the glowing praise they've earned from past visitors. You'll find both big-name destinations and some charming hidden gems, with a balance of outdoor spaces that are perfect for romantic strolls, family adventures, or solo explorations. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or building a longer New England road trip, consider adding one (or several) of these green oases to your itinerary. We've compiled this guide with the help of travel blogs, destination sites, Reddit threads, and TripAdvisor reviews.