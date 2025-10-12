Costco Shoppers Swear By These High-Tech Mosquito Traps For Camping Trips

Campers have tried all sorts of hacks to camp mosquito-free, using sprays, nets, zappers, coffee grounds, and more. But the mosquito solutions from Dynatrap, available at Costco, have campers singing their praises for both effectiveness and aesthetics. The trap promises to offer quiet mosquito protection while discreetly blending in with its "stylish bronze sonata design."

The devices are fitted with a UV light that attracts mosquitoes and other insects. A fan sucks them into an attached trap, where they eventually die without the high-voltage electric shocks that zappers use. Dynatrap's gadget is a great choice for a campsite, offering protection for a half-acre radius for just $29.97 from Costco at the time of writing. A more powerful one-acre version can handle larger areas with multiple campers — great for RV or group camping trips — for $125 on Costco's website. Dynatrap works on all sorts of bugs from your campsite, including wasps, gnats, and beetles. However, they're designed not to attract the insects we want to keep around, like butterflies and honeybees.

A major pro, according to Costco reviewers, is how quietly the Dynatrap works. Bug zappers, while effective, can be noisy and even a little macabre. Not everyone wants to hear bugs fried to a crisp while roasting marshmallows over the campfire. Plus, because the critters die a natural, pesticide-free death with Dynatrap, it's safe to empty it in the woods or a nearby pond or lake. That returns the insects back into the food chain for ants, frogs, fish, and other bug-lovers — a big plus for eco-minded campers.