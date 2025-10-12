This Stunning Sandy Beach On The Banks Of Lake Eerie Is An Underrated Family-Friendly Ohio Gem

Taking its name from Nickel Plate Road, a once-prosperous railroad line that ran through Huron, today, residents of Huron can be proud of Nickel Plate Beach because it is chock-full of amenities. There are grills, picnic shelters, and tables, plus a brightly-colored playground. You can pick up a game of beach volleyball on the soft, golden sand, and then take a moment to get a photo in the beach's whimsically oversized wooden chair. Bring your own bags and paddles for the cornhole and ping-pong setups, and then hit the lake for a refreshing swim to cool off.

It's nice to enjoy the beach in style, and the Paddle Shack at the beach helps you stock up on supplies like beach chairs, boogie boards, floaties, and kayaks. There are no lifeguards on duty at Nickel Plate Beach, though, and visitors warn of a drop-off and a strong undertow, so make sure to watch small children closely when they are in the water. Beachgoers love that the water is clean and surprisingly warm, though. There are lush copses of trees that offer shade just beyond the sand, so you can retreat there if it gets too hot while sunning.

The Great Lakes' oldest lighthouse is in Marblehead, Ohio, but history lovers can also admire the past at Huron Harbor Lighthouse. The nearly 200-year-old structure was built in 1835, and today the partly solar-powered tower also boasts a ring of lights that can change color for special occasions. Although the lighthouse isn't open for tours, you can get a closer look from the fishing pier on the western end of the beach. At dusk, the horizon is painted with soft purples, rose, and peach. The lighthouse is perfectly placed in the foreground, completing the postcard-worthy scene.