This Stunning Sandy Beach On The Banks Of Lake Eerie Is An Underrated Family-Friendly Ohio Gem
There's no good reason to go to the ocean if you live near Lake Erie, as the water stretches as far as the eye can see, and it even has waves. Although it is the smallest of the Great Lakes, 871 miles of sparkling shoreline is also nothing to shrug at. It's filled to the brim with special beaches, and lakegoers who know about places like this Lake Erie peaceful retreat with sandy shores and trout streams won't tell you any different. For some, Lake Erie provides the only "seashore" with sandy beaches and outdoor recreation, so it's no wonder visiting the lake is such a thrill.
Nickel Plate Beach on Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline offers way more than just a swim beach, though. Less popular than city beaches like Huntington Beach in Cleveland, Nickel Plate Beach offers a crowd-light, relaxing atmosphere, but with a smorgasbord of fun things to do. Family-friendly activities there vary from playgrounds to volleyball courts, and you can get right on the water too with paddleboards and kayaks. The beach is less than an hour's drive west of Cleveland, or if you're coming from Toledo, just over an hour's drive east. Local residents will know it well, as it's right on the edge of town in Huron, off Route 6.
There are so many fun things to do at Nickel Plate Beach
Taking its name from Nickel Plate Road, a once-prosperous railroad line that ran through Huron, today, residents of Huron can be proud of Nickel Plate Beach because it is chock-full of amenities. There are grills, picnic shelters, and tables, plus a brightly-colored playground. You can pick up a game of beach volleyball on the soft, golden sand, and then take a moment to get a photo in the beach's whimsically oversized wooden chair. Bring your own bags and paddles for the cornhole and ping-pong setups, and then hit the lake for a refreshing swim to cool off.
It's nice to enjoy the beach in style, and the Paddle Shack at the beach helps you stock up on supplies like beach chairs, boogie boards, floaties, and kayaks. There are no lifeguards on duty at Nickel Plate Beach, though, and visitors warn of a drop-off and a strong undertow, so make sure to watch small children closely when they are in the water. Beachgoers love that the water is clean and surprisingly warm, though. There are lush copses of trees that offer shade just beyond the sand, so you can retreat there if it gets too hot while sunning.
The Great Lakes' oldest lighthouse is in Marblehead, Ohio, but history lovers can also admire the past at Huron Harbor Lighthouse. The nearly 200-year-old structure was built in 1835, and today the partly solar-powered tower also boasts a ring of lights that can change color for special occasions. Although the lighthouse isn't open for tours, you can get a closer look from the fishing pier on the western end of the beach. At dusk, the horizon is painted with soft purples, rose, and peach. The lighthouse is perfectly placed in the foreground, completing the postcard-worthy scene.