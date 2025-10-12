One Of California's Oldest Delta Cities Offers Festivals, Historic Districts, And 19th-Century Charm
If you're planning on seeing one of the dreamy cities nestled alongside the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, you're probably considering places like Antioch, a quaint hub brimming with wildlife, arts, and recreation, or Walnut Grove, California's unique legacy town with river charm and history. But there's an underrated city nearby that combines the former's city life with the latter's historic charm. Isleton, California, is one of the oldest Delta cities that welcomes you with its fun festivals and local eateries, alongside a historic district and 19th-century allure.
Most people overlook Isleton when planning a trip to the region due to its small size at just under 650 residents, but its fascinating history, due in major part to boat landings and ferry connections, makes it too good to skip. Luckily, getting here isn't too difficult. The easiest way is to drive the 38 miles from Sacramento or the 65 miles from San Francisco, especially if you're flying into town. Isleton is conveniently crossed by California State Route 160, which runs north to south through the Delta and over the historic Isleton Bridge. Being located on this major thoroughfare means there are plenty of opportunities for exploration and fun day trips.
Things to do in Isleton, California
Thanks to its location in the heart of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, experiencing waterfront life is a must-do in Isleton. You can do just that by making the 10-minute drive to Brannan Island State Recreation Area. You'll need to pay a modest fee to make use of its amenities, but once here, you'll have access to boating, fishing, windsurfing, and taking in the beautiful marsh scenery. You can also camp, swim, and use the on-site restrooms and showers.
Back in the city, you'll find a cluster of small shops and local Delta restaurants on Main Street. The McBoodery is a budget-friendly local staple. You can only get takeout here, but their stuffed brioche "zombies," homemade jerky, and fresh brownies are local staples. For a more traditional sit-down restaurant, check out Peter's Steakhouse. Customers love their prime rib and crawdad melts, and the building itself has historic interest. They're open every day but Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The best time to visit the city is during its iconic Isleton Crawdad Festival, held every year over Father's Day weekend. It's a locally-run event that draws in thousands of people with unique vendors, live music, and vibrant atmosphere. The festival truly captures Isleton's Delta spirit and small-town charm.
Discovering Isleton, California's rich history
Isleton's Chinese and Japanese Commercial Districts are another side of the city's historic allure. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places for over two decades, the collection of 41 contributing buildings that span 6 acres perfectly captures Isleton's multiethnic past. In the late 1800s, Chinese immigrants came to the region to work on levees and farms. Japanese immigrants followed not long after, reweaving Isleton's cultural cloth for good. Bing Kong Tong, located on 29 Main Street, is one of the area's most prominent buildings and another must-see. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, it was used as a religious, social, and educational center, and it still serves as a social hall and cultural landmark for the city's community. It's meticulously restored and run by volunteers.
History and engineering lover will want to pay a visit to the Isleton Bridge, built in 1923. The double leaf drawbridge carries CA-160 across the Sacramento River and offers amazing sunset views. If you still have time after sightseeing, it's worth checking out Rio Vista, a vibrant, walkable California riverfront city, and best of all, it's less than a 10-minute drive from Isleton's center.