One Of California's Oldest Delta Cities Offers Festivals, Historic Districts, And 19th-Century Charm

If you're planning on seeing one of the dreamy cities nestled alongside the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, you're probably considering places like Antioch, a quaint hub brimming with wildlife, arts, and recreation, or Walnut Grove, California's unique legacy town with river charm and history. But there's an underrated city nearby that combines the former's city life with the latter's historic charm. Isleton, California, is one of the oldest Delta cities that welcomes you with its fun festivals and local eateries, alongside a historic district and 19th-century allure.

Most people overlook Isleton when planning a trip to the region due to its small size at just under 650 residents, but its fascinating history, due in major part to boat landings and ferry connections, makes it too good to skip. Luckily, getting here isn't too difficult. The easiest way is to drive the 38 miles from Sacramento or the 65 miles from San Francisco, especially if you're flying into town. Isleton is conveniently crossed by California State Route 160, which runs north to south through the Delta and over the historic Isleton Bridge. Being located on this major thoroughfare means there are plenty of opportunities for exploration and fun day trips.