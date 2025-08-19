Situated Between San Francisco And Sacramento Is A Quaint California City Brimming With Wildlife, Arts, And Recreation

Most visitors to Northern California head to San Francisco — or California's "City Of Trees" and capital, Sacramento. However, about halfway between the two, right off CA-4, is Antioch. This Contra Costa County city is about an hour by car from San Francisco International Airport, around an hour and 15 minutes from Sacramento International Airport, and only 45 minutes from Oakland International Airport, making flying into any of these airports an option.

One of the oldest cities in California, Antioch was settled in 1849, originally named Smith's Landing after brothers William and Joseph Smith. Only a couple of years later, in 1851, it was christened the biblical name of Antioch. This former agricultural settlement turned commercial city has become a thriving suburb of both San Francisco and Oakland, quickly attracting new residents — and lucky visitors who happen to discover its beauty and charm.

A city of close to 119,000 people, Antioch retains its small-town appeal and affordability, which makes it a big draw as a place to live and visit. Its prime location near the San Joaquin River, in California's East Bay and Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta area, provides the city with warm, dry summers and mild, wet winters. Thanks to this climate, Antioch boasts a number of parks, preserves, and a marina. It's also home to a historic museum, a community theater, and a citywide art walk. Another little-known fact: Antioch has preserved a rare sand dune at Antioch Dunes National Wildlife Refuge, a habitat that protects the last remaining Lange's metalmark butterflies, Antioch Dunes evening primroses, and Contra Costa wallflowers.