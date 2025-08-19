Situated Between San Francisco And Sacramento Is A Quaint California City Brimming With Wildlife, Arts, And Recreation
Most visitors to Northern California head to San Francisco — or California's "City Of Trees" and capital, Sacramento. However, about halfway between the two, right off CA-4, is Antioch. This Contra Costa County city is about an hour by car from San Francisco International Airport, around an hour and 15 minutes from Sacramento International Airport, and only 45 minutes from Oakland International Airport, making flying into any of these airports an option.
One of the oldest cities in California, Antioch was settled in 1849, originally named Smith's Landing after brothers William and Joseph Smith. Only a couple of years later, in 1851, it was christened the biblical name of Antioch. This former agricultural settlement turned commercial city has become a thriving suburb of both San Francisco and Oakland, quickly attracting new residents — and lucky visitors who happen to discover its beauty and charm.
A city of close to 119,000 people, Antioch retains its small-town appeal and affordability, which makes it a big draw as a place to live and visit. Its prime location near the San Joaquin River, in California's East Bay and Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta area, provides the city with warm, dry summers and mild, wet winters. Thanks to this climate, Antioch boasts a number of parks, preserves, and a marina. It's also home to a historic museum, a community theater, and a citywide art walk. Another little-known fact: Antioch has preserved a rare sand dune at Antioch Dunes National Wildlife Refuge, a habitat that protects the last remaining Lange's metalmark butterflies, Antioch Dunes evening primroses, and Contra Costa wallflowers.
Outdoor activities abound in Antioch
It's easy to understand why Antioch remains under the radar, as it's typically overshadowed by the diverse, eclectic California city of Oakland nearby — as well as San Francisco, with attractions such as its iconic waterfront marketplace, The Ferry Building, and the awe-inspiring, artsy charm of its famous Mission District. However, for those wishing to be a stone's throw away from these larger cities and enjoy a lower-key visit, Antioch packs a small punch.
The 471-acre Corteva (formerly Dow) Wetlands Preserve is a nature lover's dream. Its San Joaquin River Delta marshlands, ponds, and surrounding land are teeming with birds and other wildlife — like the beavers in its beaver pond — that you can view while hiking or from observation points. Try the wetlands' easy trail loop, spanning almost 6 miles long, which will take you just under two hours to complete. Another nature spot is the Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve. Once a coal mining area, this 8,533-acre preserve has hiking trails and plenty of space for picnicking. (Note: As of this writing, the mine tours and visitor center are closed until further notice.)
The 775-acre Contra Loma Regional Park— including the 80-acre reservoir of the same name — is described as a "Contra Costa oasis" by the East Bay Regional Park District, offering outdoor activities like boating, cycling, fishing, and swimming. Another one of Antioch's most beautiful waterfront locales is its Antioch Marina Harbor, part of the San Francisco Bay Water Trail. Here, residents and visitors can be on the water sailing and fishing — all accompanied by stunning views. If you simply enjoy walking, take a stroll around the city, where you can see public art on display, such as the "Love Always Wins" mural, a horse and cart statue, and the Birthplace of Antioch Memorial.
Indoor activities in Antioch
If Antioch's outdoors were not enough — or the weather doesn't cooperate — you'll also find things to do indoors. If you want to learn a bit about the city's history, look no further than the Antioch Historical Museum. Here you'll discover artifacts and memorabilia throughout a variety of rooms with focused topics such as children, family, military, saloons, schools, sports legends, and more. There's also a gift shop where you can take a piece of Antioch's history home with you.
Antioch is also home to El Campanil Theatre. Founded in 1928, this historic venue thrives, thanks to charitable contributions from local foundations and the public. On the event schedule, you'll find a variety of shows: comedy, music, game nights, and even aerial performers.
If you're feeling nostalgic, head over to Paradise Skate. Billed as "family fun on wheels" and open weekends, this is your chance to step (skate) back in time. Skate rentals — both quad and inline — are available for an additional fee. The rink offers public sessions as well as classes and special events. You can also grab a bite to eat at the snack bar while you're there.