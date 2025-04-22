Sandwiched Halfway Between San Francisco And Sacramento Is A Vibrant, Walkable Californian Riverfront City

As it's outside of any suburban area, Rio Vista is most easily visited by car, particularly along Highway 12 or Highway 84. The two highways converge as they pass through town. Bus services in Rio Vista connect to major metros on either side, but there's no train station in town. The closest major airport is Sacramento International Airport (SMF), and it's about an hour's drive from Rio Vista. Oakland International Airport is slightly farther (about 10 miles more), but either makes for a relatively quick trip — though SMF does rank number one in California for offering stress-free travel. Once you arrive in Rio Vista, get your walking shoes on and prepare to enjoy.

Rio Vista has a very connected and walkable downtown, although cyclists don't receive quite as much attention as pedestrians in terms of infrastructure. Because the city is only 7.5 square miles, it's not too far of a walk whether you want to visit a museum or grab a bite to eat. Speaking of food, Rio Vista has plenty of eateries that serve various cuisines. However, The Point Restaurant, which serves steak and Italian food, is the best-rated in town. Given the size of the city, it makes sense that there's only one hotel in town, but Rio Sands Lodge is within walking distance of all the main attractions.

To get acquainted with the city, consider taking a self-guided Rio Vista walking tour to see everything. With the city-provided walking tour, you'll see everything from the waterfront to the city's museum to a long list of historical homes that are well-preserved today. Although there is much to see while walking around Rio Vista, including boats passing by on the Sacramento River, much of what you'll encounter is historical.