Sandwiched Halfway Between San Francisco And Sacramento Is A Vibrant, Walkable Californian Riverfront City
Along the bank of the Sacramento River, the city of Rio Vista might seem like an unassuming stop as you travel between Sacramento and San Francisco. Slow down and stay a while, though, and you might feel differently about the city. Much smaller than either of its bigger, more urban neighbors, Rio Vista is home to about 10,000 people and boasts many walkable attractions. Its name also suggests at least one reason why the city is worth visiting: Rio Vista means "river view" in Spanish. Various harbors and boat launches allow for recreation, but watching the water is also an enjoyable activity along the banks of Rio Vista.
Travelers might not take much notice of Rio Vista as they pass by, but those in the know recognize it as one of California's important Central Delta cities. Along with other places like Isleton, Walnut Grove, and Locke, Rio Vista is more agricultural than urban. Yet from here, you can take a day trip to the healthiest city in America (aka San Francisco), explore local wine country, or detour to Sacramento, America's farm-to-fork capital, for fine dining and entertainment. Before you start planning an itinerary, though, consider what there is to do in Rio Vista itself. The ability to walk the city from end to end is a selling point, and the very compact downtown area invites visitors to explore Rio Vista's vibrant history and culture.
Rio Vista is exceptionally walkable, with plenty to see within its city blocks
As it's outside of any suburban area, Rio Vista is most easily visited by car, particularly along Highway 12 or Highway 84. The two highways converge as they pass through town. Bus services in Rio Vista connect to major metros on either side, but there's no train station in town. The closest major airport is Sacramento International Airport (SMF), and it's about an hour's drive from Rio Vista. Oakland International Airport is slightly farther (about 10 miles more), but either makes for a relatively quick trip — though SMF does rank number one in California for offering stress-free travel. Once you arrive in Rio Vista, get your walking shoes on and prepare to enjoy.
Rio Vista has a very connected and walkable downtown, although cyclists don't receive quite as much attention as pedestrians in terms of infrastructure. Because the city is only 7.5 square miles, it's not too far of a walk whether you want to visit a museum or grab a bite to eat. Speaking of food, Rio Vista has plenty of eateries that serve various cuisines. However, The Point Restaurant, which serves steak and Italian food, is the best-rated in town. Given the size of the city, it makes sense that there's only one hotel in town, but Rio Sands Lodge is within walking distance of all the main attractions.
To get acquainted with the city, consider taking a self-guided Rio Vista walking tour to see everything. With the city-provided walking tour, you'll see everything from the waterfront to the city's museum to a long list of historical homes that are well-preserved today. Although there is much to see while walking around Rio Vista, including boats passing by on the Sacramento River, much of what you'll encounter is historical.
Rio Vista's vibrant Delta history still lives on today
A look back at Rio Vista's history could make for an enjoyable day trip (or longer). Rio Vista may be small, but as an integral part of California's early development, it's home to plenty of history and culture. To start learning about Rio Vista's history, head to the Rio Vista Museum, which has exhibits showing what life used to be like long ago. The hours are limited, but the museum also hosts special events (like tea parties) and seasonal attractions (like old-timey Christmas fairs) –– making it a must-visit.
Another historical treat is the Dutra Museum Foundation, which explores the history of dredging in the California Delta. Learning about the history of the river delta is one way to immerse yourself even more in California's geography and culture. Yet, if art is more your speed, be sure to take a stroll to the RioVision Gallery. The Gallery showcases local artists from all over the river delta area, with a spotlight each month for a particular artist.
Given that the delta itself is a highlight of the region, make time to explore along the river while visiting Rio Vista. Watching the boats is an easy way to while away an enjoyable afternoon, but local parks also make for a great way to enjoy the ambiance of the city. There is plenty to make a weekend, at minimum, in Rio Vista, but for even more local adventures, consider a short trip to nearby Walnut Grove, home to the beautifully preserved and historic Chinese town of Locke. Possibly the best part about visiting Rio Vista is not only its proximity to big cities but also its nearby, less-visited destinations with more opportunities for adventure than you might expect.