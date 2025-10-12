This Underrated Midwest Park Is An Outdoor Wonderland With A Rushing Waterfall, Peaceful Trails, And Camping

France might be known for fashion and wine, but Indiana's France Park has its own kind of charm in its cliffs, waterfalls, and cozy campground. The 550-acre park outside Logansport is about a 1-hour, 45-minute drive north of Indianapolis. It is a former limestone quarry with clear water ideal for swimming and even scuba diving. You'll find hikes through wooded hills, a rushing waterfall, and more than 200 campsites to make plenty of fireside memories away from the chaos of city life.

France Park is the perfect place to unplug with a solo camping trip or a getaway for the whole family, and it's the kind of place that has people coming back season after season with year-round offerings, including movie nights and poker runs. In the fall, the park transforms into one of Indiana's best spots for family-friendly Halloween fun, hosting the Sleepy Hollow Hayride every weekend in October — a tradition that started back in 1999 and continues to draw visitors from across the state. It also has trick-or-treating, costume contests, and other activities for families to enjoy. In the winter, bikers can trade their wheels for skis and hit the snow-covered trails. So, no matter the occasion, France Park keeps the calendar full and the outdoors exciting. Pack all the essentials for a quick and easy retreat and head north to explore a piece of magic tucked away in the Indiana wilderness.