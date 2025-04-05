Indiana's Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall Hides In Plain Sight In This Charming Downtown
Not every American city can boast that its downtown has a 90-foot waterfall down the road from the local saloon. And yet the small Indiana town of Williamsport, with a population of around 2,000, can pride itself on just that. Located about 80 miles from the sprawling metropolis of Indianapolis, Williamsport's natural attraction is also the state's tallest free-falling waterfall. The beautiful hike surrounding Williamsport Falls is beloved year-round and is particularly popular as a swimming hole during the summer months.
Indiana is home to a number of underrated and unexpected destinations, from the secret hiker's oasis of the Seven Pillars Nature Preserve to the wildly underrated Michigan City that is a gateway to a popular national park. While Williamsport is rural and off the beaten path, its waterfall is hiding in plain sight, right smack dab in the middle of the area. Fed by Fall Creek, a small offshoot of the Wabash River, this rushing water source and the surrounding stone areas have provided the town with local resources since Williamsport's founding in 1828. Today, it's a recreational gem for locals and visitors alike. If you happen to be taking a trip through America's heartland, this destination is a fantastic place to stop to get up close with a natural wonder.
What you need to know when visiting Williamsport Falls
While Williamsport Falls is a local favorite, it may be slightly hidden from passersby who aren't familiar with the area. Tucked behind a few unassuming businesses and a fire station, the trailhead and parking lot are located directly above the falls. From the parking area, the Williamsport Falls Loop is a quick and easy 1.6-mile hike.
During the warmer weather months, it's not uncommon to see swimmers enjoying the pool at the base, but unfortunately, during drier weather, the falls are known to slow to a trickle. While that may be slightly shocking to see, the summer is an otherwise beautiful time to visit since the hiking trail around it comes to life with vegetation and wildlife; plus, the spot is also popular for birding. However, in the rainy season, the falls flow majestically from Fall Creek, making for a great photo opportunity. For a complete Williamsport Falls experience, grab a bite to eat at the local hot dog restaurant located right at the trailhead for a post-hike meal.
Despite the chance of slower water flow, Williamsport Falls is a fun spot to check out if you happen to be passing through the town. Though not to be confused with the largest waterfall in Indiana, Cataract Falls, you can say you visited the tallest waterfall in the state. And it's quite possibly one of the few that's located in the middle of a town!