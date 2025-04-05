Indiana's Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall Hides In Plain Sight In This Charming Downtown

While Williamsport Falls is a local favorite, it may be slightly hidden from passersby who aren't familiar with the area. Tucked behind a few unassuming businesses and a fire station, the trailhead and parking lot are located directly above the falls. From the parking area, the Williamsport Falls Loop is a quick and easy 1.6-mile hike.

During the warmer weather months, it's not uncommon to see swimmers enjoying the pool at the base, but unfortunately, during drier weather, the falls are known to slow to a trickle. While that may be slightly shocking to see, the summer is an otherwise beautiful time to visit since the hiking trail around it comes to life with vegetation and wildlife; plus, the spot is also popular for birding. However, in the rainy season, the falls flow majestically from Fall Creek, making for a great photo opportunity. For a complete Williamsport Falls experience, grab a bite to eat at the local hot dog restaurant located right at the trailhead for a post-hike meal.

Despite the chance of slower water flow, Williamsport Falls is a fun spot to check out if you happen to be passing through the town. Though not to be confused with the largest waterfall in Indiana, Cataract Falls, you can say you visited the tallest waterfall in the state. And it's quite possibly one of the few that's located in the middle of a town!